NooCube Sleep Upgrade Reviews – Natural Sleep Aid That Works?

NooCube Sleep Upgrade is a sleep supplement designed to help you fall asleep faster, get a deep sleep, and stay asleep longer.

By taking Sleep Upgrade before bed, you can wake up ready for the next day’s challenges. Each serving of Sleep Upgrade contains a blend of vitamins, minerals, and nutrients to support a healthy sleep.

Does NooCube’s Sleep Upgrade live up to the hype? How does Sleep Upgrade work? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Sleep Upgrade today in our review.

What is Sleep Upgrade?

Sleep Upgrade is a nutritional supplement from NooCube designed to support a healthy night of sleep using natural, non-habit-forming ingredients.

Made in the United States, Sleep Upgrade can help solve one of the biggest problems in many people’s lives: getting a good, productive night of sleep.

The average American only gets 6.5 hours of sleep per night, which is 20% less than the 7 to 9 hours of sleep recommended by experts. Over time, this deficit can contribute to low energy, lack of motivation, increased risk of physical and mental health problems, hormone imbalance, and more.

Some of your body’s most vital processes occur at night – from cell regeneration to hormone production. Sleep Upgrade is designed to support these critical processes by helping you fall asleep faster, get a deep and restful sleep, and stay asleep longer.

Sleep Upgrade Benefits

Sleep Upgrade is designed to support a healthy night of sleep. The benefits of Sleep Upgrade are similar to the benefits of getting a better night of sleep, including:

Recharge physical energy and improve mental clarity

Look and feel refreshed and rejuvenated

Support healthy metabolism, muscle repair, and immunity

Works in just 30 minutes

Increases sleep time and supports a deeper sleep

Science-backed ingredients with melatonin-free formula

Overall, Sleep Upgrade aims to help you drift off to sleep easily, dream peacefully, continue sleeping all night long without interruption, and then wake up feeling happy, refreshed, and productive.

What Does Sleep Upgrade Do?

Sleep Upgrade helps you achieve targeted effects each night before you fall asleep. According to NooCube, those targeted effects may include:

Fall Asleep Fast: Sleep Upgrade contains a blend of fast-acting ingredients to help you fall asleep in less than an hour, making it easier and faster to fall asleep every night. If you toss and turn and struggle to fall asleep, then Sleep Upgrade may be able to help.

Sleep Like a Log: Sleep Upgrade lets you sleep soundly each night and avoid waking up to minor interruptions. If you find small sounds wake you up at night, then Sleep Upgrade may be the right choice.

Enhance Recovery: Sleep Upgrade helps you enhance physical and cognitive recovery. Muscle growth occurs during rest, and your body needs to sleep to recover physically and mentally. Sleep Upgrade can help upgrade your fitness plan and exercise program by giving you the rest you need to recover.

Lock in Learning: Your brain needs rest to form memories, organize the day’s events, and prepare itself cognitively for the next day. According to NooCube, Sleep Upgrade can help you lock in learning, improving your short-term and long-term memory.

Maximize Next-Day Productivity: Sleep Upgrade can help ensure you’re rested and ready to make the most of the next day, helping you maximize next-day productivity.

Hit the Ground Running and Avoid Grogginess: Sleeping pills can make you feel groggy the next day. They can knock you out at night, but they can also make it harder to be productive the next morning. Sleep Upgrade aims to provide all of the benefits of a better night of sleep while avoiding next-day grogginess.

Sleep Upgrade Ingredients

Sleep Upgrade contains a blend of natural ingredients. NooCube discloses all ingredients and dosages upfront, making it easy to compare Sleep Upgrade to other sleep supplements sold online today.

Here are all of the ingredients in Sleep Upgrade and how they work:

Lemon Balm Leaf Powder: The largest ingredient in Sleep Upgrade is lemon balm leaf powder. A member of the mint family, lemon balm leaf has a long history of use as a calming herb. It’s been used in traditional medicine for centuries for calmness, relaxation, and anxiety. One study showed lemon balm significantly increased calmness during a lab-induced stress test, while another study found lemon balm lowered insomnia by 42% in people with anxiety and sleep issues.

Lavender 4:1 Extract: The second largest ingredient in Sleep Upgrade is lavender. Each serving contains 125mg of lavender. However, because it’s a 4:1 extract, this dose is equivalent to around 500mg of lavender. A distant cousin of lemon balm, lavender is linked to similar calming properties. Lavender “affects the same part of the brain as many prescription sedatives,” according to NooCube, but in a natural, mellower way with no side effects. Studies also show lavender can improve restlessness and disturbed sleep. For all of these reasons, many people take lavender nightly for sleep and calmness.

Vitamin D3: Sleep Upgrade contains a significant dose of vitamin D3 from Vita-Algae, which is a vegan source of the vitamin. Studies show low levels of vitamin D are linked to poor sleep. In fact, many people with sleep disturbances are found to be deficient in vitamin D. Vitamin D can increase levels of sleepy hormones like melatonin. It can also help regulate circadian rhythm. Today, many supplements source their vitamin D from sheep wool grease, which is a non-vegan source. However, NooCube uses a vegan, algae-derived version of vitamin D3 to keep the supplement free of animal products.

Magnesium: Sleep Upgrade contains a significant dose of magnesium, one of the most important minerals for calmness and anxiety. Studies show magnesium has a calming effect by putting the brakes on overactive brain signals. Other studies have shown magnesium can reduce the time it takes to fall asleep, increase sleep time and sleep quality, and improve overall sleep. NooCube uses a specific version of magnesium called magnesium citrate, which is prized for its bioavailability and absorption.

Calcium: Sleep Upgrade contains calcium in the form of calcium carbonate. Used as a traditional home remedy for sleeplessness for centuries (in the form of a glass of warm milk), calcium has a proven reputation for helping people fall asleep. One study on 4,500+ people found a connection between calcium intake and the time it takes to fall asleep. Another study found people with insomnia tended to have lower calcium levels than people without insomnia.

Unlike many sleep supplements, Sleep Upgrade contains zero melatonin. Although melatonin is a popular over-the-counter sleep aid in the United States, it’s a prescription drug in many countries. Melatonin is a hormone, and daily use of melatonin could lead to hormone imbalance and long-term dependence. Plus, some studies show melatonin doesn’t significantly improve sleep quality or sleep time, yet many people take melatonin regularly. For all of these reasons, NooCube declined to add melatonin to their formula.

Who Should Take Sleep Upgrade?

NooCube markets Sleep Upgrade to anyone who wants to improve their sleep. Some people take Sleep Upgrade to help with jet lag. Others take it to improve next-day energy and motivation.

Here are some of the people who could benefit from taking Sleep Upgrade:

Go-getters, including anyone with a lot on their plate who needs a restful night of sleep for next-day performance

Shift workers, including anyone working weird hours who struggles to get the rest their body needs

Jet setters, including those traveling across multiple time zones who have a disrupted circadian rhythm

Night owls who want help getting to bed at a decent time

How to Use Sleep Upgrade

NooCube has designed Sleep Upgrade to be easy for anyone to use. Just take one serving 30 minutes before bed, then begin your usual bedtime routine.

Here’s how to use Sleep Upgrade, according to NooCube:

Step 1) Take Sleep Upgrade 30 minutes before bed.

Step 2) Begin your usual bedtime routine, then lay down when you start to feel drowsy.

Step 3) Ease into a deep sleep, then wake up feeling refreshed and ready to tackle the challenges of the next day.

You should notice benefits within the first day of taking Sleep Upgrade, waking up feeling more refreshed and rejuvenated. However, according to NooCube, you can continue to experience benefits the longer you take Sleep Upgrade.

What to Expect After Taking Sleep Upgrade

After taking Sleep Upgrade, you can expect the following effects over the coming days, weeks, and months:

After 1 day of taking Sleep Upgrade, you may be surprised how easy it is to drift off to sleep. You’ll wake up feeling more rested in the morning – ideally even before your alarm goes off.

After 7 days, your mornings will no longer be a struggle, and your afternoon slumps will have disappeared. You should notice increased mood, focus, and productivity.

After 30 days, your healthy sleep habits should continue to take hold. You’ll feel cheerful and clear-headed, and people may compliment you for looking great – and you’ll feel great, too.

After 90 days, you may notice you naturally get more done, and your life feels more dialed in. As NooCube explains, “you had no idea you could feel this refreshed.”

Because of these effects, Sleep Upgrade should make you feel 100% refreshed within just 90 days. And, because all purchases come with a 90 day moneyback guarantee, you can request a complete refund on your purchase if you’re unsatisfied for any reason.

Scientific Evidence for Sleep Upgrade

NooCube cites dozens of studies to validate the ingredients in Sleep Upgrade and how they work. The supplement also contains large doses of all active ingredients: with four capsules of Sleep Upgrade per serving, you’re taking a significant dose of all active ingredients to help you fall asleep – and enjoy a more restful sleep. We’ll review some of the scientific evidence supporting Sleep Upgrade below.

Lemon balm is the largest ingredient in Sleep Upgrade, and multiple studies have validated the use of the natural ingredient for sleep and restfulness. A 2011 study, for example, found lemon balm (Melissa officinalis) leaf extract helped volunteers with anxiety disorders improve their sleep. Researchers gathered a group of volunteers with anxiety and different levels of insomnia. Some took a placebo, while others took lemon balm. Researchers found volunteers in the lemon balm group had 18% lower anxiety, a 15% improvement in anxiety symptoms, and a 42% lower incidence of insomnia, compared to the placebo. Because of these effects, researchers concluded lemon balm could help with stress, anxiety, sleep, and overall calmness.

A 2019 study, meanwhile, specifically examined the sleep promoting effects of lemon balm. Volunteers took lemon balm extract or a placebo for six weeks. After six weeks, researchers found lemon balm extract was well-tolerated and effective for promoting sleep. Researchers also found lemon balm extract tended to lead to better daytime performance in subjects with moderate sleep disturbances, with participants significantly improving daytime performance from baseline over the six week period.

Magnesium has proven effects on sleep. A 2012 study published in the Journal of Research in Medical Sciences, for example, found magnesium could help with sleep in older adults. Researchers gave magnesium or a placebo to a group of older adults suffering from insomnia. Researchers found magnesium improved subjective measures of insomnia, insomnia severity index (ISI) scores, sleep onset latency, serum cortisol concentration, sleep efficiency, early morning awakening, and more.

Lavender could help improve sleep in patients. A 2015 study found inhaled lavender could improve symptoms of sleep issues, for example. Participants took lavender or a placebo, then measured sleep quality with a Fitbit and sleep dairy. Researchers found those I the lavender group improved sleep quality, helping them wake up feeling more refreshed. Similarly, a large review on lavender found lavender oil could be of small to moderate benefit for improving sleep, according to the results of eight clinical trials. Other studies have connected lavender to benefits on nervous system relaxation.

Overall, Sleep Upgrade contains strong doses of multiple science-backed ingredients to help support a range of effects. By taking Sleep Upgrade daily, you can relax the nervous system, fall asleep faster, and enjoy other effects for a better, more productive sleep.

Sleep Upgrade Supplement Facts Label

NooCube discloses all ingredients and dosages upfront, and the company does not use proprietary formulas to mask specific dosages. We know each and every active and inactive ingredient in Sleep Upgrade.

Here’s what you get in each four capsule serving of Sleep Upgrade, according to the Supplement Facts label:

600mg of lemon balm leaf powder

125mg of lavender 4:1 extract (equivalent to 500mg of lavender)

300mg of magnesium (as magnesium citrate buffered) (80% NRV)

300mg of calcium (as calcium carbonate) (37.48% NRV)

10mcg of Vita-Algae vegan vitamin D3 100,000 IU/G P (200% NRV)

Other (inactive) ingredients, including capsule shell (hydroxypropyl methylcellulose) and anti-caking agent (silicon dioxide and magnesium stearate)

Sleep Upgrade Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

Sleep Upgrade is backed by strong reviews from verified purchasers online, with most agreeing Sleep Upgrade works as advertised to support a deep, restful, rejuvenating night of sleep.

Here are some of the reviews shared on the official Sleep Upgrade website:

One user described Sleep Upgrade as a “life saver” for her life and career. She is a trans-Atlantic flight attendant and interpreter who frequently deals with time changes and sleep disturbances. She praised Sleep Upgrade for helping her wind down while allowing her to be alert the next day.

Other reviewers like Sleep Upgrade for helping them get a better night of sleep with no morning grogginess. They don’t wake up feeling foggy. Instead, Sleep Upgrade provides a better sleep without side effects.

One reviewer found Sleep Upgrade helps her get the deep sleep she needs to feel energized during the day, and she recommends Sleep Upgrade to anyone who needs better daytime energy and mental clarity.

Some reviewers have stopped taking caffeine entirely thanks to Sleep Upgrade. One customer claims he sleeps so well that he no longer needs caffeine at all to get through the day.

Some customers find they’re more chill and relaxed the next day after taking Sleep Upgrade. Instead of dealing with chronic sleeplessness and poor next-day productivity, they’re able to remain happy, productive, and balanced the next day.

Overall, Sleep Upgrade is backed by strong reviews from customers with a range of different sleep problems and goals, and many agree it works as advertised to support a better night of sleep overall.

Sleep Upgrade Pricing

Sleep Upgrade is normally priced at $79.99 per bottle. As part of a 2023 promotion, NooCube has reduced the price to just $64.99 per bottle. You can save even more, or receive free bottles, by ordering multiple bottles of Sleep Upgrade online.

Here’s how pricing works:

1 Bottle: $64.99

$64.99 3 Bottles (Buy 2, Get 1 Free): $129.99

$129.99 5 Bottles (Buy 3, Get 2 Free): $194.99

Each bottle contains a 30 night serving of Sleep Upgrade, or 30 servings (120 capsules, 4 capsules per serving). You take one serving nightly to support a healthy sleep.

Sleep Upgrade Refund Policy

Sleep Upgrade is backed by a 60 day moneyback guarantee. If you’re unhappy with the results of Sleep Upgrade within 60 days, or if you did not get the best sleep of your life with Sleep Upgrade, then you can request a complete refund.

About NooCube

NooCube is a nutritional supplement company known for its nootropic (brain boosting) supplements. The company’s flagship supplement is Brain Productivity, which uses a unique blends of herbs, plants, vitamins, and minerals to support cognition and overall brain power.

NooCube is a subsidiary brand of Wolfson Brands (UK) Limited, which has been a trusted name in the supplement space for over a decade. The Scotland-based company offers a range of formulas targeting different health and wellness goals, including NooCube’s lineup of products.

You can contact NooCube and the Sleep Upgrade customer service team via the following:

Online Form: https://noocube.com/pages/contact-us

https://noocube.com/pages/contact-us Phone: +1 (207) 530 8152

+1 (207) 530 8152 Mailing Address: 12 Payne Street, Glasgow, G4 0LF, United Kingdom

Final Word

Sleep Upgrade is a new sleep supplement from NooCube designed to support a better night of sleep.

Featuring a blend of five active ingredients at strong doses, Sleep Upgrade can reduce the time it takes to fall asleep, improve the quality of sleep, and help you wake up feeling more refreshed without melatonin.

To learn more about Sleep Upgrade and how it works or to buy Sleep Upgrade today, visit the official website.

