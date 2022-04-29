No. 18-4-01860-1

NOTICE OF HEARING FOR ORDER APPROVING FINAL ACCOUNT AND DECREE OF DISTRIBUTION (With Accounting)

RCW 11.76.040

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CAROL ANN BARNHILL, Deceased.

NOTICE IS GIVEN TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ABOVE ESTATE THAT:

JOYCE M. RICHARDS, Personal Representative of the above estate, has filed with the Clerk of the above court a Verified Petition for Order Approving Final Account and Decree of Distribution (with accounting). The Court is being asked to adjudge the accounting to be reasonable, direct the Personal Representative to distribute the remaining Estate assets, and discharge the Personal Representative.

The Verified Petition for Order Approving Final Account and Decree of Distribution (with Accounting) will be heard before Judge Sabrina M. Ahrens, in Room 2-B of this Court located at 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, Washington at 9:00 a.m. on May 27, 2022, at which time and place any person interested in this estate may appear and file objections to and contest the Verified Petition for Order Approving Final Account and Decree of Distribution (with accounting).

Date of Publication of Notice of Hearing: April 29, 2022.

Dated this 26th day of April 2022.

VANDEBERG, JOHNSON & GANDARA, PS

By: /s/ KERRY E. BRINK,

WSB#18247

Attorneys for Personal Representative

1201 PACIFIC AVENUE, SUITE 1900

P.O. BOX 1315

TACOMA, WA 98401-1315

(253) 383-3791

