ImmunoBlaster Reviews (Patriot Labs USA)

Immuno Blaster is a nutritional supplement from Patriot Labs USA designed to support immunity.

By taking two capsules of the high-potency formula daily, you can purportedly support a healthy immune system, promote respiratory health, and support cardiovascular health using natural ingredients like antioxidants.

Does Immuno Blaster live up to the hype? How does Immuno Blaster work? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the new immune support supplement today in our review.

What is Immuno Blaster?

Immuno Blaster is an immune booster supplement available exclusively through GetImmunoBlaster.com.

Designed by Patriot Labs USA as a high-potency formula, Immuno Blaster contains zinc, vitamin C, quercetin, vitamin B3, and other natural ingredients to support immunity. Each serving contains a blend of vitamins and minerals critical for immune function.

According to the official website, Patriot Labs USA designed the supplement based on work published “by several health practitioners.” Powered by their expert guidance, Patriot Labs USA sought to create the ultimate natural immune boosting supplement.

Just take two capsules of Immuno Blaster daily to support your innate immunity. Or, take two capsules at the onset of sickness to help your body defend itself against the illness. Immuno Blaster claims to support immunity while also promoting respiratory health and cardiovascular health.

Immuno Blaster Benefits

According to the official website, Immuno Blaster can offer all of the following benefits:

Support a healthy immune system

Promote respiratory and cardiovascular health

Potent levels of essential vitamins and minerals

May help reduce damage from free radicals

Made in the United States with domestic and imported ingredients

Just take two capsules once per day

How Does Immuno Blaster Work?

Each capsule of Immuno Blaster contains an optimal blend of active ingredients to support your natural immunity.

While some immune support supplements flood your body with dozens of ingredients to see what sticks, Immuno Blaster focuses on a smaller blend of active ingredients. Each serving of Immuno Blaster contains strong doses of four active ingredients, including quercetin (500mg), vitamin C (500mg), vitamin D3 (125 mcg), and zinc (30mg), all of which are considered very strong doses.

Two of these ingredients – vitamin C and quercetin – are natural antioxidants. Vitamin C is one of nature’s best antioxidants, which is why a diet rich in fruits and vegetables tends to be healthy. Quercetin, meanwhile, is another natural extract linked to healthy levels of inflammation and oxidation. When you take high doses of antioxidants daily, you could support healthy inflammation throughout your body. Every day, your body experiences the effects of oxidation, which is what causes aging. High levels of oxidation can cause inflammation, and inflammation is associated with a higher risk of disease and illness. Two of the largest ingredients in Immuno Blaster, vitamin C and quercetin, can support healthy inflammation in multiple ways to help defend your body against oxidation and its effects.

The other two active ingredients in Immuno Blaster work in different ways to support immunity.

Vitamin D3, for example, is crucial for immune regulation and overall immune function. Studies show people who are deficient in vitamin D tend to have worse immune function than people who get optimal doses of vitamin D. Vitamin D3 is an absorbable form of vitamin D found in most supplements.

Zinc, meanwhile, is one of nature’s best-known immune boosters. Many people take zinc at the onset of sickness to speed up recovery. Most nutrition guides recommend 9 to 11mg of zinc per day, and Immuno Blaster contains 30mg, giving you ample zinc to support your body’s natural immune function.

RJ, the CEO of Patriot Labs USA, was motivated to develop Immuno Blaster after his dad suddenly and unexpectedly passed away in January 2021. RJ decided he wanted to make a meaningful difference in the world, and he also wanted to boost his family’s immunity. After researching nature’s best immune boosters, RJ developed the Immuno Blaster formula based on that research.

Immuno Blaster Ingredients

Immuno Blaster contains a blend of four active ingredients to boost immunity in various ways.

Here are all of the active ingredients in Immuno Blaster and how they work, according to Patriot Labs USA:

Quercetin (500mg): Immuno Blaster contains quercetin, a flavonoid linked to healthy inflammation. Like other flavonoids, quercetin is a natural antioxidant known to support normal inflammation throughout the body. High levels of inflammation are associated with an increased risk of disease and illness. According to the manufacturer, quercetin can also help with the absorption of zinc: quercetin is a zinc ionophore, and taking a quercetin supplement can increase the absorption of zinc into your cells.

Zinc (30mg): Immuno Blaster contains 30mg of zinc picolinate, which is one of the best forms of zinc for absorption. Zinc picolinate helps support healthy cells throughout your body to promote natural immunity, according to Patriot Labs USA.

Vitamin C (500mg): Immuno Blaster contains vitamin C, one of nature’s best-known – and best overall – antioxidants. Vitamin C is linked to immunity because it supports various cellular functions of both the innate and adaptive immune system, according to Patriot Labs USA. That means vitamin C can help with your body’s natural immunity – your baseline immunity functioning at all times – while also supporting your response to specific threats.

Vitamin D3 (5,000 IU): Immuno Blaster contains a strong dose of vitamin D3, which is critical for immunity. Vitamin D3 helps activate your immune system’s T-cells, according to Patriot Labs USA, to support a healthy lifestyle overall. Your body needs sunlight for your skin to synthesize vitamin D3. Studies show a lack of sunlight – and a lack of vitamin D – contribute to weak immunity. Immuno Blaster can help by giving you the vitamin D3 you need.

Scientific Evidence for Immuno Blaster

Immuno Blaster was formulated based on the published health protocols of several health practitioners. Although Patriot Labs USA does not cite a reference page or any studies, the company is confident its formula works to boost immunity using a blend of science-backed ingredients. We’ll review some of the science behind Immuno Blaster below.

Zinc is one of the most science-backed ingredients in Immuno Blaster. According to a 1998 study, zinc and immune function are closely connected. Researchers found higher zinc intake was associated with stronger defense against infection. Zinc was also found to be crucial for basic cellular functions, including DNA replication, RNA transcription, cell division, and cell activation, all of which are crucial for immunity.

Vitamin C is also a popular ingredient for immune function. As a 2017 study explains, vitamin C contributes to immune defense by supporting various cellular functions of both the innate and adaptive immune system. The innate immune system is your body’s natural defense against disease and illness, running all the time to defend your body against threats, while the adaptive immune system is how your body specifically responds to threats.

Vitamin D also seems to play a crucial role in supporting immune health. In one of the largest reviews on vitamin D, researchers found vitamin D supplementation was protective against acute respiratory tract infections, and people who received daily or weekly vitamin D supplements had a significantly better defense against respiratory tract infections. Other studies have found similar effects linked to vitamin D, with studies showing vitamin D modulates the innate and adaptive immune responses, helping your body defend itself against a range of immune system threats.

The fourth and final ingredient in Immuno Blaster, quercetin, is a natural antioxidant many people take daily for immune function and anti-aging. Quercetin appears to be connected to inflammation and immunity. In a 2016 study, researchers also found quercetin had anti-carcinogenic, anti-inflammatory, and antiviral effects.

Overall, Immuno Blaster contains a strong dose of multiple ingredients linked to immune function. By taking two capsules of the high-potency formula daily, you could support immune function and promote respiratory and cardiovascular health using natural ingredients.

Immuno Blaster Ingredients Label

Patriot Labs USA discloses all ingredients and dosages in Immuno Blaster upfront. You can see the dose and concentration of the four active ingredients, along with additional inactive ingredients in the blend.

Here are all of the active ingredients in Immuno Blaster:

500mg of vitamin C (556% DV)

125mcg of vitamin D3 (625% DV)

30mg of zinc (273% DV)

500mg of quercetin

Other (inactive) ingredients, including hypromellose (capsule), rice hulls, rice extract, gum acacia, and sunflower oil

Immuno Blaster Pricing

Immuno Blaster is priced at $49 per bottle. However, you could pay as little as $29 per bottle when ordering multiple units at once.

Here’s how pricing works when ordering Immuno Blaster online today:

1 Bottle: $49

$49 3 Bottles: $117 ($39 Per Bottle)

$117 ($39 Per Bottle) 6 Bottles: $174 ($29 Per Bottle)

Each bottle contains a 30 day supply of Immuno Blaster, or 60 capsules. You take two capsules daily to boost immunity.

Immuno Blaster Refund Policy

All Immuno Blaster purchases come with a 90 day moneyback guarantee.

If you’re unsatisfied with your purchase for any reason, then contact the customer service team within 90 days to request a complete refund with no questions asked.

About Patriot Labs USA

Patriot Labs USA, LLC is a Miami Beach, Florida-based supplement company.

The CEO of Immuno Blaster, RJ, was motivated to create Immuno Blaster after his dad died in January 2021 suddenly and unexpectedly. RJ’s Dad was a military veteran who led a healthy and active life.

RJ was motivated to “create something meaningful that could help people in these troubling times,” and he wanted to boost his family’s immunity – so he created Immuno Blaster. Although RJ does not claim to be a medical doctor, he claims to have developed his formula based on the published work of multiple health practitioners.

You can contact the Immuno Blaster customer service team and Patriot Blaster USA via the following:

Email: info@immunoblaster.com

info@immunoblaster.com Mailing Address: 5601 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33140

Patriot Labs USA manufactures Immuno Blaster in Nevada in an FDA-registered facility that adheres to GMP standards.

Final Word

Immuno Blaster is an immune support supplement from Patriot Labs USA. Featuring a strong dose of four immune boosting natural ingredients, Immuno Blaster is marketed to anyone who wants to support innate and adaptive immunity.

To learn more about Immuno Blaster and how it works or to buy the popular supplement online today, visit the official website. All Immuno Blaster purchases come with a 90 day moneyback guarantee.

