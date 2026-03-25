Cause No. 22-2-09103-2

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

RIVIERA COMMUNITY CLUB INC., A WASHINGTON NONPROFIT CORPORATION,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

MARGARET PRIDEAUX AND JOHN DOE PRIDEAUX, WIFE AND HUSBAND OR STATE REGISTERED DOMESTIC PARTNERS; ET AL.,

Defendant(s).

TO: MARGARET PRIDEAUX AND JOHN DOE PRIDEAUX, WIFE AND HUSBAND, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 10113 ECKENSTAM JOHNSON RD., ANDERSON ISLAND, WA 98303.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, May 1, 2026

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $17,655.79 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, March 13, 2026

KEITH SWANK

SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,

Room 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOT 12 OF LAKE JOSEPHINE RIVIERA NO. 11, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 36 OF PLATS AT PAGES 44 THROUGH 46, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY WASHINGTON.

PARCEL NO.: 5017860120

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

SMITH ALLING, P.S.

KELLY DELAAT-MAHER, ATTORNEY

1501 DOCK ST TACOMA, WA. 98402

(253)627-1091

IDX-1028198

March 25, April 1, 8, 15, 2026