No. 22-2-04574-0

SUMMONS [60 DAY]

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

HOLLY JEANINE POLSTON, an individual,

vs.

DAKOTA JAMES SCHICK, CODY SCHICK, HELEN LINGLEY or the ESTATE OF HELEN LINGLEY, DONNA CHEEVER or the ESTATE OF DONNA CHEEVER, and all other persons known and unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real property described in the Complaint adverse to Plaintiff’s ownership, or any other cloud on Plaintiff’s title. The State of Washington to HELEN LINGLEY or the ESTATE OF HELEN LINGLEY, DONNA CHEEVER or the ESTATE OF DONNA CHEEVER, and to all other persons known and unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real property described in the Complaint adverse to Plaintiff’s ownership, or any other cloud on Plaintiff’s title:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the fist publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 8th day of March, 2022, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, HOLLY JEANINE POLSTON, an individual, and serve a copy of the your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff HOLLY JEANINE POLSTON, an individual, at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. This action is to quiet title to the real property located at 12108 Wapato Road, Anderson Island, Washington.

Christopher J. Marston

Plaintiff’s Attorneys

DAVIES PEARSON, P.C.

PO BOX 1657 TACOMA, 98402

PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON

IDX-950055

March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 2022