No. 23-2-05672-3

SUMMONS (60 Days)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

Clark Scovel, an unmarried individual, Plaintiff, vs. CHICAGO TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY, a foreign corporation; and HENRY’S BAIL BONDS, INC., a defunct Washington corporation, Defendants.

TO: HENRY’S BAIL BONDS, INC., a defunct Washington corporation:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 27th day of March, 2023, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff, Clark Scovel, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff, Inge A. Fordham at her office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. In this lawsuit, Plaintiff Clark Scovel seeks an order quieting title to real property located at 8403 E Locust Ave. E, Unit M-2, Lake Tapps, Washington, Pierce County Tax Parcel No. 9007390470.

Plaintiff’s Attorney:

Inge A. Fordham, Fordham Law, PLLC, 3218 Sixth Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98406

IDX-973891

March 27, April 3, 10, 17, 24, May 1, 2023