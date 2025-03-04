No. 23-4-00634-1
NOTICE OF HEARING ON FINAL REPORT AND PETITION FOR
DISTRIBUTION
RCW 11.68.110
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
In the Matter of the Estate of: HELEN Y. SCHWARTZ, Deceased.
NOTICE IS GIVEN that Dorothy Hansen, the Administrator with Will Annexed of the above Estate, has filed in the office of the clerk of the above court her Final Report and Petition for Distribution. The Final Report will be heard on Thursday, March 27, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. in the probate commissioner’s court , Room 100 of the Pierce County Superior Court, 930 Tacoma Ave S, Tacoma, WA, at which time and place any person interested in the above estate may appear and file objections to and contest the Final Report.
DATED this 28 day of February, 2025.
/s/ Dorothy Hansen Dorothy Hansen, Administrator with Will Annexed
c/o CAMPBELL BARNETT PLLC
Attorneys for the Estate
317 South Meridian
Puyallup, WA 98371
IDX-1009970
March 4, 2025