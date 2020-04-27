Notice of Finding and Notice of Intent-Request Release of Funds

NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO

SIGNFICANT IMPACT AND

NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST

RELEASE OF FUNDS

April 27, 2020

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



Washington State Department of Commerce

1101 Plum Street SE

Olympia, Wa 98504-2525

Spencer.Fain@commerce.wa.gov

These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the Washington State Department of Commerce.

REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS

On or about May 14, 2020 the Washington State Department of Commerce will submit a request to HUD for the release of HOME Investment Partnership (HOME) funds under Title II of the National Affordable Housing Act of 1990, as amended, to undertake a project known as MLK Senior Housing for the purpose of constructing a new affordable housing complex with 69 units for seniors. The project will be located at 802 Martin Luther King Jr. Way Tacoma, WA 98405. This location is north of People’s Park. The State of Washington has completed review of the described project, to which it intends to make an award of HOME funds in the amount of approximately $3,000,000.00 of the total development cost of approximately $19,741,028.00.

FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

The Washington State Department of Commerce has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at Department of Commerce, Community Services and Housing Division, 1011 Plum St SE, Olympia, WA 98504 and may be examined or copied weekdays 8 A.M to 5 P.M. PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the Washington State Department of Commerce, Housing Division and Attn: Spencer Fain, 1011 Plum St SE, Olympia WA 98504. All comments received by May 12, 2020 will be considered by the Washington State Department of Commerce prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.

ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION

The Washington State Department of Commerce certifies to State that Diane Klontz in her capacity as Assistant Director of Community Services and Housing consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the Washington State Department of Commerce to use Program funds.

OBJECTIONS

HUD will accept objections to the Responsible Entity’s (RE) Request for Release of Funds and Environmental Certification for a period of fifteen days following the submission date specified above or the actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the RE; (b) the RE has omitted a step or failed to make a determination or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58 or by CEQ regulations at 40 CFR 1500-1508, as applicable; (c) the RE has omitted one or more steps in the preparation, completion or publication of the Environmental Assessment or Environmental Impact Study per 24 CFR Subparts E, F or G of Part 58, as applicable; (d) the grant recipient or other participant in the development process has committed funds for or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before release of funds and approval of the environmental certification; (e) another Federal, State or local agency has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to HUD at U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development, Attention: Office of Community Planning & Development, 909 First Avenue, Seattle, WA 98104-1000. Potential objectors should contact HUD to verify the actual last day of the objection period.

Diane Klontz, Assistant Director for Community Services and

Housing, COM

IDX-897286

April 27, 2020