Cause No. 20-2-07775-1
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
CARL D. TEITGE INVESTMENTS, INC., A WASHINGTON CORPORATION,
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
DAVID D. REID AND JEANNIE I. REID, HUSBAND AND WIFE, Defendant(s).
TO: DAVID D. REID AND JEANNIE I. REID, HUSBAND AND WIFE, Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. The property is a vacant lot located at 32117 WHITMAN LAKE DRIVE E., GRAHAM, WA 98338.
The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, April 15, 2022
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $441,279.68 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, March 4, 2022.
ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
LOT 14, BLOCK 2, LAKE WHITMAN ADDITION OF BENBOW LAKE, ACCORDING TO PLAT RECORDED IN BOOK 14 OF PLATS, PAGES 19 AND 20.
PARCEL NO.: 5100000180
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
BURNS LAW, PLLC
RAYMOND V. CLEAVELAND,
ATTORNEY
524 TACOMA AVE S TACOMA, WA. 98402
(253)507-5586
IDX-950043
March 9, 16, 23, 30, 2022