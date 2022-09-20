Nomad Security Camera Reviewed

Did you just get robbed? Do you regret not having a high-quality camera to record the incident? Not only do security cameras assist prevent intruders, but they also contribute to mental serenity. Sure, insurance companies might be helpful, but to what extent? In actuality, many incidents aren’t even covered by their plans. One group presented a straightforward yet creative security camera that inexpensively records every imaginable detail. Without further delay, here’s a comprehensive review of Nomad Security Camera.

What is a Nomad Security Camera?

Nomad Security Camera, as its name suggests, is a smart security camera that pans 360 degrees and records footage for maximum security. Because of its WiFi connectivity, homeowners can now send live videos to their respective smartphones, which is an additional benefit worth emphasizing. The design of the Nomad Security Camera is yet another distinguishing feature. Why? For it to function, it must be twisted explicitly into a regular light bulb plug.

All-in-all, our editorial team was initially fooled by its straightforward design. Still, once we disassembled it, it became evident that the creators had thought of every potential weakness in such cameras. We were wondering what this entails. The only way to find out is to go through its list of features.

What features does Nomad Security Camera have?

Even those who aren’t entirely sold on Nomad Security Camera will change their minds once they discover its benefits. Extremely important are:

Easy Installation

The installation process for the Nomad Security Camera is relatively simple for those familiar with changing lightbulbs. It is as simple as twisting the camera into the lightbulb plug.

Motion Tracking & Night Vision

The Nomad Security Cameras night vision capability allows the camera to capture identifiable footage without light. The advantage of motion tracking as a feature is its capacity to monitor all object movements. This feature will begin live recording if intruders get close enough, which may be watched later.

Safe Recordings

This camera has a slot where a 64GB SD card can be used for secure recording. Therefore, people do not need to be concerned about monthly cloud storage purchases. Additionally, it is claimed that all recordings are encrypted, making it possible for only the admin user to view them.

Alarm System

Customers prefer the integrated alarm because it can be activated as soon as an intruder or stranger is spotted. Although the alarm is loud enough to scare someone away, it is not so loud as to disturb nearby residents. To sound the alarm, individuals must download the Nomad app.

Other features that should not be taken lightly include:

It doesn’t require batteries since it works from the bulb outlet

An integrated voice intercom that enables users to speak and listen to one other directly

Compatibility with any iPhone or Android device

The ability to pan in all directions, whether to the left, right, up, or down

The use of intelligent technology, enables the camera to rapidly reconnect after a power failure

Four infrared lights and 4 LED lights

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQS)

Q. What is Nomad Security Camera’s resolution?

A. Nomad Security Camera’s resolution is 1080p.

Q. What does each Nomad Security Camera purchase include?

A. Each Nomad Security Camera purchase includes one surveillance camera, installation tools, a camera holder, and an instruction manual.

Q. Is it possible to install a Nomad Security Camera outdoors?

A. Yes, if it is placed under a covered area, the Nomad Security Camera can be used indoors and outdoors. The goal should be to protect the camera from getting wet.

Q. Does Nomad Security Camera link to both iPhone and Android devices?

A. Yes, the Nomad Security Camera is compatible with all iPhone and Android devices.

Q. Is there an app for Nomad Security Camera?

A. A QR code will be included with all Nomad Security Camera units. This code will contain the app that must be downloaded to connect all cameras.

Q. Can customers share cameras with other members of their family or business owners?

A. Yes, the camera can be shared between devices, family members, business owners, and employees.

Q. Will customers have to reset Nomad Security Camera if the power goes out?

A. No, the Nomad Security Camera saves the position that has been initially selected. Specifically, it will recalibrate when the power goes out and returns to settings by the user. It will then move to the most recent fixed position the administrator assigned.

Q. How long will it take for Nomad Security Camera shipments to arrive?

A. All deliveries will be made from a Denver, Colorado-based warehouse. Once shipped, it will take 5 to 7 business days to arrive. Otherwise, it could take up to 21 business days.

Q. Does Nomad Security Camera include a money-back guarantee?

A. Yes, a 30-day money-back guarantee is in place for Nomad Security Camera. Customer service must be contacted to ask for a refund if the camera doesn’t operate as promised. Questions or refunds processes can be handled by the customer service team, who can be reached 24/7 Mon-Fri, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm MST, at the following contact information:

Email: support@nomadsecuritycamera.com

Phone: 1 (855) 761 9424

Returns Department: 11551 E 45th Avenue, Unit C, Denver, CO 80239

How much does Nomad Security Camera cost?

Prices for Nomad Security Cameras depend on how many cameras are ordered. Here is a brief rundown of what to anticipate:

One Nomad Security Camera unit : $46 + $7.95 in S&H

: $46 + $7.95 in S&H Two Nomad Security Camera units : $46 + $7.95 in S&H

: $46 + $7.95 in S&H Three Nomad Security Camera units : $39 + Free S&H

: $39 + Free S&H Four Nomad Security Camera units : $39 + Free S&H

: $39 + Free S&H Five Nomad Security Camera units : $39 + Free S&H

: $39 + Free S&H Ten Nomad Security Camera units: $29 + Free S&H

Individuals can pay an extra $21 and acquire an extended protection and replacement warranty with their Nomad Security Camera purchase. The coverage will be valid for two years.

Final Verdict

Ultimately, the Nomad Security Camera is an interior and outdoor smart camera that works anytime, day or night. It appears to address the fundamentals: night vision, safe recordings, motion tracking, additional bright lights, an alarm system, or ease of installation. The actual app to sync the videos is one aspect that most users liked.

On the official website, customers who reviewed the Nomad stated the quality of the live feed from the security camera was exceptional. The App for the setup was easy, customer service responded within 24 hours of contact, and motion tracking worked flawlessly. One customer stated that he was a renter, could not deface the property, and was happy with the lightbulb plug installation.

