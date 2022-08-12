Best Sleep Supplements Reviewed

One of the most important things anybody needs for growth and development is a good night’s sleep. Lack of sleep or sleep disorders can lead to many issues. While it is challenging to find over-the-counter drugs that can aid in providing you with better sleep, there are sleep aids and sleep supplements that are made to help older adults get a good night’s sleep.

While these natural sleep aids aren’t as strong as sleeping pills, they contain essential components such as essential oils, valerian root, gamma-aminobutyric acid GABA, etc., to help you sleep better and get rid of daytime sleepiness.

In this article, our team has curated the best natural sleep aids that can help you to improve your sleep quality with the help of their natural ingredients. Keep reading to learn more about how these supplements can help you sleep better.

PureLife Organics Sleep Slim Tea PureLife Organics’ Sleep Slim Tea employs all-natural herbs to promote fat burning while you sleep. Resurge Just two pills a day can help you sleep better and burn fat in sleep. Gluconite This supplement boosts the body’s natural metabolism and the quality of sleep. Performance Lab Sleep A natural sleeping aid with the benefits of melatonin. Nuzena Circadian Sleep Support+ Circadian Sleep Support+ consists of melatonin and other natural ingredients such as valerian root. Yoga Burn Renew The Yoga Burn Renew comes with a digital medication package to further assist you in sleep. NoctaLean NoctaLean claims to help you lose pounds of fat as you sleep every night. Advanced BioNutritionals Pure Sleep The Advanced BioNutritionals Pure Sleep supplement is a breakthrough formula to help you fall asleep fast and stay asleep. VitaPost Sleep Support Plus The VitaPost Sleep Support Plus Sleep Supplement is a melatonin-filled sleep improvement formula that is a must-try! Oweli Sleep Support The Oweli Sleep Support Supplement can promote deep sleep by relaxing your mind and body. UpWellness Rest & Recharge The UpWellness Rest & Recharge Supplement is made from science-backed, natural & non-toxic ingredients. Natural Stacks Dream CBD The Natural Stacks Dream CBD are liquid sleep supplement pills that use CBD. Harmonium Sleep Support The Harmonium Sleep Support has the best natural ingredients that help you sleep peacefully every night with just one scoop of this sleep supplement daily. CBDfx CBD Gummies with Melatonin The CBDfx CBD Gummies with Melatonin are sleep gummies with both melatonin and CBD for improving sleep quality. SleepZyme SleepZyme is a pain-relieving sleep aid that reduces your discomfort and helps you get better-quality sleep. Qualia Night Qualia Night is a well-formulated sleep blend to help you relax, restore and recharge as you sleep. Ease Magnesium The Ease Magnesium is a great magnesium supplement in the form of an oral spray to help improve your sleep. RemBalance The RemBalance is a fat-burning sleep supplement that can help older adults lose a lot of weight as they sleep. Sleep Guard Plus The Sleep Guard Plus is a powerful sleep supplement that comes in the form of easy-to-swallow pills. BrainMD Restful Sleep The BrainMD Restful Sleep is one of the few supplements an expert makes to aid in sleeping and relaxation. Z-Tox Z-Tox is made from a 3820-year-old Norwegian traditional ingredient that is only found 215 miles from the Arctic Circle. Nutri-Strips Sleep ASAP The Nutri-Strips Sleep ASAP is a melatonin strips-based supplement that comes with the added benefits of natural sleep-boosting ingredients. Restria The Restria Sleep Supplement is filled with the goodness of ayurvedic plants and herb extracts like Guggul and Valerian Root. Slumber CBN The Slumber CBN is a CBN-based supplement, just like CBD supplements can help better relax you and improve sleep quality. Zhou Nutrition DriftOff The Zhou Nutrition DriftOff makes it easier for you to drift off into a deep sleep without having to worry about anything. Vital Plan Sleep Complete The Vital Plan Sleep Complete Sleep Supplement is made by a professional and is said to be a clinical-grade supplement that can provide quality sleep. Mita Nutra ManSleep ManSleep by Mita Nutra is a supplement primarily marketed to men to help them sleep better and improve their metabolism. Pitch Black Advanced Deep Sleep Formula The Pitch Black Advanced Deep Sleep Formula is a supplement that can help you get the benefits of deep sleep, even when you don’t get 8-hours of sleep. It has a sex drive & testosterone-boosting effect on men. Som Sleep The Som Sleep Supplement is an anti-energy drink, a supplement that comes in the form of a canned beverage. Sleep Help Guides and Programs The Stop Snoring and Sleep Apnea Program The most exemplary program for learning how to stop snoring and get better sleep every night – The Stop Snoring and Sleep Apnea Program Deep Sleep Diabetes Remedy The Deep Sleep Diabetes Remedy is the best manual for managing diabetes by improving the caliber of your nighttime sleep. Eat Sleep Burn The Eat Sleep Burn Guide is the best resource for advice on how to lose weight successfully while eating healthfully and sleeping soundly to support your body’s ability to heal. Sleeping Devices and Aids Wholetones Sleep Music The greatest gadget to play relaxing music while you sleep is the WholeTones Sleep Music. VitalSleep The VitalSleep Device is a custom anti-snoring device that can help you have a peaceful night’s sleep. Sure Sleep Mask The Sure Sleep Mask is a well-engineered sleep mask that can help you sleep better and more comfortably. Swanwick Sleep Blue Light Glasses The best glasses for enhancing sleep quality by filtering blue light are the Swanwick Sleep Blue Light Glasses. Dodow The Dodow is a cute visual meditation aid to help you better unwind before you go to bed so that you can have a relaxing night.

The Best Sleep Supplements That Truly Work

The best sleep supplements which we are going to be taking a look at in this article may not necessarily wholly be able to treat sleep problems or treat insomnia. Still, they can promote sleep quality in healthy adults to help meet the standards set by the national sleep foundation.

Insufficient sleep, jet lag, or other sleep issues can result in chronic problems in the long run. With the use of natural sleep aids, you can minimize these issues and restore your natural sleep cycle. So, without any more delay, let us take a brief look at the best natural sleep aids that you can buy online now:

PureLife Organics Sleep Slim Tea

Product Overview Ingredients Acacia Fiber, L-Glycine, Turmeric Powder, Magnolia Powder, and others. Dosage One scoop Money-Back Guarantee 60-day Price $59.95

PureLife Organics Sleep Slim Tea is a sleep supplement that comes in the form of healthy tea. What sets Sleep Slim Tea apart from other natural sleep aids is that in addition to providing you with better sleep quality, it can also help you burn fat as you sleep.

With a combination of natural ingredients, vitamins, and minerals linked to sleep improvements and weight loss, just one scoop of this natural sleep aid before bed can help you get rid of those extra pounds.

Resurge

Product Overview Ingredients Magnesium, Zinc, Melatonin, Ashwagandha, and others Dosage Four capsules Money-Back Guarantee 60-day Price $49

The Resurge sleep supplement is a dietary supplement that serves two purposes – it has sleep-promoting effects thanks to its ingredients and can promote muscle recovery as you sleep. This can speed up the burning of fat in your body while also ensuring you get healthy deep sleep.

Gluconite

Product Overview Ingredients Vitamin-A, Hibiscus Powder, Stevia, and others Dosage One scoop Money-Back Guarantee 180-day Price $69

Gluconite, which comes in powder form, when taken every night to support metabolism and blood sugar levels while you sleep. This supplement helps your sleep and improves metabolism across the sleep-wake cycle.

It has amino acids and other natural ingredients known to help and is used in many natural sleep aid supplements.

Performance Lab Sleep

Product Overview Ingredients Magnesium, Whole Montmorency Tart Cherry, L-Tryptophan, Rice Concentrate, and others Dosage Two capsules Money-Back Guarantee 30-day Price $44

The Performance Lab Sleep is one of the few natural sleep aids that consists of ingredients that may or may not help with chronic insomnia. It consists of magnesium, which according to this study, can be helpful for people with primary insomnia.

It also contains natural melatonin to help you sleep better and relax your nervous system.

Nuzena Circadian Sleep Support +

Product Overview Ingredients Calcium, Vitamin B6, Magnesium, Valerian, and others Dosage Two capsules Money-Back Guarantee N/A Price $35

Nuzena Circadian Sleep Support + is said to be a great natural sleep aid that has all the ingredients found in good natural sleep supplements. It has valerian root, which is said to improve sleep quality, as highlighted by this study.

Yoga Burn Renew

Product Overview Ingredients Melatonin, Ashwagandha, Hydroxytryptophan, L-theanine, and others Dosage Four capsules Money-Back Guarantee 60-day Price $49

Yoga Burn Renew, one of the best natural sleep aids on our list, can not only help you fall asleep faster but also improve your mood, energy levels, and natural metabolism. This supplement comes with an added digital medication package to further help you sleep better and deal with sleep disorder symptoms naturally.

NoctaLean

Product Overview Ingredients Griffonia, Melatonin, Magnesium, Bioperine, and others Dosage Two capsules Money-Back Guarantee 1-year Price $59

The NoctaLean is another natural sleep aid, in addition to sleep-promoting effects that can also purportedly help you lose weight as you sleep. NoctaLean boldly claims that it can help you lose over 2 lbs of fat every night as you sleep.

It contains magnesium which is said to be beneficial for sleep disorders, as research suggests in this paper.

Advanced BioNutritionals Pure Sleep

Product Overview Ingredients Niacin, Vitamin-B6, Calcium, Magnesium, and others Dosage Two capsules Money-Back Guarantee 90-day Price $39.95

Advanced BioNutritionals Pure Sleep is one of the most well-formulated natural sleep aids that can help people with difficulty managing their natural sleep-wake cycle. It can help their busy brains relax and get a good night’s sleep thanks to its natural and amino acids-rich blend.

VitaPost Sleep Support Plus

Product Overview Ingredients Melatonin, Tryptophan, Goji Berry, Lemon Balm, and others Dosage Two capsules Money-Back Guarantee 180-day Price $28

VitaPost is one of the most popular dietary supplement brands that has helped countless customers. VitaPost Sleep Support Plus is another excellent supplement known to aid in melatonin production. It consists of natural components such as Goji berry and valerian root, which are said to contain enhanced sleep quality benefits.

Oweli Sleep Support

Product Overview Ingredients Vitamin B6, L-Tryptophan, Melatonin, Magnesium, and others Dosage Two capsules Money-Back Guarantee 100-day Price $49.99

Another popular natural sleep aid is the Oweli Sleep Support. This sleep aid, unlike other sleep aids, focuses primarily on relaxation. The Oweli Sleep Support can help you calm your mind and body to help you to sleep better. Oweli Sleep Support is also one of the most affordable supplements on our list.

UpWellness Rest & Recharge

Product Overview Ingredients Ashwagandha, Gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), Glycine, 5-HTP, and others Dosage Two capsules Money-Back Guarantee 60-day Price $39.95

UpWellness Rest & Recharge is a natural sleep aid that can help you improve sleep quality and provide restful sleep when you consume it 30 minutes before going to sleep. The Rest & Recharge formula is made from natural, drug-free ingredients to help you get a clean, healthy, and deep sleep.

Natural Stacks Dream CBD

Product Overview Ingredients Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract, Lavender Infused Olive Oil, Melatonin, and others Dosage 1-2 capsules Money-Back Guarantee 30-day Price $44.95

Natural Stacks Dream CBD comes in the form of liquid capsules, something that is different from other sleep aids. This supplement can help you fall asleep faster and improve sleep quality with the help of natural CBD.

CBD is widely used to help people with sleep issues and make it easier for them to relax. As suggested by this study, CBD oils can be beneficial for people with trouble sleeping.

Harmonium Sleep Support

Product Overview Ingredients KSM-66 (ashwagandha), Lemon balm leaf, Chamomile extract, Astaxanthin, and others Dosage One scoop Money-Back Guarantee 90-day Price $49.95

Unlike other sleep aids and melatonin supplements, Harmonium Sleep Support is a sleep supplement in the form of a lemon tea flavored tea. To improve your sleep and experience effective natural sleep aid, you must mix one scoop of this sleep supplement in hot water and consume it before bed.

CBDfx CBD Gummies with Melatonin

Product Overview Ingredients Hemp Extract, Cannabinoids, Melatonin, Passion Flower Extract, and others Dosage Two gummies Money-Back Guarantee 60-day Price $54.99

CBDfx CBD Gummies with Melatonin, as the name suggests, are sleep gummies with the goodness of both CBD oils and melatonin. Melatonin is a naturally occurring hormone in the body that helps with sleep.

For people with sleep-related issues, hormone melatonin production and melatonin levels are lower than usual. This can affect their sleep. Thus, consuming melatonin supplements that have natural melatonin can help. In addition, the CBD in this supplement can also help you relax.

leepZyme

Product Overview Ingredients GABA, 5-HTP, Inositol, Hops flower, and others Dosage Two capsules Money-Back Guarantee 90-day Price $39

SleepZyme is a vegetarian sleep supplement made to help improve sleep quality in people who have trouble sleeping because of pain or related issues. While certain natural sleep aids may use synthetic ingredients, the SleepZyme pills are made from naturally beneficial components such as GABA and valerian root.

Qualia Night

Product Overview Ingredients KSM-66 Ashwagandha, Gotu Kola Whole Herb Extract, Reishi Mushroom, Schisandra Chinensis Fruit Extract, and others Dosage Four capsules Money-Back Guarantee 100-day Price $79

NeuroHacker Qualia Night is a very effective natural sleep aid that can promote sleep with the help of its relaxation, recharge, and restore formula. It can improve sleep quality by managing mental stress.

Ease Magnesium

Product Overview Ingredients Magnesium chloride hexahydrate and water Dosage 30-40 sprays Money-Back Guarantee 60-day Price $29

Ease Magnesium is one of the few magnesium supplements on this list that comes in the form of a spray to support healthy sleep. Research suggests that magnesium is effective in helping with sleep disorders and sleep issues seen in older adults.

RemBalance

Product Overview Ingredients Valerian, Passionflower, Ashwagandha, GABA, and others Dosage Two capsules Money-Back Guarantee 90-day Price $49

RemBalance is a sleep support supplement for older adults with poor sleep. The RemBalance supplement is mainly marketed toward older adults, and it can not only help them improve sleep quality but also act as a fat burner for them as they sleep. This can make it easier for older adults to lose weight.

Sleep Guard Plus

Product Overview Ingredients L-tryptophan, Magnesium, Calcium, Vitamin B6, and others Dosage One capsule Money-Back Guarantee 60-day Price $69

Sleep Guard Plus is a sleep supplement pill that is easy to swallow and can help you battle sleep deprivation and sleep problems. They use many ingredients known to improve sleep, such as magnesium. This is why they can claim to “fix insomnia,” as magnesium is known to be suitable for primary insomnia.

BrainMD Restful Sleep

Product Overview Ingredients Vitamin B6, Magnesium, GABA, Valerian extract, and others Dosage Two capsules Money-Back Guarantee 60-day Price $39.95

BrainMD Restful Sleep is a powerful and high-potency sleep supplement that was made with the assistance of a resident health expert. This supplement can promote sleep by using ingredients that can help relax the nervous system.

With just two capsules of this BrainMD supplement, 30 minutes before sleeping, you can experience improved and more relaxed sleep.

Z-Tox

Product Overview Ingredients Psyllium, Bentonite Clay, Black Walnut, Oat, and others Dosage Two capsules Money-Back Guarantee 60-day Price $60

Z-Tox is one of the unique natural sleep aids that we found. This supplement is said to be made using a special ingredient that was used 3,820 years ago in what is modern-day Norway. With the help of this ingredient, the Z-Tox can help you sleep better and burn fat as you sleep instead of prescription sleep aids.

Nutri-Strips Sleep ASAP

Product Overview Ingredients L-Theanine, Beta-caryophyllene, Vitamin B6, GABA, and others Dosage One strip Money-Back Guarantee N/A Price $49.99

Nutri-Strips Sleep ASAP is sleep-promoting strips that are made from amino acid and melatonin, among other ingredients that are natural sleep aids. All you need to do is place one strip of Sleep ASAP on your tongue, wait for it to activate, and then swallow. This will help you experience better sleep quality and make you sleep faster.

Restria

Product Overview Ingredients Guggul, Valerian Root, Shallaki, Shunthi, and others Dosage Two capsules Money-Back Guarantee 365-day Price $59

Restria is a relaxing sleep supplement that can help people with difficulty sleeping due to discomfort or pain. Restria provides natural sleep aid thanks to the Ayurvedic ingredients used in each of its capsules that are very easy to swallow.

Slumber CBN

Product Overview Ingredients Organic MCT Oil, CBN Extract, Gelatin, Glycerine, and others Dosage Two softgels Money-Back Guarantee 30-day Price $34.98

While CBD supplements are prevalent for helping with sleep disorder symptoms, in recent times, some research has shown that CBN can also help with sleep. This is why Slumber CBN makes use of it in its sleep supplements.

CBN, like other cannabidiol substances, is said to be good for sleep, as suggested in this study.

Zhou Nutrition DriftOff

Product Overview Ingredients Valerian, GABA, L-Tryptophan, Chamomile, Passionflower, and others Dosage Two capsules Money-Back Guarantee N/A Price $19.99

Zhou Nutrition DriftOff is one of the most affordable supplements on our list. It also offers the best value for money. The DriftOff natural sleep aid can help you drift off into deep sleep with the help of natural remedies and ingredients that are present in potent doses in this supplement.

Vital Plan Sleep Complete

Product Overview Ingredients Passionflower extract, Lemon balm extract, GABA, L-Theanine, and others Dosage Two capsules Money-Back Guarantee 90-day Price $22

Made by Dr. Bill Rawls, MD, the Vital Plan Sleep Complete is a powerful, clinical-grade sleep-promoting supplement. With the help of its expert-formulated natural sleep aid formula, you can say goodbye to feeling irritated and tired all day.

Vital Plan Sleep Complete can help you achieve good quality sleep without any toxic or addictive ingredients.

Mita Nutra ManSleep

Product Overview Ingredients Magnesium, Glycine, Valerian, Chamomile, and others. Dosage Three capsules Money-Back Guarantee 60-day Price $58.59

Mita Nutra ManSleep, as the name suggests, is a dietary supplement for men to help them sleep better. ManSleep is made with healthy and natural sleep-boosting ingredients rich in amino acids.

ManSleep can help men sleep better, improve their metabolic rates, improve muscle growth, and provide other health benefits.

Pitch Black Advanced Deep Sleep Formula

Product Overview Ingredients Glycine, Lemon Balm, Lavender extract, Tart cherry, and others Dosage One scoop Money-Back Guarantee 30-day Price $59

The Pitch Black Advanced Deep Sleep Formula is an of its kind of sleep-boosting formula marketed toward men. It is made from natural sleep aids that have been used as natural sleep remedies for years and other helpful components.

The Pitch Black Advanced Deep Sleep Formula can help with sex drive and testosterone production. It maximizes sleep quality, ensuring you are well rested even if you sleep less.

Som Sleep

Product Overview Ingredients Magnesium, Vitamin B6, L-Theanine, GABA, and others Dosage One can Money-Back Guarantee N/A Price $29.99 for 12-pack

Som Sleep is essential, an ‘anti-energy drink.’ This natural sleep aid supplement comes in the form of a delicious beverage. But unlike energy drinks, Som Sleep can help you sleep better.

The Som Sleep beverage contains all the natural ingredients, vitamins, and minerals we have seen in other sleeping pills and powders, but in the form of a liquid. One can of Som Sleep before sleeping can provide you with a night of natural sleep, akin to sleep medicine.

Sleep Help Guides and Programs

So far, we have seen sleeping pills, powders, drinks, gummies, and strips. All these supplements are made to help you sleep better, improve your sleep quality and help you better deal with sleep disorders.

In addition to this, our team has also picked out guides and other products that, when used in addition to the sleep medicine and sleep supplement products above, can further help you sleep better.

The Stop Snoring and Sleep Apnea Program

Sleep Apnea and snoring can affect not only your sleep but also your partner’s sleep. This is why we have included The Stop Snoring and Sleep Apnea Program on this list.

With the help of this program, you can learn more about these sleep disorders, which can help you better understand ways to deal with them. This program contains natural sleep remedies and 24 exercises to help you improve your sleep quality and stop snoring.

Deep Sleep Diabetes Remedy

Diabetes and poor blood sugar management have been linked with poor sleep, as shown in this study. This is why, in addition to the dietary supplements, our team has also included the Deep Sleep Diabetes Remedy, a set of guidebooks to help you sleep better and manage your blood sugar levels.

Deep Sleep Diabetes Remedy, which comes with a 12-month guarantee, makes the following specific claims to reverse diabetes:

A step-by-step guide to reverse diabetes by improving your sleep

A 30-day meal and beverage plan to reverse diabetes

A list of aphrodisiac foods, herbs, and tonics that help you lose weight

A thorough description of how to quickly reverse diabetes using natural medicines, foods, drinks, supplements, techniques, and more

This guide’s natural remedies allow you to manage sleep and blood sugar.

Eat Sleep Burn

Eat Sleep Burn, by Dan Garner, is an excellent guide to not only help you fall asleep faster but also make it easier for you to burn fat and manage your weight.

Eat Sleep Burn is a 2-minute immune-booster that enables you to burn 84 pounds of extra fat simply by getting more rest.

Sleep is essential for losing weight. Your body makes important hormones for weight reduction while you sleep, including growth hormones that speed up your body’s recovery after exercise.

Sleeping Devices and Aids

Wholetones Sleep Music

A music player called Wholetones 2Sleep Gen2 plays relaxing music in your room as you sleep to keep you asleep all night.

Wholetones 2Sleep Gen2 is a portable speaker that comes pre-loaded with Wholetones Life, Love & Lullabies and was created as a successful drug-free sleep breakthrough. Lullabies for adults with calming, therapeutic frequencies can be played in any space.

One thing that is effective in helping people with sleep disorders or people who have difficulty sleeping is white noise and sleep music. Sleep music can be an effective natural sleep aid, which can help you to relax and sleep better, as the National Centre for Complementary and Integrative Health suggested in their official article.

VitalSleep

VitalSleep is one of the best ways to support healthy sleep for people who snore at night. Snoring can lead to poor sleep at night and make one experience excessive daytime sleepiness. This is why taking care of it as soon as possible is essential.

With ten years of industry experience, VitalSleep makes a bespoke mouthpiece using impressions of your teeth that adjust your airway to better breathing and stop snoring.

Simply get a VitalSleep, customize it to fit your teeth, and use it every night to move your lower jaw. The mouthpiece keeps your lower jaw in a forward position to stop you from snoring.

Sure Sleep Mask

For the best possible sleep, wear a mask at night called the Sure Sleep Mask. It promises to help you fall asleep faster, deeply, and peacefully—or it will refund your money.

To unwind your body and mind, reduce stress and anxiety, block out light and noise that will keep you awake, and wake up feeling rejuvenated and revitalized, merely put the Sure Sleep Mask around your face.

This is unlike the ordinary sleep masks that one can find everywhere. The Sure Sleep Mask is made with much thinking and research to help you better manage your sleep cycle.

Swanwick Sleep Blue Light Glasses

Blue light is filtered by Swanwick Sleep Blue Light Glasses, which makes it simpler for you to sleep at night. More and more research indicates that blue light seriously disturbs sleep.

Blue light has been known to cause sleep issues. Blue light is commonly emitted from our laptop, mobile, and computer screens and can mess with your body’s natural circadian rhythm.

Dodow

Dodow is a device that helps you fall asleep by projecting visual information on your wall to direct your breathing.

The eight or 20-minute mode can be selected by tapping the touch-sensitive surface. Then your ceiling starts to glow blue. You slowly coordinate your breathing, taking a breath in as the light grows and a breath out as it contracts. You automatically exhale for a more extended period when the light is on, which facilitates falling asleep.

Dodow turns itself off after an 8 to 20-minute session.

How We Ranked The Best Sleep Supplements/Guides/Aids

To find the best and good sleep aid, we have made use of the following factors:

Ingredients

Side Effects

Affordable Prices

Money-back guarantee

Company Reputation

Added Benefits

Each component is essential when finding the best sleep supplement, which works as sleep medicine and essential oils. We wanted to pick supplements with minimal side effects because even natural sleep aids can lead to certain increased risks.

The ingredients used make natural sleep aids safe; these ingredients are also responsible for added benefits such as sleep hygiene, lowering body temperature, and more. They can even reduce stress.

Thus, we considered all these factors to help you find the best natural sleep aids to promote sleep and improve sleep quality.

Which Ingredients In Sleep Supplements Work?

Following are a few ingredients (amongst many) in sleep supplements that genuinely work:

Tart Cherries Extract

Cherries contain melatonin, a hormone produced naturally by our bodies that regulate our sleep cycles. According to a study published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, tart cherries extract contains melatonin levels similar to those found in human breast milk.

Tart cherry juice contains melatonin, a hormone that regulates our sleep cycles. It’s believed that tart cherries contain compounds that increase melatonin production. Tart cherries have also been shown to improve sleep quality.

Studies show that people who drink tart cherry juice tend to experience fewer nightmares and less vivid dreams.

Valerian Root Extract

Valerian root has long been associated with sedative properties. The herb was first documented as being used to treat insomnia in ancient Greece. Today, many people still use valerian root to treat insomnia.

Research shows valerian root extracts are safe and effective at improving sleep quality. However, there isn’t enough evidence to determine whether they work as well as prescription medications.

A study conducted at the University of California, Davis, showed that valerian root increases the amount of time spent asleep. This means that taking valerian root before bed could help you fall asleep faster.

Another study from the same university showed that valerian improves sleep quality. People who took valerian root experienced fewer nightmares and less vivid dreams than those who didn’t take the herb.

In addition to helping you to fall asleep faster, valerian root can also reduce anxiety and depression. These conditions often cause difficulty falling asleep.

Valerian root helps to relieve stress and anxiety. This makes it easier for your body to relax and prepare for restful sleep.

Taking valerian root may also boost your mood. A study published in the journal Biological Psychiatry suggested that valerian root might help to alleviate symptoms of depression.

People who take valerian root report feeling more relaxed than when they don’t take the herb. This is because the valerian root contains GABA (gamma-aminobutyric acid) chemicals. GABA is a neurotransmitter that promotes relaxation.

Some research indicates that valerian root can prevent insomnia. In one study, researchers gave participants either valerian or placebo pills before bed. Those who took valerian reported sleeping better than those who took placebos.

Some people find that valerian root works best for reducing anxiety. A study published in Clinical Psychopharmacology found valerian improved anxiety levels in patients with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Valerian root may also help to prevent migraines. One study found that valerian helped to reduce migraine headaches in women.

Magnesium

Magnesium is another mineral that’s linked with good sleep. It plays several critical roles in your body. For example, magnesium helps your muscles contract and relax properly. It also helps your nerves function usually.

When you’re not getting enough magnesium, your body doesn’t have enough energy to perform these tasks. As a result, you may experience muscle cramps and twitching. You may also feel tired all the time.

The National Institutes of Health recommend that adults consume 400 milligrams of magnesium daily. That’s about half of what most Americans currently eat on average.

You can increase your intake of magnesium through diet alone. Foods high in magnesium include leafy greens like spinach, broccoli, and kale; nuts and seeds; beans; whole grains; and fish.

You can also supplement your diet with magnesium supplements. Some experts suggest you start by taking 200 milligrams of magnesium daily. Talk to your doctor if this dose doesn’t seem right for you. They will be able to tell if you need more or less.

Lavender Extract

Lavender extract has been used as an herbal remedy for centuries. The plant known as lavender comes from the mint family. Its flowers are used to make fragrant soaps and lotions.

Several studies show that lavender extract can improve sleep. In one small trial, researchers gave participants either a placebo pill or a capsule containing 300 milligrams of lavender extract. Both groups were told to take their medication at night. After three weeks, the group given the lavender extract had slept longer and felt more rested than the other group.

Another study suggests that lavender extract can help treat insomnia. Researchers gave participants either a placebo or 150 milligrams of lavender extract. They then asked them to track how often they fell asleep the following week. Participants who took the lavender extract reported fewer nighttime awakenings than those who took placebo pills.

In addition to helping you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer, lavender extract might help protect against depression. Research shows that lavender extract can boost moods in people who suffer from mild to moderate depression.

One study showed that lavender extract reduced symptoms of depression in older men and women. Another study found that lavender extract helped relieve symptoms of depression in children.

How To Improve Sleep Quality Naturally?

The best sleep supplements help you get a good night’s rest, and the ones that work for you will depend on your personal needs. There is no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to getting enough sleep, but there are some things that can be done to improve your quality of sleep. Here are some tips:

Get Enough Exercise

Exercise helps to keep your body healthy, which in turn improves your overall health and well-being. It also affects your mood and energy levels, so if you don’t exercise regularly, you may feel tired or sluggish throughout the day. If you have trouble sleeping at night, try exercising before bedtime. This will give your body time to relax and prepare itself for sleep.

Exercising regularly can boost energy levels and improve mood. It can also help you to get rid of stress and anxiety, making it easier to fall asleep. Try exercising outdoors if possible, as this can increase your body temperature and make you sleepy.

Try A Relaxing Bath

A relaxing bath can be very beneficial to your mental and physical well-being. The warm water helps to ease muscle tension and stress, while the scented oils used during the bath can help to calm your mind and promote relaxation. You can add essential oils such as lavender, chamomile, rosemary, eucalyptus, jasmine, sandalwood, ylang-ylang, and patchouli to your bathwater to create a soothing environment.

Use Essential Oils For Your Bedroom

Essential oils are known to have many benefits, including helping to reduce anxiety and insomnia. They can be added to your pillowcase, diffuser, or even sprayed onto your sheets and pillows. Some people use them as room sprays too. Lavender oil is said to be particularly effective for this purpose.

Keep Your Room Dark And Quiet

If you want to fall asleep faster, ensure your bedroom is dark and quiet. Light from outside windows or street lights can interfere with your ability to fall asleep, so close curtains or blinds to block out any light. Also, avoid using bright lamps or screens near your bed. These devices emit blue light, which can disrupt your circadian rhythm and prevent you from falling asleep.

Avoid Caffeine Before Bed

Coffee and tea contain caffeine, which can cause drowsiness and interrupt your sleep cycle. Opt for decaf coffee or herbal teas if you need something to drink before bed.

Don’t Eat Too Late Or Go To Bed Hungry

Eating late at night can lead to overeating and weight gain. Eating small meals several hours before bed can help you feel fuller longer, so you won’t eat as much later. Make sure you eat dinner around 6 p.m. and avoid eating anything after 9 p.m.

Avoid Alcohol

Drinking alcohol too close to bedtime can cause insomnia because it keeps you awake and prevents you from falling asleep. Try drinking water instead, as this will make you feel refreshed during the day and help you fall asleep faster at night.

Eat Healthy Foods

Eating foods high in magnesium and calcium can help you to relax and calm down after a stressful day. These nutrients are found in green leafy vegetables such as spinach, kale, broccoli, and lettuce. They can also be found in nuts and seeds like almonds, cashews, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, and flaxseeds.

Take A Warm Bath Before Bedtime

Taking a warm bath before bedtime can help to relieve stress and anxiety, which can lead to sleeplessness. You should avoid taking a hot bath, which can disrupt your sleep cycle. Instead, take a relaxing shower with lukewarm water.

Practice Mindfulness Meditation

Mindfulness meditation involves focusing all your attention on one thing, such as breathing, for 5 to 10 minutes. This practice has been proven to lower blood pressure and heart rate, and it can also reduce stress and anxiety.

Get Enough Restful Sleep

Getting enough restful sleep each night can help to keep your brain functioning properly and ward off depression. Aim for 7 to 8 hours of sleep per night.

Use The Right Pillow

Using the right pillow can help you to fall asleep fast and stay asleep throughout the night. Using a memory foam pillow can help to support your neck while you sleep. Memory foam pillows mold themselves to the shape of your head, neck, and shoulders, helping to provide better spinal alignment and reducing pain.

Keep Your Room Cool

Keeping your room cool can help you to fall and stay asleep. Turn off the air conditioning and open the windows slightly to let in some fresh air.

Wear Comfortable Clothing

Wearing comfortable clothing when sleeping can help you to fall back to sleep quickly. Choose clothes made of breathable fabrics, and wear loose-fitting clothing rather than tight ones. Loose-fitting clothing is usually cooler than tight clothing, so it may encourage you to sleep more comfortably.

Create A Relaxing Night Routine

Creating a relaxing nighttime routine can help you wind down and prepare for bed. Start by dimming the lights and turning off your phone. Next, create an ambient soundtrack that allows you to unwind: play soft instrumental music, nature sounds, or white noise apps.

The Best Sleep Supplements/Guides/Aids in 2022 Final Verdict

To conclude, you can enhance sleep quality by taking natural sleep aids and essential oils in supplement form.

Poor sleep is inadequate for the human body; thus, with sleep aids that come with magnesium supplementation, you can live a healthy life. Any of the supplements on this list can be great for improving sleep quality.

RELATED PRODUCTS: