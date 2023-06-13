NO: 23-7-01030-1 KNT

23-7-01031-9 KNT

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KING, JUVENILE DEPARTMENT

IN RE THE DEPENDENCY OF:

CARTIER FREDRICK FEARS

DOB: 2/27/2022

YOUR-HIGHNESS KING CHRISTIAN FEARS

DOB: 1/17/2021

TO: *Mother, Shayna R. Vasser-Learn; Alleged Father, Christian Money Fears; Unknown Father, and/or anyone claiming parental/paternal rights or interest in the child and to All Whom It May Concern:

On April 27, 2023, a petition for Termination was filed in the above entitled Court, pursuant to RCW 13.34.080 and/or RCW 26.33.310 regarding the above named child, whose parents are *.

[FOR FURTHER INFORMATION,

CALL 253-372-5738, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.]

Said Petition will be heard on July 20, 2023, at 8:30 a.m., at Regional Justice Center Courthouse, Rm 1-L, 401 4th Ave North, Kent, WA 98032, before a judge of the above entitled court, at which time you are directed to appear and answer the said petition or the petition will be granted and action will be taken by the court such as shall appear to be for the welfare of the said child. Appearance at this hearing is required and may be in person or via telephone by calling (253) 215-8782 and entering the Meeting ID #460 423 8467.

DATED Tuesday, June 6, 2023

BARBARA MINER

KING COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT CLERK

BY: HLS, Deputy Clerk IDX-978397

June 13, 20, 27, 2023