Cause No. 25-2-09606-3

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

SUNRISE MASTER ASSOCIATION, WASHINGTON NON-PROFIT CORPORATION,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

HARPINDER KAUR AND JASPREET SINGH, SPOUSES OR DOMESTIC PARTNERS AND THE MARITAL COMMUNITY COMPOSED THEREOF; ET AL.,

Defendant(s).

TO: HARPINDER KAUR, JASPREET SINGH, TAJINDERPAL SINGH, AND JANE OR JOHN DOE SINGH, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 12806 173RD ST. CT. E, PUYALLUP, WA 98374.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, April 10, 2026

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $12,195.58 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, February 23, 2026.

KEITH SWANK

SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,

Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOT 78, THE RIDGE AT SUNRISE (AKA DESTINY AT SUNRISE), RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 201612065001, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

PARCEL NO.: 6026140780

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

CONDOMINIUM LAW GROUP, PLLC

VALERIE FARRIS OMAN,

ATTORNEY

1833 N 105TH STREET, STE 201 SEATTLE, WA. 98133

(206)633-1520

IDX-1027151

March 4, 11, 18, 25, 2026