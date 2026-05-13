NO.26-4-01072-5

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON COUNTY OF PIERCE

IN RE THE ESTATE OF PHYLLIS MAILE KRIESE, Decedent.

The Co-Personal Representatives named below have been appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Co-Personal Representatives or the Co-Personal Representatives’ attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (A) thirty days after the Co-Personal Representatives served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020; or (B) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: MAY 13, 2026

CO-PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES: Tanya M. Kriese and Bryan J. Kriese

ATTORNEY FOR THE CO-PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES: Deborah J. Jameson, for Neil & Neil, P.S.

ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE: 5302 Pacific Avenue

Tacoma WA 98408-7626

PROBATE PROCEEDINGS FILE IN

STATE OF WASHINGTON SUPERIOR COURT, PIERCE COUNTY CAUSE NO: 26-4-01072-5 /s/ TANYA M. KRIESE Co-Personal Representative /s/ BRYAN J. KRIESE Co-Personal Representative

/s/ DEBORAH J. JAMESON WSBA #28261

Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives

IDX-1030689

May 13, 20, 27, 2026