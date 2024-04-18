No. 24-4-00377-3

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL

PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of

ELLIOTT S. MITCHENER Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the personal representative below has been authorized to sell, by Order dated April 16th 2024, the following legally described real properties situated in Pierce County, Washington:

PARCEL A

LOT 3 OF PIERCE COUNTY SHORT PLAT NO. 8604230362, ACCORDING TO PLAT RECORDED APRIL 23, 1986, PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

PARCEL B

AN EASEMENT FOR INGRESS, EGRESS AND UTILITIES, OVER THE WEST 30 FEET OF PIERCE COUNTY SHORT PLAT NO. 8604230361, ACCORDING TO PLAT RECORDED APRIL 23, 1986, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. TOGETHER WITH A VEHICLE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER WHICH SHALL NOT BE SERVERED NOR REMOVED THEREFROM.

Tax Parcel No. 0419116031

An agreement has been reached with a purchaser to sell the properties for $255,000.00. This sale is subject to confirmation by the court not earlier than April 29th 2024, after which date the sale can be confirmed and sale completed in accordance with the Purchase and Sale Agreement dated April 11, 2024. For additional information, please contact the attorney for the estate, Todd J. Tuell, at the address listed below.

DATED at Tacoma, Washington this 16th day of April, 2024.

/s/ Thomas McKee Thomas R. McKee,

Personal Representative

Tuell & Young, P.S.

Attorneys for Estate

1457 S. Union Ave.

Tacoma, WA 98405

253-759-0070

IDX-994889

April 18, 2024