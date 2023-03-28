No: 23-4-00414-3

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In Re Estate of STEVEN L. DANA, Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorneys, at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of (1) thirty days after the Personal Representative serves or mails the notice to creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time limitation, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate assets and non-probate assets.

DATE of First Publication: March 28, 2023.

DATED this 15th day of February 2023.

/s/ Kimberly A. Dana Kimberly A. Dana

Personal Representative for the

Estate of Steven L. Dana, Deceased

ROMERO PARK P.S.

Justin D. Park, WSBA No. 28340

155-108th Ave NE, Suite 202

Bellevue, Washington 98004-5901

Attorney for Personal Representative

IDX-973957

March 28, April 4, 11, 2023