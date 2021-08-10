NOTICE-Tacoma Jefferson Hood Pipeline

NOTICE

James W Fowler Co., Justin McCain, 2810 Meridian Ave E Edgewood, WA 98371-2109, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit. The proposed project, Tacoma Jefferson Hood Pipeline, is a large diameter pipeline with an alignment that is located in the downtown core of the City of Tacoma, primarily along South 19th Street, Jefferson Avenue, South 17th Street, portions of the Prairie Line Trail, South 15th Street, Dock Street, and crossing the 1147 Dock Street Parcel before terminating in an outfall at the Thea Foss Waterway. in Tacoma in Pierce County. This project involves 1.2 acres of soil disturbance for Utilities construction activities. The receiving waterbody is Theo Foss Waterway. Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Comments can be submitted to:

ecyrewqianoi@ecy.wa.gov, or

ATTN: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater

Washington State Department of Ecology

P.O. Box 47696

Olympia, WA 98504-7696

IDX-935206

August 10, 17, 2021