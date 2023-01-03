Re: Blair, Angel-Notice of Trustee’s Sale

Re: Blair, Angel

WLO File No.: 21-696

First American File No. 5002553-8771556

Trustee: Walker Law Offices, PS

Grantor: ANGEL BLAIR, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN

Grantee: PNW CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LLC, A WASHINGTON LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY (by assignment)

Loan Servicer: Pacific Equity and Loan Ref to DOT Auditor File No.: 201904220003

Tax Parcel ID No.: 471501-4530

Abbreviated Legal: LOTS 21 & 22, BLK 8258, THE INDIAN ADD., VOL. 7, PGS 30 & 31

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

OF COMMERCIAL LOAN(S) (Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et. Seq.) I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will on the 3rd day of February, 2023, at the hour of 10 o’clock A.M. at the Pierce County Superior Courthouse, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma WA 98402, at the 2nd Floor Entry Plaza outside the county courthouse, State of Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Pierce State of Washington, to-wit:

LOTS 21 AND 22 IN BLOCK 8258 OF THE INDIAN ADDITION AS PER PLAT RECORDED IN VOLUME 7 OF PLATS, PAGES 30 AND 31 RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR;

SITUATE IN THE CITY OF TACOMA, COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

Commonly known as:

2242 32ND ST, TACOMA, WA 98404-4921

Assessors’ Parcel No: 471501-4530

which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated APRIL 16, 2019 recorded APRIL 22, 2019 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 201904220003, records of PIERCE County, Washington, from ANGEL C. BLAIR, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN as Grantor, to FIRST AMERICAN TITLE COMPANY as Trustee and assigned to Walker Law Offices, PS as Successor Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of EMERALD CAPITAL FUNDING, LLC, A WASHINGTON STATE LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY, as Beneficiary and assigned to PNW CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LLC, A WASHINGTON LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY by way of instrument under Pierce County recording number 202107141036.

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III.

The Beneficiary alleges default of the Deed of Trust for failure to satisfy the loan upon maturity and pay the following amounts now in arrears and/or other defaults:

Amounts are shown as of 10/31/2022. Contact Walker Law Offices, PS for the exact payoff amount

Lender’s amounts due:

Unpaid Principal Balance: $299,719.92

Past Interest Due (Including Default Interest): $98,874.42

Lender Fees (Late fees, etc): $3,337.62

Subtotal: 401,931.96

Trustee’s Expenses:

Trustee’s and attorney’s fee: $9,500.00

Title report: $714.74

Statutory Mailings: $130.00

Recording Costs: $415.00

Postings: $250.00

Publication Fees: $1,700.00

Total other fees: $12,709.74

TOTAL: $414,641.17

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Original Principal $75,000.00 plus any loan modification(s) together with interest as provided in the note or other instrument secured from the 22nd day of April, 2019 and such other costs and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on the 3rd day of February, 2023. The default(s) referred to in paragraph III must be cured before the sale date to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before the sale date, the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written notice of default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following addresses:

Angel C. Blair

21315 68th Ave E

Tacoma, WA 98404

by both first-class and certified mail on the 10th day of August, 2021 proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served on the 13th day of August, 2021, with said written notice of default or the written notice of default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X.

The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

Walker Law Offices, PS

By: Jerry Walker, president

4205 148th Avenue NE – STE 200

Bellevue, WA 98007-7114

(425) 440-2057

IDX-964712

January 3, 24, 2023