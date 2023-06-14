NO. 22-4-00619-9-NOTICE OF PETITION FOR DECREE OF FINAL DISTRIBUTION

NO. 22-4-00619-9

PROBATE NOTICE OF PETITION FOR DECREE OF FINAL DISTRIBUTION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Matter of the Estate of:

ROSEMARY C. PALMER, Deceased.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

You are hereby notified that a Petition has been filed in this court by the Personal Representative, Charles Hawkins, asking that a Decree of Final Distribution be issued in this probate estate.

A hearing will be conducted on the Final Account, Petition to Distribute, For Instructions and Discharge of Personal Representative at 1:30 p.m., on Monday, July 10, 2023, at Civil Division A, 1st Floor, Pierce County Superior Court, 930 Tacoma Ave S, Tacoma, WA 98402. Any party having any objection to this Petition should file their objection with the court and serve copies of such objection on Heather L. Crawford, at 1901 65th Ave W, Ste 200, Fircrest, WA 98466, no later than noon three (3) court days prior to this scheduled hearing.

COMFORT DAVIES SMITH & CRAWFORD P.S.

/s/ Heather L. Crawford HEATHER L. CRAWFORD, WSBA # 29962

Attorney for Personal Representative

1901 65th Ave W, Ste 200

Fircrest, WA 98466

IDX-978580

June 14, 2023