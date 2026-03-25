Cause No. 22-2-09103-2 -SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE
Published 1:30 am Wednesday, March 25, 2026
Cause No. 22-2-09103-2
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
RIVIERA COMMUNITY CLUB INC., A WASHINGTON NONPROFIT CORPORATION,
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
MARGARET PRIDEAUX AND JOHN DOE PRIDEAUX, WIFE AND HUSBAND OR STATE REGISTERED DOMESTIC PARTNERS; ET AL.,
Defendant(s).
TO: MARGARET PRIDEAUX AND JOHN DOE PRIDEAUX, WIFE AND HUSBAND, Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 10113 ECKENSTAM JOHNSON RD., ANDERSON ISLAND, WA 98303.
The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, May 1, 2026
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $17,655.79 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, March 13, 2026
KEITH SWANK
SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,
Room 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
LOT 12 OF LAKE JOSEPHINE RIVIERA NO. 11, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 36 OF PLATS AT PAGES 44 THROUGH 46, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY WASHINGTON.
PARCEL NO.: 5017860120
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
SMITH ALLING, P.S.
KELLY DELAAT-MAHER, ATTORNEY
1501 DOCK ST TACOMA, WA. 98402
(253)627-1091
IDX-1028198
March 25, April 1, 8, 15, 2026