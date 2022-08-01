Nootopia Reviews: Does It Work? (BiOptimizers)

Nootopia is a nutritional supplement company offering a range of products to unlock peak mental performance.

Popular Nootopia products include Zamner Juice, Brain Flow, Mental Reboot AM/PM, and Power Solution, among others.

Does Nootopia live up to the hype? How do Nootopia supplements work? Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about Nootopia and its product lineup today in our review.

What is Nootopia?

Nootopia is a brain supplement company found online at Nootopia.com.

By taking Nootopia supplements daily, you can use natural ingredients to maximize your brain’s potential every day.

Some people take Nootopia supplements for creativity. Others take them for focus. Some take them for memory, cognition, and overall brain performance.

In addition to offering nine different nutritional supplements, Nootopia has a mobile app featuring a 30-day guided journey. You can discover practical strategies you can implement each day to get started on the road towards better brain power.

Nootopia is a subsidiary brand of BiOptimizers, a nutritional supplement company founded in 2004.

How Nootopia Supplements Work

Each Nootopia supplement works in a different way to support mental energy, cognition, and overall performance.

However, Nootopia supplements have several common traits. Most of them work by targeting one or more of the eight key players in your brain’s chemical makeup, helping you “permanently level up your mental endurance.”

Those eight key players targeted by different Nootopia supplements include:

Dopamine

Acetylcholine

Anandamide

GABA

Serotonin

Cortisol

Noradrenaline

Adrenaline

If you’re having an off day or feel mentally foggy, it could be related to one of the neurochemicals listed above.

Lifestyle factors could leave your neurochemicals imbalanced, making it difficult to perform at your best. Nootopia aims to correct these balances using natural ingredients to help you achieve peak mental performance.

Nootopia Benefits

Each Nootopia has different benefits and was developed with different goals. However, some of the common benefits of Nootopia supplements include:

Boost cognitive performance

Think through more tasks without burning

Manage more projects without rising stress

Handle more mental stress without bending or breaking

Explain things in a more meaningful way

Increase learning capacity

Some formulas are also designed to release your inner genius by inspiring creativity. Others are built specifically for mental focus.

Nootopia Supplements

Nootopia offers a range of supplements targeting different cognitive goals. The supplements work in different ways and use different ingredients.

Here are all 9 Nootopia supplements currently available:

Mental Reboot AM

Mental Reboot AM aims to wipe away the clutter in your brain to help start your day more effectively. According to Nootopia, you’ll feel the effects of the formula within 5 minutes. You open the capsule, pour the active ingredients under your tongue, and let your body absorb those ingredients.

By taking Mental Reboot AM in the morning, you can enjoy benefits like:

Clean your brain on demand and eliminate brain fog, regardless of how well you slept or how hard you partied the night bore

Dissolve aches and pains in the brain and body

Recharge your brain using B vitamins

Enhance learning and expand your mind using choline and other natural ingredients linked to quick thinking

Cleanse your mind and prepare for the day ahead, helping your synapses fire faster to start the day

Create a foundation for other nootropic stacks

To achieve these benefits, Nootopia contains a blend of vitamin B12, uridine monophosphate, choline, oxiracetam, and vitamin B9, among other ingredients. The formula is designed to target acetylcholine, dopamine, serotonin, GABA, and noradrenaline, among other areas of your brain.

Upbeat

Nootopia describes Upbeat as “positivity in a pill.” By taking one capsule of Nootopia first thing in the morning, you can boost mood, optimism, and clarity in just 45 minutes. You can start your day right, become more extroverted and charming, and boost your emotional intelligence. You can stack Upbeat with other nootropic formulas to enjoy complementary effects.

Some of the advertised benefits of taking Upbeat daily include:

Improve your immune system, hormones, and neurogenesis with vitamin D

Boost verbal fluency on demand using choline, helping you with everything from big presentations to ordinary conversations

Boost confidence in decision-making

Increase emotional intelligence

Get a gentle motivation mix with B vitamins

Enjoy super learning capabilities with ingredients like L-phenylalanine (a precursor to serotonin) and acetyl L-tyrosine (a precursor to dopamine), giving you an unmatched “happy stack” to support mood

Nootopia delivers these benefits using a blend of L-phenylalanine, theobromine, Supercelastrus, Omnipept-A, coffee bean extract, caffeine, and forskolin, among other ingredients. The formula targets multiple neurochemicals, including GABA, noradrenaline, acetylcholine, serotonin, and dopamine.

NectarX

NectarX is a powdered formula you mix with water (or the beverage of your choice) and drink daily to support peak performance throughout the day. Nootopia recommends sipping the beverage over 3 to 5 hours to enjoy all-day peak performance.

Some of the advertised benefits of Nootopia include:

Turn on your brain in 10 minutes

Enjoy a jitter-free burst of energy because Nootopia has stacked caffeine with adaptogens and antioxidants to limit side effects

Activate creative genius to help generate winning ideas from the depths of your brain

Enjoy “dopamine on demand” by boosting motivation

Get 17g of “personalized productivity fuel” per serving, allowing you to conquer the day

Control your focus throughout the day using choline, a special molecule linked to everything from focus to learning

Because of all of these benefits, Nootopia describes NectarX as “the nectar of the gods.” The company claims the formula can target GABA, acetylcholine, dopamine, serotonin, and noradrenaline to help you achieve peak performance. In addition to caffeine and nootropics, the formula contains amino acids like citrulline malate, acetyl L-carnitine, and acetyl L-tyrosine, among others.

Focused Savagery

Focused Savagery is a nootropic supplement designed to provide hyper focus on demand. If you want an extra boost on your busiest days, then take one capsule of Nootopia to feel deep focus and intense motivation.

The Focused Savagery formula kicks into action within 45 minutes, providing benefits like:

Maximum motivation by targeting GABA and dopamine

Activate the molecule of action

Experience the next dimension of deep focus

Enjoy record breaking output

Unleash beast mode

Outcompete everyone

Focused Savagery contains a blend of ingredients like Acetyl L-tyrosine, methyl B-100, Supercelastrus, Omnipept-N, Omnipept-O, Omnipept-P, CDP choline, and grapeseed extract, among others.

Zamner Juice

Zamner Juice is one of the few Nootopia designed to help you calm down. Instead of boosting motivation and cognitive energy, Zamner Juice uses natural ingredients to unlock your inner chill on demand.

Nootopia initially developed the formula as a solution to road rage and other daily frustrations. Today, anyone can enjoy tasty, instant tranquility with a few sprays. Some of the benefits of spraying Nootopia in your mouth include:

Instant calm via a micronized sublingual spray (just spray 4 to 8 sprays under your tongue for quick benefits within 2 minutes)

Enjoy a sense of calm euphoria within 2 minutes of application

Enjoy brain-boosting amino acids

Enhance other nootropic stacks in the Nootopia family

Enjoy energy-boosting vitamin B6

Enjoy GABA, “the molecule of chill” to activate chill mode on demand

Nootopia’s Zamner Juice creates calmness via ingredients like GABA, L-theanine, AquaSpark, Omnipept-A, and Supercelastrus, among others.

The Apex

If you want to enjoy limitless focus, then try The Apex. Apex aims to give you endless focus for long work days. You can take it on an empty stomach to unlock all day concentration and creativity on demand, helping you enjoy increased mental performance, better memory recall, and greater optimism and positivity, among other benefits.

Some of the advertised benefits of The Apex include:

Prime your brain for an extended cognitive lift

Boost attention to detail

Make even your hardest days seem effortless

Avoid experiencing stress before a long day ahead

Enjoy brain boosting B vitamins

Activate neurogenesis

Activate your endless idea machine by boosting creativity

Each capsule of Nootopia contains a blend of Supercelastrus, Omnipept-O, coffee bean extract, and caffeine, among others. The formula also uses theanine and other natural ingredients to help nullify the unwanted side effects of caffeine.

Power Solution

Power Solution is a nootropic formula that provides “dominance on demand.” You can use it as a preworkout. Just mix the entire tube of powdered formula with water to prepare for any physical or mental task.

Some of the benefits of Power Solution, according to Nootopia, include:

Assertiveness on demand, including the courage and decisiveness to become the leader of the pack

Avoid burnout

Enjoy stellar stamina

Light up your brain in minutes

Dominate any battlefield with “infinite focus”

Enjoy never-ending energy

Each tube of Power Solution contains SuperCelastrus, Omnipept-O, uridine monophosphate, acetyl L-cysteine, grapefruit extract, alpha GPC, phosphatidylserine, Huperzine A, and other natural ingredients.

Brain Flow

Nootopia’s Brain Flow is a “flow state formula” that delivers powerful cognitive benefits in a capsule. By taking the capsule, you can enjoy noticeable benefits for the next 4 to 6 hours.

Plus, Nootopia has suspended the active ingredients in an external oil-based capsule, helping them survive past your stomach acid to reach your gut, where they can be safely absorbed by your body. Key ingredients include SuperCelastrus, Omnipept-P, Omnipept-1, and guarana seed extract.

According to Nootopia, Brain Flow can provide benefits like:

Boost verbal fluency

Become the best version of yourself and optimize your presence

Enjoy flow state fuel while harmonizing your mind

Get captivating confidence

Enjoy neuroprotective nutrients

Access gentle, all-afternoon energy with 5 organically-grown, cold-pressed oils

In addition to the active ingredients listed above, Nootopia contains five cold-pressed oils, including SuperCelastrus, ginger, black pepper, curcumin, and grapefruit extract.

Mental Reboot PM

To end the day and get a good night’s sleep, Nootopia recommends taking Mental Reboot PM. The deep sleep brain cleanser helps you enter the most restorative phase of sleep for maximum relaxation and recovery.

Just take one capsule of Nootopia at night before bed with a glass of water, and the formula will enhance your body’s natural brain cleansing process while you sleep.

Some of the advertised benefits of Mental Reboot PM include:

Optimize your sleep using D3, described as a “pro hormone essential for hundreds of metabolic activities”

Avoid lingering nerves, jitters, anxiety, and fearful feelings before bed

Enhance mitochondrial function for better sleep

Stack with all other Nootopia supplements

Cleanse your liver using silymarin, a natural ingredient in milk thistle linked to liver function and reduced liver toxicity

Boost repair overnight using master antioxidants like glutathione, helping your body recover from damage at a cellular level

To achieve these benefits, Nootopia contains a unique blend of ingredients we don’t typically see in other sleep supplements. Instead of overwhelming you with melatonin, for example, Nootopia contains chlorella, cilantro leaf, humic acid, fulvic acid, phenolic acid, black radish root, acetyl L-cysteine, ascorbic acid, and other vitamins, minerals, and nutrients.

Nootopia Packages

In addition to buying each individual supplement above, you can buy packages of multiple Nootopia supplements to save money.

Nootopia’s packages include:

World Domination ($399 / Save 43%): Includes NectarX, Brain Flow, The Apex, Focused Savagery, Upbeat, Power Solution, Mental Reboot AM, Mental Reboot PM, and Zamner Juice.

Focused Ferocity ($299 / Save 25%): Includes NectarX, Brain Flow, The Apex, Focused Savagery, Upbeat, Mental Reboot AM, Mental Reboot PM, and Zamner Juice.

Brilliance on Demand ($129 / Save 13%): Includes NectarX, Brain Flow, The Apex, Focused Savagery, and Upbeat.

The Focused Ferocity package contains the same supplements as the World Domination package but with fewer servings of most supplements. You can view specific package breakdowns at Nootopia.com.

The Nootopia App and 30-Day Guided Journey

In addition to offering nootropic supplements, Nootopia has launched an app featuring a 30-day guided journey.

Nootopia can help you kickstart your adventure with nootropics, letting you get started on the road towards epic brainpower.

Here’s how the Nootopia app works:

You download the app, then follow along

Each day, you receive practical tips for achieving peak mental performance

The app recommends the best formulas to take each day and the specific times of day to take those formulas for optimal performance

You can discover what you can expect to feel and at what times, including when certain supplements should be taking effect and wearing off

The Nootopia app follows a 30-day cycle, walking you through an optimal nootropic routine for peak performance

In addition to following the 30-day progress, you can use the app to give feedback to Nootopia. The company claims to use this feedback to improve blends each month.

The app is free for anyone to download and is available for iOS and Android.

Warning Signs You Should Take Nootopia Supplements

Nootopia was founded with the goal of creating #NoBadDays. Some days, you don’t feel like working or being productive. You feel sluggish or mentally foggy. Nootopia supplements can help you wake up every morning feeling energized.

Some of the warning signs you should take Nootopia supplements, according to Nootopia, include:

Warning Sign #1: You wake up groggy and disoriented in the morning, and you scramble to drink a cup of coffee before you can even think about preparing for the day.

Warning Sign #2: Your energy dips during the day, and you need to push yourself to stay focused and motivated.

Warning Sign #3: You feel worn out after a long day, even though you weren’t as productive as you felt you could have been.

Warning Sign #4: Your short-term memory has grown worse over the years, and you’re forgetting where you placed your keys and the names of people you just met.

Warning Sign #5: You struggle to stay hyper-focused, and you’re no longer able to concentrate on specific tasks like you used to. Instead of having laser-focus for hours, you procrastinate on important projects.

If you’re experiencing any of the warning signs above, then it may be time to take Nootopia supplements.

Nootopia Refund Policy

All Nootopia purchases are backed by a 365-day unconditional moneyback guarantee.

If you’re unsatisfied with any Nootopia supplements for any reason, then you can request a complete refund within 365 days with no questions asked.

About Nootopia

Nootopia is a subsidiary of BiOptimizers, a nutritional supplement company with a history of creating high-quality, natural products targeting different health and wellness concerns.

BiOptimizers was founded by Wade Lightheart (President) and Matt Gallant (Chief Executive Officer). The two were trainers working with pro athletes when they decided to launch a protein powder in 2004.

Today, BiOptimizers offers a range of formulas while partnering with podcasts, biohackers, doctors, and top health authorities. The company also has a professional medical advisory team.

You can learn more about BiOptimizers and Nootopia on the About Us page. Or, you can contact Nootopia via the following:

Online Form: https://nootopia.com/contact-us

https://nootopia.com/contact-us Phone: 1-855-943-5238

1-855-943-5238 Mailing Address: 609 Main St, Suite 100, Vancouver, WA 98660-3376

Final Word

Nootopia is a nutritional supplement company specializing in nootropic formulas.

Some Nootopia supplements are designed to boost focus and motivation, while others help you relax and enjoy a restful sleep.

By taking Nootopia supplements daily, you can support a range of benefits. Visit Nootopia to browse popular Nootopia supplements today.