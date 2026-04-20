File No. 26JT000007-640 -CIVIL SUMMONS
Published 1:30 am Monday, April 20, 2026
File No. 26JT000007-640
CIVIL SUMMONS
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
NEW HANOVER COUNTY
In The General Court of Justice
District Court Division
RE: Juvenile minor child, JOSETTE ELAINE PRINCE-TIDWELL
STEPHANIE WITTIG, PETITIONER,
v.
JOHN DOE, RESPONDENT (FATHER),
To Each of the Respondent(s) Named Below:
JOHN DOE, Biological Father to minor child
A Civil Action Has Been Commenced Against You!
You are notified to appear and answer the Petition of Petitioner by filing a copy of your written answer with the New Hanover County Clerk of Court no later than May 28, 2026. If you fail to answer the Petition, the Petitioner will apply to the Court for the relief demanded in the Petition to Terminate Your Parental Rights.
Leonard Law PLLC
Amy Leonard, Attorney for Petitioner
301 Government Center Dr., Ste. 200
Wilmington, NC 28403
Phone / Fax 910-558-0654
amy@southportlegal.com
IDX-1029603
April 20, 27, May 4, 2026