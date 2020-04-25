City, County announce additional relief funding

Pierce County Council allocates an additional $3 million in small business funding and $500,000 in food bank support

April 21st, the Pierce County Council took strong steps to support Pierce County residents and business owners struggling with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Building on the COVID-19 Emergency Small Business Relief Loan Program the Council previously created, councilmembers passed an emergency ordinance that expands the program’s funding by $3 million.

In addition to increasing the funding available, the program eligibility has also been expanded to include employers with up to 20 employees for businesses located anywhere in Pierce County, including incorporated cities.

“As a Council, we are concerned with the significant health impacts of COVID-19, as well as the vitality of our communities. Our small businesses are the heart of the economic foundation of Pierce County,” said Council Chair Doug Richardson.

The Pierce County Council created the COVID-19 Emergency Small Business Relief Loan Program on March 24, 2020 with the allocation of $640,000 for small businesses of ten or fewer employees in unincorporated Pierce County. The program, administered by the Pierce County Economic Development Department, was designed to keep businesses located in unincorporated Pierce County in operation and protect jobs threatened by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Economic Development Department started reviewing loan applications on March 26.

To date, more than 198 applications have been received from Pierce County businesses, including 86 companies located in incorporated Pierce County. With more than 55 loans approved, the initial funding has nearly been expended.

An application and information can be found at https://www.piercecountywa.gov/6770/Emergency-Small-Business-Relief-Loan-Pro, by emailing PCSBRLoan@piercecountywa.gov or calling 253-798-6150.

In other action, by emergency ordinance the Council also tripled its funding for the Emergency Food Network to provide food security to those in need during these unprecedented times. The Council provided in additional $500,00 in funding to the $250,000 previously approved in March 2020 for food banks throughout Pierce County.

Nourishing the residents of the County is critically important as the region recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

-Pierce County

The City of Tacoma Launches Rental Assistance Program

The City of Tacoma has allocated $1.2 million to assist eligible households affected by the COVID-19 pandemic with rent payment.

The program, which launched today, provides a one-time payment of up to $1,000 directly to landlords of selected individuals or families who live in the city limits of Tacoma and have experienced loss of employment or reduction in wages due to COVID-19 resulting in an income level at or below 50 percent Area Median Income for Pierce County.

“Doing what we can to stabilize families is an essential part of our efforts to protect and support public health,” said Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards. “This is why I am excited that we have moved quickly to launch this COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program. In this time of great uncertainty, these payments to landlords are one small way we can ease the worries of our impacted neighbors and provide some stability while they connect with expanded State and Federal Resources.”

To apply for the City’s rental assistance program, people can submit an application online at cityoftacoma.org/coronavirus. The application will be accepted through May 6, 2020, and will be included in an award lottery. In keeping with the City’s Welcoming Cities Policy, we will not be tracking or providing information to Immigration and Customs Enforcement about immigration or citizenship status.

Some funds have been set aside for direct referrals by community agencies that are helping to address inequities faced by people of color in our community. If you are a service provider that would like to make a direct referral, please contact LASA at communityengagement@lasawa.org.

“While we know COVID-19 is affecting all people, we also know that people of color face additional systemic barriers that result in disparate health and economic outcomes,” said Deputy Mayor Keith Blocker. “We must take action to address this inequity, which is why we have set a goal to distribute 45 percent of the funds to households identifying as people of color.”

People who need translation services or have trouble accessing the online link, can call (253) 582-5230 Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon for assistance.

The City is anticipating the program will be able to process about 100 applications per week and to complete the distribution of funds over a fifteen-week period.

More information about the City’s response to COVID-19 is available at cityoftacoma.org/coronavirus.

– City of Tacoma

Tacoma Municipal Building Exterior Assessment Starts in May

Beginning the week of May 4, the City of Tacoma’s Public Works Department will be working with a consultant team to perform a condition assessment of the exterior facades of the Tacoma Municipal Building (747 Market St.).

The project is anticipated to take eight weeks and will be performed during the day on weekdays and potentially weekends. Work is weather dependent, and rescheduling may be required. During this time, portions of the sidewalk around the building will be closed to pedestrian traffic and will be marked accordingly with detours in place.

This work is essential to determine the current condition of the building exterior for general safety and structural integrity. The assessment team will utilize a suspended scaffolding system to inspect the exterior facades of the building and stabilize potentially unsafe conditions to avoid future damage. The results will be used to define necessary refurbishments and develop options for cleaning. The assessment team will follow jobsite best practices as issued by the Associated General Contractors of Washington and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for COVID-19.

For more information, contact Facilities Architect Stephen Kruger at skruger@cityoftacoma.org or call (253) 591-5297.

– City of Tacoma