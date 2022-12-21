Peak Immunity Reviewed (Peak Biome)

Peak Immunity is a nutritional supplement developed by Peak Biome to support energy and immunity.

By taking one scoop of the powdered formula daily, you can enjoy a blend of 6 natural, immune boosting ingredients – including Kenyan purple tea and more.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Peak Immunity and how it works today in our review.

What is Peak Immunity?

Peak Immunity by Peak Biome is a purple superfood formula designed to support immunity, stress response, and more.

Featuring a blend of antioxidant-rich natural extracts, Peak Immunity comes in the form of a powder. You mix one scoop of the powder with cold or hot water, then drink it daily to support targeted effects.

One of the most important active ingredients in Peak Immunity is Kenyan purple tea. This specific, purple-colored purple tea contains twice as many antioxidants as any other tea, making it valuable for health, wellness, and immunity.

In fact, according to Peak Biome, Peak Immunity can support all 7 immune system pathways in a single, beautiful, delicious elixir, helping your immune system continue to operate at peak performance.

Peak Immunity Benefits

Peak Biome designed Peak Immunity to support immunity, energy, and overall health and wellness.

Some of the benefits of Peak Immunity include:

6 natural, immune boosting ingredients

Add to hot or cold water, smoothies, shakes, oatmeal, or more

Zero sugar, preservatives, or synthetic ingredients

Dairy-free, gluten-free, keto-friendly, soy-free, and vegan

Backed by 100% satisfaction guarantee

Active ingredient contains twice as many powerful antioxidants as any other tea

Peak Biome also cites dozens of studies validating the effects antioxidants have on cholesterol, heart health, blood pressure, pain, immunity, circulation, recovery, weight, blood sugar, brain health, vision, hormone balance, and more. Taking an antioxidant supplement like Peak Immunity daily can support health and wellness in multiple ways.

Peak Immunity Supports All 7 Immune System Pathways

Peak Biome primarily advertises Peak Immunity as an immune booster. The supplement claims to support immunity in multiple ways. In fact, Peak Biome claims Peak Immunity supports all 7 immune system pathways in a single formula.

Those seven immune system “pathways” include T cells (which attack foreign invaders), B cells (which help your body produce antibodies), and other antibodies and compounds that help your immune system do its job.

The 7 immune system pathways impacted by Peak Immunity include:

B-cells, which help your body produce antibodies

Antibodies like immunoglobulin A, D, E, G, and M, which attack and neutralize foreign objects entering your body

T cells, which attack foreign invaders and keep you healthy

Phagocytes, which target and neutralize bacteria invading your body

Granulocytes, which are white blood cells your body uses to fight off infections

Cytokines, which are immune system messengers linked to healthy inflammation response

Macrophages, which play a critical role in immunity by facilitating interaction between T cells and cytokines, helping to detect and destroy bacteria and other invaders

By targeting all 7 immune system pathways, Peak Immunity aims to be the ultimate immune boosting supplement for helping you reach “peak” immunity.

How Does Peak Immunity Work?

You can find plenty of immune supporting supplements sold online today. What makes Peak Immunity unique? Why take Peak Immunity instead of other immune supporting supplements? How does the formula work?

Peak Immunity works by giving your body six natural, antioxidant-rich ingredients, including Kenyan purple tea and other natural extracts. Kenyan purple tea has twice as many antioxidants as any other tea. And, its antioxidants are anthocyanins, which are natural chemicals that give Kenyan purple tea its distinctive color. Anthocyanins are also found in blueberries, grapes, and other dark-colored fruits and vegetables.

Plus, Peak Immunity contains natural extracts rich in other antioxidants. The supplement contains elderberry, for example, that is rich with vitamin C – one of nature’s best antioxidants.

Several ingredients in Peak Immunity are considered adaptogens, which means they help support your body’s response to stress. Peak Immunity contains astragalus, for example, a plant used in traditional Chinese medicine to support immunity and stress response. Today, studies show astragalus can help support immunity by supporting white blood cell production, and many people take astragalus daily for that reason.

Peak Immunity also contains two of the best-known immune boosting vitamins and minerals: vitamin C and zinc. Many people take vitamin C and zinc at the first onset of sickness.

Rounding out the formula is another popular immune boosting vitamin: vitamin D. Studies show people who are deficient in vitamin D tend to have worse immune function than people who get their daily recommended intake of vitamin D. Vitamin D appears to be critical for immunity – especially during winter months when you may not be getting enough natural sunlight.

By taking one serving of Peak Immunity daily, you’re getting a strong dose of multiple active ingredients to boost immune function in various ways.

How Peak Immunity’s Antioxidants and Anthocyanins Help

According to Peak Biome’s research, the antioxidants in Peak Immunity (including the anthocyanins) can impact multiple parts of your body and mind, helping to support immunity, energy, and overall health and wellness.

The natural antioxidants in Kenyan purple tea are anthocyanins, which are the natural chemicals found in red, purple, and blue fruits and vegetables. As Peak Biome explains, anthocyanins “are one of the single healthiest nutrients you can put into your body.”

A growing body of research has linked anthocyanins and antioxidants to benefits like:

Heart Health: Anthocyanins have been linked to cardiovascular health and heart health in multiple studies. In one study of 34,000 postmenopausal women, researchers found women taking anthocyanins regularly had a significantly lower risk of death from heart-related issues. Other studies have linked anthocyanins to healthy blood pressure, better cholesterol readings, and more.

Pain: Some people take anthocyanins daily for pain and discomfort. If you experience joint discomfort, for example, then anthocyanin supplements could help you stay mobile and active.

Immunity: Peak Immunity is primarily designed for immunity and immune function. Multiple studies have linked anthocyanins to better regulation of your innate immune system, which is what your body uses to fight off foreign substances.

Recovery: Anthocyanins can boost recovery, helping your body repair itself more rapidly after workouts or day-to-day activities.

Weight Management: Some studies have linked anthocyanins to weight loss, and consuming anthocyanins is linked to a healthier body weight. Some believe this connection is linked to inflammation, and that targeting inflammation can make it easier to lose weight.

Blood Sugar: Some people take anthocyanins and related supplements daily for blood sugar and blood sugar management. Studies show anthocyanins can help regulate free radicals and inflammation, which could make it easier for your pancreas to produce the insulin needed.

Vision: Anthocyanins have been linked to vision and eye health. Studies show anthocyanins can enhance night vision and eye health, for example, by protecting you against the damaging effects of free radicals. Free radicals cause inflammation and issues within the eye, and anthocyanins may be able to help.

Hormonal Balance: Peak Immunity’s anthocyanins have been linked to hormone balance. Studies show anthocyanins can support hormone balance by reducing estrogenic activity and regulating enzyme production, for example.

Brain & Cognitive Health: Peak Immunity’s anthocyanins could help with brain health. Studies show people eating an anthocyanin-rich diet tend to have better learning, memory, attention, processing speed, and verbal fluency. That’s one reason why many older adults take anthocyanins daily.

Overall, Peak Biome claims there are 16,292 studies validating the use of anthocyanins for health and wellness. By taking Peak Immunity daily, you’re giving your body a substantial dose of anthocyanins to support health and wellness.

Peak Immunity Ingredients

To understand how Peak Immunity works, it helps to understand each of the six active ingredients inside the formula.

Here are all of the active ingredients in Peak Immunity and how they work:

Kenyan Purple Tea: Kenyan purple tea is the superstar ingredient in Peak Immunity. The tea contains twice as many antioxidants as any other tea, and it has evolved to survive challenging growing conditions in the high altitude mountains of Kenya. Described as a “bulletproof plant,” Kenyan purple tea can survive environmental stress like bad weather, frost, drought, pests, and more. Today, Kenyan purple tea is particularly prized because of its rich levels of anthocyanins, a specific type of antioxidant that gives Kenya purple tea its unique color. Anthocyanins are also found in blueberries, blackberries, and certain other dark-colored fruits and foods.

Elderberry: Used for centuries as a natural remedy, elderberry works because it’s rich with natural antioxidants – similar to Kenyan purple tea. Hippocrates, the Father of Medicine, called the elderberry tree his “medicine chest” because of its potent properties. Today, 2,000 years later, modern science is verifying the benefits of elderberry, linking it to improved illness recovery, reduced illness symptoms, and better overall immune function, among other benefits.

Astragalus: Astragalus has deep pink and purple hues and, like elderberry, has been used in traditional medicine for centuries. Popular in traditional Chinese medicine, astragalus has shown promise for its ability to support white blood cell production, improve response to seasonal allergies, and help reduce fatigue, among other benefits.

Vitamin C: Vitamin C is one of the best antioxidants in the natural world. Vitamin C is one of the reasons why a diet rich in fruits and vegetables is linked to longevity and overall health. Each serving (scoop) of Peak Immunity contains more than 5 times your daily value (%DV) of vitamin C, helping to support immunity and inflammation in multiple ways.

Zinc: Zinc is a well-known immune supporting mineral. It’s also involved in hundreds of processes throughout the body. Studies show people who are deficient in zinc tend to have worse immunity than people who get their daily recommended intake of zinc. By taking the zinc in Peak Immunity daily, you can purportedly regain your energy, reduce the duration of illness symptoms, and support the production of valuable antibodies, among other benefits, according to Peak Biome.

Vitamin D: Vitamin D is essential for bone health, immunity, and more. In one review, researchers found vitamin D significantly reduced the risk of acute respiratory tract infection. In another study, researchers found people taking vitamin D supplements had a 40% better chance of staying healthy throughout the winter. Because of these benefits, vitamin D supplements could help you support immunity in multiple ways.

Other Vitamins & Minerals: Peak Immunity contains smaller doses of two other nutrients, including copper and vitamin E. Vitamin E, like vitamin C, is a valuable antioxidant found in certain foods and it could support healthy inflammation throughout the body. Copper, meanwhile, is vital for hundreds of processes throughout the body.

How to Use Peak Immunity

Peak Biome recommends adding one scoop of the powdered formula to any food or beverage you like.

Some of the best ways to take Peak Immunity include:

Smoothies

Hot or cold water

Milk and milk alternatives

Protein drinks

Oatmeal

Baked goods and more

Whether you want to eat Peak Immunity or drink it as part of a daily shake, you can enjoy powerful immune supporting benefits by taking one scoop of Peak Immunity daily.

Scientific Evidence for Peak Immunity

Peak Biome cites dozens of studies proving the ingredients in Peak Immunity work as advertised to support immunity and other advertised effects. We’ll review that research below to explain how the Kenyan purple tea, anthocyanins, and other nutrients in Peak Immunity work to support various effects.

Growing research is reinforcing the benefits of Kenyan purple tea. In a 2014 study, researchers found Kenyan purple tea’s anthocyanins crossed the blood brain barrier and reinforced brain antioxidant capacity in mice, suggesting anthocyanins can help support healthy inflammation throughout the body and brain. In a separate study, researchers found those same antioxidant effects helped avoid diet-induced fat accumulation by blocking the absorption of fat, which is one reason why Kenyan purple tea is a popular diet pill ingredient.

Anthocyanins are found in Kenyan purple tea, blueberries, blackberries, and other foods. Numerous studies have connected anthocyanins to a range of effects. Anthocyanins give dark-colored fruits their unique purple-blue color, but they’re also linked to certain benefits. One study found anthocyanins could reduce cancer cell proliferation, for example, while another study found anthocyanins could help protect the human body against other diseases.

Elderberry has been used as a natural remedy in Europe for centuries, and modern research is validating the use of elderberry as a natural medicine. One 2016 study found elderberry supplementation reduced the duration of colds, for example, while also exhibiting antibacterial and antioxidant effects. Another study found elderberry extract was “an efficient, safe and cost-effective treatment for influence” after patients received 15ml of elderberry or a placebo syrup daily for 5 days.

Finally, each serving of Peak Immunity contains a significant dose of vitamins and minerals linked to immunity. There’s more than 5x your daily dose of vitamin C, for example. Studies show vitamin C can help with disease and illness, for example, while also limiting the damaging effects of free radicals throughout the body via its antioxidant activity.

Overall, Peak Immunity contains a blend of science-backed immune boosting ingredients, including vitamins, minerals, plant extracts, and other nutrients linked to inflammation, antibody activity, immune function, and more.

Peak Immunity Supplement Facts Label

Peak Biome discloses all ingredients in Peak Immunity upfront. Each 1 scoop (4g) serving of Peak Immunity contains 2,200mg of a Proprietary Blend featuring the six active ingredients listed above. The supplement also contains additional doses of certain vitamins and minerals.

The full list of ingredients includes:

2,200mg of the Peak Immunity Proprietary Blend with elderberry extract, Kenyan purple tea powder, purple carrot powder, ginger powder, blackberry powder, and astragalus root extract

500mg of vitamin C (556% DV)

15mg of vitamin E (100% DV)

15mg of zinc (136% DV)

2mg of copper (222% DV)

15mcg of vitamin E (100% DV)

Other (inactive) ingredients, including resistant dextrin, natural flavors, sea salt, and stevia leaf extract

Peak Immunity Pricing

Peak Immunity is priced at $39.95 per jar, with discounts available when purchasing multiple jars.

Here’s how pricing works when ordering Peak Immunity online today through the Peak Biome online store;

1 Jar: $39.95 + Shipping

$39.95 + Shipping 3 Jars: $104.85 ($34.95 Per Bottle) + Free US Shipping

$104.85 ($34.95 Per Bottle) + Free US Shipping 6 Jars: $179.90 ($29.98 Per Bottle) + Free US Shipping

Each jar contains 120g (30 servings / 30 x 4g scoops) of formula, or a one month supply. You take one scoop daily to support immunity and overall health and wellness.

Peak Immunity Refund Policy

Peak Biome offers a 6 month, 100% satisfaction guarantee on all supplements, including Peak Immunity. If you’re unsatisfied with Peak Immunity for any reason within 6 months, then you can request a complete refund.

Returns Address: JetPack Shipping, 285 Northeast Ave, Tallmadge, Ohio 44278

About Peak Biome

Peak Biome was founded with the goal of empowering people to make smarter choices about healing the body naturally. The company emphasizes a simple, science-backed approach to health and wellness.

You can learn more about Peak Biome and the company’s story at their About Us page.

Or, contact Peak Biome and the Peak Immunity customer service team via the following:

Phone: (877) 977-7774

(877) 977-7774 Online Support & Contact: https://support.peakbiome.com/support/home

In addition to Peak Immunity, other popular Peak Biome supplements include Peak Bioboost, Everlean, Bowel Guard, and Acid Guard.

Final Word

Peak Biome’s Peak Immunity is a science-backed immune boosting supplement available online through PeakBiome.com.

Designed with six active, immune boosting ingredients, Peak Immunity provides your body with a strong dose of antioxidants (in the form of anthocyanins) to boost immunity and support overall health.

To learn more about Peak Immunity and how it works or to buy the popular supplement online today, visit the official website at PeakBiome.com.

