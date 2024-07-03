The Socialist Equality Party-NOTICE OF PETITION

NOTICE OF PETITION

The Socialist Equality Party, pursuant to RCW 29A.56.620, will hold conventions for the purpose of selecting electors and nominating Joseph Kishore and Jerry White as candidates for President and Vice President of the United States from 12am on July 5, 2024 through 11:59pm on July 27, 2024. Conventions will be held at: N. 27 & N. Proctor Street Tacoma, Wa; 9th St. and Pacific Ave, Tacoma, WA. For information, contact Frank Johnson, PO Box 48377, Oak Park, MI 48237.

July 3, 2024