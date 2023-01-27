NOTICE
PERMANENT CHANGE OF MEETING TIME
Greater Tacoma Regional Convention Center Public Facilities District Board of Directors Meeting
January 26, 2023
Please be advised that the Greater Tacoma Regional Convention Center Public Facilities District Board of Directors meetings will be held from 8:30 AM to 10:00 AM effective April 20, 2023.
The Greater Tacoma Regional Convention Center Public Facilities District Board of Directors meetings are held quarterly on the 3rd Thursday in the months of January, April, July, and October.
Agendas and minutes for the meetings can be found at www.cityoftacoma.org/cbc.
Notices can be found at https:/ /www.cityoftacoma.org/notices
Adam Cook
Director, Tacoma Venues and Event
IDX-970633
January 27, 2023