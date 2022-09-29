Nootopia CollaGenius Reviewed

CollaGenius is a nutritional supplement created by BiOptimizers under the Nootopia family.

Featuring a blend of powerful superfoods and potent mushroom extracts, CollaGenius is an all-in-one formula to support brain power, immunity, skin, hair, and nails.

Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about CollaGenius and whether or not it lives up to the hype today in our review.

What is CollaGenius?

CollaGenius is a powdered nutritional supplement featuring a high-powered blend of superfoods, mushrooms, and more.

By taking CollaGenius daily, you can purportedly enjoy a range of benefits. The supplement claims to support heart health, brain function, energy, joint health, muscle mass, and more.

BiOptimizers developed the CollaGenius formula based on a “12,000 year-old supernutrient.” That supernutrient has been shown to upgrade your brain, boost focus, double mental energy, and turn back the clock on aging, among other benefits.

CollaGenius is priced at $69 per bottle and backed by a 365-day moneyback guarantee. You can request a complete refund on your purchase within 365 days with no questions asked.

Benefits of CollaGenius

BiOptimizers designed CollaGenius to support a range of cognitive and physical benefits. The mixture of collagen and mushroom extract gives your body the ingredients it needs to support everything from brain power to skin health to immunity.

Here are some of the benefits of taking CollaGenius daily, according to the official website:

Boost alpha brain activity to help unlock creative powers

Improve memory consolidation and working memory

Strengthen your brain against occasional anxiety and protect it from stressful conditions

Help increase brain derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) for stronger processing abilities

Skyrocket mental and physical energy with no crashes or jitters

Help you feel calmer and more relaxed when facing stressful situations

Thanks to its use of collagen, the CollaGenius formula can also improve your skin, nails, and hair. Collagen is the most abundant connective protein in the human body, and it’s crucial for skin, hair, and nail health. As you get older, your collagen production naturally declines. CollaGenius can help replenish collagen production for a range of benefits.

How Does CollaGenius Work?

CollaGenius was designed to rewire your brain in fewer than 30 days by targeting energy, focus, and performance using a blend of natural ingredients.

Crucial superfoods in CollaGenius include mushroom extracts and other plant-based vitamins, minerals, and nutrients.

Mushrooms have been used for centuries in traditional medicine for health, wellness, immunity, energy, and other benefits. Modern studies show mushroom extracts are rich with natural, plant-based chemicals linked to all of these benefits and more.

Many of the ingredients in CollaGenius are also designed to stimulate neurogenesis. By raising levels of brain derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), CollaGenius can defend against brain aging and decline.

CollaGenius Targets Neurogenesis and BDNF

One of the main ways in which CollaGenius works is by targeting neurogenesis, or the formation of new cells within the brain. To do that, CollaGenius targets a chemical in your brain called BDNF.

Your brain derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) levels are highest in childhood. Your brain is rapidly developing, and BDNF spurs that development.

As you get older, BDNF levels naturally decline. There’s a reason they say, “you can’t teach an old dog new tricks,” and there’s a reason you rarely see chess champions beyond their 30s. As you get older, your brain power naturally declines.

What is BDNF?

Brain derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) helps your brain grow new cells. It’s a protein used by your brain and nervous system.

BDNF also helps keep your brain resilient. It protects your brain cells (neurons) from oxidative stress, toxins in the environment, and other factors.

As you get older, BDNF levels continue to fall. Diet and lifestyle factors can make these issues worse. Low blood sugar, for example, can accelerate brain decline, as can mercury in the seafood you eat.

Fortunately, BiOptimizers has found a collection of natural ingredients that can support BDNF at any age, helping you continue to enjoy high BDNF activity and strong mental performance at any age.

CollaGenius Ingredients

CollaGenius contains a collection of mushroom extracts, herbs, plants, and other ingredients linked to brain derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), cognitive health, and overall brain health, among other benefits.

Here are some of the ingredients in CollaGenius and how they work.

Powerful Mushroom #1: Lion’s Mane Mushroom

Each serving of CollaGenius contains a 50:1 concentration of lion’s mane mushroom extract. Instead of eating tubs of mushrooms, you can take a single serving of CollaGenius. Each serving contains a highly-concentrated dose of lion’s mane mushroom powder.

Matt Gallant, the co-founder of BiOptimizers, claims he has used lion’s mane mushroom for almost a decade, describing the ingredient as “the foundation” of his brain health. He usually throws 5g of lion’s mane mushroom extract in his coffee and smoothies to support brain health.

According to Matt and the BiOptimizers team, the lion’s mane mushroom extract in CollaGenius can increase nerve growth factor (NGF) and BDNF in the hippocampus and hypothalamus. Plus, these effects compound over time. Multiple studies show lion’s mane mushroom can support cognitive health with age – and continue supporting cognitive health as you get older.

Here’s how BiOptimizers describes the effects of lion’s mane mushroom extract on your brain:

“…Lion’s Mane lights up important brain receptors – like muscle fibers activating during a workout… Then the BDNF becomes “activated” and regains its full potency.”

Some studies also show lion’s mane mushroom extract can help with alpha brainwave production – especially when combined with other nutrients in CollaGenius. Plus, alpha brain waves open your heart and increase empathy.

Powerful Mushroom #2: Reishi Mushroom

Powerful Mushrooms also contain a 100 to 1 concentration of reishi mushroom powder. The second active mushroom ingredient in Powerful Mushroom has been used in traditional medicine – including traditional Chinese medicine – for thousands of years.

Today, many people take reishi mushroom supplements to “feel more grounded,” according to BiOptimizers. In Chinese medicine, reishi mushroom is also popular for building “jing,” which is the deep foundational energy within our body that determines our ultimate vitality.

Other benefits connected to reishi mushroom extract include:

Boost and support a stressed immune system

Dramatically improve energy and symptoms of fatigue

Raise energy and mood to help you feel happier with your life

The founders of BiOptimizers claim to have regularly used reishi mushroom extract before adding it to the CollaGenius formula, claiming it makes them feel calmer and more grounded while also improving sleep.

Powerful Mushroom #3: Cordyceps

Cordyceps extract is a powerful brain booster mushroom extract linked to energy and libido. Like other mushrooms in CollaGenius, it can purportedly provide significant effects on cognitive and physical energy, aging, blood flow, and overall brain power.

Some of the specific benefits linked to cordyceps include:

Increases oxygen utilization, especially during exercise

Enhance memory

Boost sexual function

Reduces fatigue caused by high stress levels

Powerful Mushroom #4: Chaga Mushroom

Chaga mushroom, like other mushroom extracts in CollaGenius, has a long history of use in traditional medicine. Studies show it can help with inflammation, physical energy, cognition, and more.

Some of the advertised benefits of chaga mushroom include:

Reduce inflammation and increase antibacterial and antiviral properties by increasing white blood cell activity

Help with memory loss and other cognitive functions

Stimulate more rapid learning and higher brain function

Collagen

CollaGenius, as you may have guessed from the name, also delivers a high dose of collagen. Collagen is the most abundant connective protein in the human body, and it plays a crucial role in brain health, muscle development, nerve function, skin health, and more.

There’s a reason collagen protein supplements have surged in popularity in recent months: collagen can support a range of powerful anti-aging benefits. However, collagen has also been extensively studied tor its effects on cognitive function, and growing research shows just how important collagen is for supporting brain health and activity.

Here are some of the reasons collagen can support cognition, according to BiOptimizers:

Studies show collagen can directly help brain structure and cognitive function

Other studies show collagen plays a direct role in human brain repair

Collagen is the best nutrient to pair with mushrooms because it creates “the ultimate 1-2 punch for brain regeneration,” according to BiOptimizers

The combination of mushroom and collagen within CollaGenius lets you enjoy superhuman brain performance while targeting cognition with multiple proven supplement ingredients

Because of its use of these five premium ingredients, CollaGenius aims to be the ultimate supplement for immunity, cognition, physical performance, and other benefits.

Scientific Evidence for CollaGenius

BiOptimizers uses five science-backed ingredients in high, transparent dosages to achieve targeted effects with its CollaGenius. The company also cites dozens of peer-reviewed studies supporting the various benefits listed on their CollaGenius website. We’ll review some of that evidence below to validate the science behind CollaGenius and how it works.

In this Harvard study published in 1993, for example, researchers found people taking a collagen supplement for three months had significant pain relief benefits. Researchers gave collagen or a placebo to a group of 60 patients with severe, active rheumatoid arthritis, then noticed a significant decrease in swollen joints and overall pain – with zero side effects.

A more recent collagen study published in Nutrients in 2019 found collagen protein supplementation led to significant improvements in skin hydration, elasticity, roughness, and density. A group of 72 healthy women aged 35 or older took 2.5g of collagen peptides daily, then experienced significant improvements in numerous skin health measurements over a 12 week period.

Meanwhile, all four of the mushroom extracts in CollaGenius have been linked to their own powerful benefits, including:

Lion’s mane, which has been shown to help with nerve growth factor (NGF) synthesis in nerve cells, which could help with brain health and overall cognitive function.

Cordyceps, which has been shown to exhibit potent anticancer, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory effects in certain settings.

Reishi, which has numerous natural chemicals linked to health, wellness, anticancer effects, anti-inflammatory effects, hepatoprotective (liver protecting) effects, and more.

Chaga, which has also exhibited anticancer effects and other benefits and is backed by thousands of years of use in traditional Chinese medicine.

Overall, CollaGenius contains a blend of proven ingredients linked to a range of benefits, and BiOptimizers validates these benefits with placebo-controlled trials published in peer-reviewed journals proving all ingredients work as advertised to support their intended effects.

CollaGenius Ingredients Label

BiOptimizers is a trusted and well-respected supplement company, and the company discloses the full list of ingredients and dosages in the formula upfront. We know the specific dose of each active ingredient within the blend, making it easy to compare CollaGenius to other supplements sold online today.

Here are all of the ingredients in each 2 scoop (17.285g per 2 scoops, 30 servings per container) serving of CollaGenius:

2,600mg of lion’s mane mushroom extract

2,450mg of bovine collagen

1,500mg of cordyceps sinensis mycelium extract

1,500mg of chaga mushroom extract

1,100mg of reishi mushroom extract

200mg of marine collagen

Other (inactive) ingredients, including cocoa butter powder (with cocoa butter, inulin, sodium caseinate [milk] and less than 2% of sunflower lecithin and silicon dioxide), cacao powder, medium chain triglyceride powder (made from MCT oil and gum acacia), sunflower oil creamer (with high oleic sunflower oil, modified tapioca starch, tapioca maltodextrin, natural flavor, and 2% or less of silicon dioxide and mixed tocopherols), de-oiled sunflower lecithin, stevia leaf extract, coconut oil powder (with coconut oil, soluble corn fiber, sodium caseinate [milk], sunflower lecithin, and silicon dioxide), extra virgin olive oil powder (with extra virgin olive oil and acacia gum), and Himalayan salt

Each 2 scoop serving (17.285g per 2 scoops, 30 servings per container) contains 50 calories, 2.5g of total fat, 6g of total carbs (with 2g of dietary fiber), and 2g of protein.

How to Take CollaGenius

BiOptimizers recommends taking CollaGenius in the following way:

Mix 2 scoops of powdered formula with 6oz of water, almond milk, or the beverage of your choice

For a stronger drink, mix 3 or 4 scoops

The formula features a chocolate flavor (thanks to its cocoa butter powder and cacao powder) along with MCT oil for enhanced mixability and better texture. You can also find CollaGenius shake recipes at Nootopia.com.

CollaGenius Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

CollaGenius has strong reviews online, and most customers agree the formula works as advertised to provide a noticeable boost to brainpower and cognitive ability.

Here are some of the reviews and experiences shared by customers on the official website:

One customer claims he has tried countless nootropic supplements, including natural ones and pharmaceutical options, but nothing has been as effective as CollaGenius; he claims CollaGenius gives him laser focus, enhanced creativity, and greater calmness, among other benefits

One customer even claims he has validated the benefits of CollaGenius via brain scans, claiming the supplement “has further enhanced [his] alpha and gamma wave activity”

Some customers add CollaGenius to their daily smoothie each morning, taking one scoop and sipping it all morning to support all-day cognition, alertness, and focus

One customer claims she experienced clearer and sharper brain power, better skin health, better blood sugar regulation, and an improved mood after taking CollaGenius

Multiple customers also like the taste of CollaGenius; the supplement is made with cocoa butter powder, for example, to give it a creamy and chocolate-y flavor, and most customers like the taste and texture of the formula

Overall, most customers online agree CollaGenius works as advertised to provide a strong dose of collagen mixed with proven mushroom extracts. Whether supporting cognition, anti-aging benefits, energy, skin health, or other effects, CollaGenius could support a significant number of benefits compared to other ordinary collagen supplements sold online today.

CollaGenius Pricing

CollaGenius is priced at $75 per jar, although he price drops as low as $60 per jar when ordering multiple units.

Here’s how pricing breaks down when ordering CollaGenius online today:

1 Jar: $75

$75 3 Jars: $190 ($63.33 per jar)

$190 ($63.33 per jar) 5 Jars: $300 ($60 per jar)

You can also subscribe and save. If you subscribe to receive regular orders of CollaGenius every 1, 3, or 5 months, then you can pay just $66, $54.67, or $51 per bottle (saving between 12% and 32% off the regular purchase price).

CollaGenius Refund Policy

BiOptimizers is so confident CollaGenius works as advertised that the company is giving a 365-day moneyback guarantee.

You can request a complete refund on your CollaGenius purchase within 365 days if you’re unhappy for any reason. You’ll receive a full refund minus shipping. However, if you opened multiple jars of CollaGenius, then your refund may be prorated.

About BiOptimizers

CollaGenius is made by a nutritional supplement company named BiOptimizers. BiOptimizers offers several nootropic (brain boosting) supplements under the Nootopia family, including CollaGenius.

BiOptimizers is led by Wade Lightheart (President) and Matt Gallant (CEO). The two founded the company in 2004 by selling fitness programs, digestive enzymes, and plant-based protein powder. Today, nearly 20 years later, BiOptimizers is one of the internet’s best-known nutritional supplement companies.

In addition to CollaGenius, other popular BiOptimizers supplements include Magnesium Breakthrough, Masszymes, Kapex, and P3-OM. The company’s supplements target different health and wellness goals – from weight loss to energy to digestive health.

You can contact the CollaGenius customer service team and BiOptimizers via the following:

Online Form: https://bioptimizers.com/contact-us

https://bioptimizers.com/contact-us Phone: 1-800-719-2467

1-800-719-2467 Mailing Address: 5470 Kietzke Lane, Suite 300, Reno, NV 89511

BiOptimizers launched the Nootopia brand in 2020. Today, Nootopia offers a range of brain boosters and cognitive health supplements with various goals.

Final Word

CollaGenius is a brain health supplement from Nootopia, a subsidiary of BiOptimizers. Featuring four of the most science-backed mushroom extracts in the world mixed with collagen, CollaGenius can purportedly supercharge cognition with a blend of mushroom extracts, vitamins, minerals, and nutrients.

To learn more about CollaGenius and how it works, or to buy CollaGenius online today, visit the official website at Nootopia.com.

