Cause No. 20-2-07775-1

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

CARL D. TEITGE INVESTMENTS, INC., A WASHINGTON CORPORATION,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

DAVID D. REID AND JEANNIE I. REID, HUSBAND AND WIFE, Defendant(s).

TO: DAVID D. REID AND JEANNIE I. REID, HUSBAND AND WIFE, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. The property is a vacant lot located at 32117 WHITMAN LAKE DRIVE E., GRAHAM, WA 98338.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, April 15, 2022

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $441,279.68 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, March 4, 2022.

ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOT 14, BLOCK 2, LAKE WHITMAN ADDITION OF BENBOW LAKE, ACCORDING TO PLAT RECORDED IN BOOK 14 OF PLATS, PAGES 19 AND 20.

PARCEL NO.: 5100000180

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

BURNS LAW, PLLC

RAYMOND V. CLEAVELAND,

ATTORNEY

524 TACOMA AVE S TACOMA, WA. 98402

(253)507-5586

IDX-950043

March 9, 16, 23, 30, 2022