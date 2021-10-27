NO. 20-2-06211-7

WRIT FOR ORDER OF SALE

Eight (8) Month Redemption Period

(Clerk’s Action Required)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON, F/K/A THE BANK OF NEW YORK AS TRUSTEE FOR REGISTERED HOLDERS OF CWABS, INC., ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-BC4,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

JOHN DOE 1 UNKNOWN GRANTOR/OBLIGOR OF DEED OF TRUST AND PROMISSORY NOTE, Defendant(s).

TO: JOHN DOE 1 UNKNOWN GRANTOR/OBLIGOR OF DEED OF TRUST AND PROMISSORY NOTE (IN REM), Judgment Debtor: An ORDER OF SALE has been issued in the above captioned case, directed to the Sheriff of Pierce County, commanding the sheriff as follows:

FROM: THE PIERCE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT CLERK’S OFFICE

TO: THE SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON

On July 15, 2021, a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure was entered in favor of The Bank of New York Mellon, f/k/a The Bank of New York as trustee for registered Holders of CWABS, Inc., Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-BC4 (“Plaintiff”) against Defendants JOHN DOE 1 unknown grantor/obligor of Deed of Trust and Promissory Note. The Judgment forecloses the interests of all the Defendants in and to the following described property (“Property”) commonly known as 28314 Orting Kapowsin Hwy E, Graham, WA 98338 for the total sum of $260,637.68, plus additional pre-judgment interest at the per diem rate specified in the judgment until entry of the same and additional post-judgment interest thereon at the rate of 11.5% per annum following July 15, 2021 until satisfied. The Property is situated in Pierce County State of Washington, is legally described as follows:

LOT 1 OF SURVEY RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 8406010454, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

TAX/PARCE ID: 898000-0011

SHORT LEGAL: LOT 1 OF SURVEY REC. 8406010454

Judgment Debtors: JOHN DOE 1 UNKNOWN GRANTOR/OBLIGOR OF DEED OF TRUST AND PROMISSORY NOTE (in rem)

THEREFORE, pursuant to RCW 61.12.060, and in the name of the State of Washington, you are hereby commanded to sell the Property, or so much thereof as may be necessary, in order to satisfy the Judgment, including post-judgment interest and costs and setting the redemption period for Eight (8) months.

MAKE RETURN HEREOF within sixty (60) days of the date indicated below, showing you have executed the same.

Pursuant to RCW 6.21.050(2), the Sheriff may adjourn the foreclosure sale from time to time, not exceeding thirty (30) days beyond the last date at which this Writ is made returnable, with the consent of the Plaintiff endorsed upon this Writ by a contemporaneous writing.

WITNESS, the Honorable PHILIP K SORENSEN Judge of the Superior Court and the seal of said Court, affixed this 7 Day of September, 2021, at Tacoma, Washington.

By: KEVIN STOCK, Superior Court Clerk

By: Amanda Perez, Deputy Clerk

ENTERED JUDGMENT # 21-9-02134-1

Presented by:

Attorneys for Plaintiff,

JANEWAY LAW FIRM, LLC

By: James A. Craft #47763

[jcraft@janewaylaw.com]

1499 SE TECH CENTER PLACE, STE 255 VANCOUVER, WA. 98683

(360)260-2253; Fax (360) 260-2285

THIS WRIT SHALL BE AUTOMATICALLY EXTENDED FOR THIRTY (30) DAYS FOR THE PURPOSES OF SALE

The sale date has been set for December 17, 2021. YOU MAY HAVE A RIGHT TO EXEMPT PROPERTY from the sale under statutes of this state, including sections 6.13.010, 6.13.030, 6.13.040, 6.15.010, and 6.15.060 of the Revised Code of Washington, in the manner described in those statutes.

October 27, November 3, 10, 17, 24, December 1, 2021