File No. 26JT000007-640

CIVIL SUMMONS

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

NEW HANOVER COUNTY

In The General Court of Justice

District Court Division

RE: Juvenile minor child, JOSETTE ELAINE PRINCE-TIDWELL

STEPHANIE WITTIG, PETITIONER,

v.

JOHN DOE, RESPONDENT (FATHER),

To Each of the Respondent(s) Named Below:

JOHN DOE, Biological Father to minor child

A Civil Action Has Been Commenced Against You!

You are notified to appear and answer the Petition of Petitioner by filing a copy of your written answer with the New Hanover County Clerk of Court no later than May 28, 2026. If you fail to answer the Petition, the Petitioner will apply to the Court for the relief demanded in the Petition to Terminate Your Parental Rights.

Leonard Law PLLC

Amy Leonard, Attorney for Petitioner

301 Government Center Dr., Ste. 200

Wilmington, NC 28403

Phone / Fax 910-558-0654

amy@southportlegal.com

IDX-1029603

April 20, 27, May 4, 2026