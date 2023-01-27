NOTICE

PERMANENT CHANGE OF MEETING TIME

Greater Tacoma Regional Convention Center Public Facilities District Board of Directors Meeting

January 26, 2023

Please be advised that the Greater Tacoma Regional Convention Center Public Facilities District Board of Directors meetings will be held from 8:30 AM to 10:00 AM effective April 20, 2023.

The Greater Tacoma Regional Convention Center Public Facilities District Board of Directors meetings are held quarterly on the 3rd Thursday in the months of January, April, July, and October.

Agendas and minutes for the meetings can be found at www.cityoftacoma.org/cbc.

Notices can be found at https:/ /www.cityoftacoma.org/notices

Adam Cook

Director, Tacoma Venues and Event

IDX-970633

January 27, 2023