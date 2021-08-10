Notice-AINSWORTH 34,40 small cell project

Notice

Notice of proposed AINSWORTH 34,40 small cell project. Verizon is proposing to locate two small cell sites, more specifically described as a node, in the City of Tacoma. Node34 is located on the west side of South State Street north of South 25th Street. Node 40 is located south of South 25th Street west of South J. Street. Application will be submitted to the City of Tacoma. The small cell project will be located on existing utility poles with no additional height proposed. Any questions please contact avore@tilsontech.com .

IDX-935111

August 10, 17, 24, 31, September 7, 2021