Cause No. 22-2-08961-5

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE

STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

WEST TAPPS MAINTENANCE CO., A WASHINGTON NON-PROFIT CORPORATION, Plaintiff(s),

vs.

DEANNE M. JOHNSTONE, AND ALL OTHER OCCUPANTS OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN, Defendant(s).

TO: DEANNE M. JOHNSTONE, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 4802 LAKERIDGE DR E., LAKE TAPPS, WA 98391.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $9,359.10 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, March 7, 2023.

ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOT 154 OF LAKE TAPPS LAKERIDGE NO. 2, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 29 OF PLATS, PAGES 36, 37, AND 38, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON; SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON

PARCEL NO.: 5065201540

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

LAUREL LAW GROUP, PLLC

J. DAVID HUHS, ATTORNEY

5806 119TH AVE SE, STE A #288 BELLEVUE, WA. 98006

(206)745-2044

IDX-973017

March 15, 22, 29, April 5, 2023