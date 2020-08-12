Cause No. 19-2-10944-6

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

DENNIS M BALASCIO, Plaintiff(s),

vs.

BRYAN MYERS, Defendant(s).

TO: BRYAN MYERS, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 35414 16TH AVE CT, ROY, WA 98580.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, October 2, 2020

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $143,913.16 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, August 4, 2020.

PAUL A. PASTOR, JR., SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A. Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

PARCEL A:

LOT 16 OF PIERCE COUNTY LARGE LOT DIVISION NO. 1995, ACCORD-ING TO THE MAP THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 20 OF SURVEY’S PAGE 95, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

PARCEL B:

A 60 FOOT PRIVATE DRIVE ROAD AND UTILITY EASEMENT AS DE-LINEATED ON THE FACE OF PIERCE COUNTY LARGE LOT DIVISION 1995. EXCEPT THEREFROM THAT PORTION LYING WITHIN SAID LOT 16. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

PARCEL NO.: 0317292021

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

THE CROWE LAW OFFICE PS

DANIEL W. CROWE, ATTORNEY

302 YELM AVE E

YELM, WA. 98597

(360)810-8006

IDX-905664

August 12, 19, 26, September 2, 2020