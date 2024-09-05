No. 24-5-00431-5

NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In the Matter of the Adoption 0f

Baby Boy Hermosura

(DOB: July 28, 2024)

A child under the age of eighteen. TO: Any person other than the child’s mother who may claim a parent-child relationship with the above-named child

The petitioners have filed with the Clerk of the above court a petition requesting that any parent-child relationship between you and the above-named child be terminated. The child was born on July 28, 2024 in Puyallup, Washington. The mother of the child, Samantha Hermosura, has consented to the adoption of the child by the petitioners. The child is believed to have been conceived in the Tacoma, Washington area in approximately late October 2023 to early November, 2023. The court has set the time and place of the court hearing on the petition to terminate your parent-child relationship. The court hearing on this matter shall be on Friday, October 11, 2024 at 10:00 AM at Pierce County Juvenile Court, 5501 Sixth Avenue, Tacoma, Washington 98406.

As an alleged father of the child, you have the right to file a claim of paternity under RCW 26.26A and to seek custody of the child, to support the child, and to seek to establish a parent-child relationship. You have the right to be represented by counsel and counsel will be appointed for an indigent person who requests counsel. Your failure to appear at the hearing referred to above or to respond to this Notice or the Petition for Termination of Parent-Child Relationship within 30 days of the date of first publication of this Notice will result in the court entering an order terminating your parent-child relationship without further notice. One method of responding to this Notice is to send your response to the Clerk of the Court whose address appears below and to the attorney for the petitioner at the address below by certified mail with return receipt requested. You are further notified that if the child named above is an Indian child and if you acknowledge paternity of the child or if your paternity of the child is established prior to the termination of the parent-child relationship, your parental rights may not be terminated unless you (i) give valid consent to termination, or (ii) your parent-child relationship is terminated involuntarily pursuant to chapter 26.33 or 13.34 RCW.

DATED and signed this 30th day of August, 2024 at Auburn, Washington.

MICHELE G. HINZ – WSBA #8449

Attorney for Petitioner

Mailing address and

Telephone Number of Attorney for Petitioner:

Michele G. Hinz

Attorney at Law

33035 – 52ND Ave. S.

Auburn, WA 98001-3622

(253) 740-0667

Mailing Address of Clerk of Court:

Pierce County Superior Court Clerk

County-City Building

930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room 110 Tacoma, WA 98402-2177

IDX-1001831

September 5, 12, 19, 2024