NOTICE-Tacoma Public Library Board of Trustees Meetings 2023

December 28, 2022

NOTICE

Tacoma Public Library

Board of Trustees

Please be advised the Tacoma Public Library Board of Trustees will hold regular meetings in 2023 on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m., at the following locations:

Wed, January 18, 2023 Moore

Wed, February 15, 2023

South Tacoma

Wed, March 15, 2023 Moore

Wed, April 12, 2023

(second Wednesday) Wheelock

Wed, May 17, 2023 Moore

Wed, June 21, 2023

South Tacoma

Wed, July 19, 2023 Moore

Wed, August 16, 2023 Moore

Wed, September 20, 2023

South Tacoma

Wed, October 18, 2023 Moore

Wed, November 15, 2023

South Tacoma

Wed, December 13, 2023

(second Wednesday) Wheelock

Library Location Addresses:

* Moore: 215 South 56th Street,

Tacoma, WA 98408

* Swasey: 7001 Sixth Avenue,

Tacoma, WA 98406

* Wheelock: 3722 North 26th Street, Tacoma, WA 98407

* South Tacoma: 3411 South 56th Street, Tacoma, WA 98409

Doris Sorum

City Clerk

IDX-969125

December 30, 2022