NO. 25-2-08611-4 -SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
Published 1:30 am Friday, April 17, 2026
NO. 25-2-08611-4
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
(60 DAYS)
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
WATERS EDGE TOWN HOUSE OWNERS’ ASSOCIATION,
Plaintiff
v.
ANNETTE WILLIAMS and
JOHN/JANE DOE WILLIAMS, and their marital community, Defendants
The State of Washington, To: ANNETTE WILLIAMS and JOHN/JANE DOE WILLIAMS, and their marital community, Defendants.
You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 17th day of April, 2026 and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for plaintiff at his (or their) office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The object of this action being to collect unpaid assessments and foreclose a lien for the same. This concerns collection of a debt. Any information obtained or provided will be used for that purpose. The attorney is acting as a debt collector.
Signed /s/ Asha A. Abdulle
Pody & McDonald, PLLC
Dean H. Pody, WSBA #27585
Patrick M. McDonald, WSBA #36615
Ash A. Abdulle, WSBA #61101
Joseph A. White, WSBA 63425
1000 Second Avenue, Suite 1605
Seattle, WA 98104-1094
IDX-1029573
April 17, 24, May 1, 8, 15, 22, 2026