No. 22-2-09095-8

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

Cornerstone Homeowners Association, a Washington non-profit corporation, Plaintiff,

-vs-

Jamie N. Broussard, a single woman

Defendant.

TO: Defendant, JAIME N. BROUSS-

ARD, TOGETHER WITH PARTIES CLAIMING RIGHT TO POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY, occupants of the premises and any parties or persons claiming to have any right, title, estate lien, or interest in the real property described in the Complaint:

You are hereby summoned to ap-

pear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this Summons, to it, within sixty (60) days after the 28th day of October 2022 and defend the real property foreclosure in Pierce County, Washington and answer the Complaint of CORNERSTONE HOMEOWNRS ASSOCIATION, a Washington non-profit corporation (“Plaintiffs”). You are asked to serve a copy of your Answer or responsive pleading upon the undersigned attorneys for the Plaintiff at its office stated below. In case of your failure to do so judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint which has been filed with the Clerk of the Court.

The purpose of this lawsuit is to

foreclosure on an assessment lien as to the interest of the Defendant in the real property located in Pierce County, Washington and legally described as:

Unit 16, Cornerstone, a condomin-

ium, according to the Declaration thereof recorded under Pierce County Recording No. 9907080150 and amended by recording No. 9912020707 and 2000009220544 and any amendments thereto, and located on Survey Map and Plans recorded under Recording No. 9907085005, and amended by Recording No. 9912025006, 200000504504 and 2000009226001, records Pierce County Auditor.

DATED this ______day of October,

2022.

DILLE LAW, PLLC

Bryce H. Dille, WSBA #2862

Attorneys for Plaintiff

2010aton Way SW, Ste 101

Olympia, WA 98502

(360) 350-0270

October 28, November 4, 10, 18, 23, December 2, 2022