NO. 17-2-05686-9

WRIT FOR ORDER OF SALE

Eight (8) Month Redemption Period

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC, Plaintiff(s),

vs.

VERONICA P. MACIAS; SHANNON J. SCHUETT; ET AL., Defendant(s).

TO: SHANNON J. SCHUETT, Judgment Debtor: A WRIT FOR ORDER OF SALE has been issued in the above captioned case, directed to the Sheriff of Pierce County, commanding the sheriff as follows: TO: THE SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON

On March 12, 2020, a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure was entered in favor of CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC (“Plaintiff”) against Defendants Veronica P. Macias, Shannon J. Schuett, Quiet Water Homeowners Association, and Kathryn A. Ellis, Esq. The Judgment forecloses the interests of all Defendants in and to the following described property (“Property”) commonly known as 21702 Quiet Water Loop aka 21702 Quiet Water Loop East, Lake Tapps, WA 98391 for the total sum of $640,055.22 plus additional pre-judgment interest at the per diem rate specified in the judgment until entry of the same and additional post-judgment interest thereon at the rate of 5% per annum following March 12, 2020 until satisfied. The Property is situated in Pierce County State of Washington, is legally described as follows:

LOT 76, OF QUIET WATER, A P.D.D., ACCORDING TO PLAT RECORDED FEBRUARY 27, 2004, UNDER RECORDING NO. 200402275002, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR.

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON TAX/PARCEL ID: 700171-076-0

SHORT LEGAL: LOT 76, QUIET WATER, REC NO. 200402275002

Judgment Debtors: Veronica P. Macias and Shannon J. Schuett, (in rem)

THEREFORE, pursuant to RCW 61.12.060, and in the name of the State of Washington, you are hereby commanded to sell the Property, or so much thereof as may be necessary, in order to satisfy the Judgment, including post-judgment interest and costs and setting the redemption period for Eight (8) months.

MAKE RETURN HEREOF within sixty (60) days of the date indicated below, showing you have executed the same. Pursuant to RCW 6.21.050(2), the Sheriff may adjourn the foreclosure sale from tim to time, not exceeding thirty (30) days beyong the last date at which this Writ is made returnable, with the consent of the Plaintiff endorsed upon this Writ by a contemporaneous writing.

WITNESS, the Honorable GAROLD E JOHNSON

Judge of the Superior Court and the seal of said Court, affixed this 23 day of June, 2020, at Tacoma, Washington.

By: KEVIN STOCK, SUPERIOR COURT CLERK

By: Jerry Grabar, Deputy Clerk

ENTERED JUDGMENT #20-9-01685-4

THIS WRIT SHALL BE AUTOMATICALLY EXTENDED FOR THIRTY (30) DAYS FOR THE PURPOSES OF SALE

The sale date has been set for September 18, 2020. YOU MAY HAVE A RIGHT TO EXEMPT PROPERTY from the sale under statutes of this state, including sections 6.13.010, 6.13.030, 6.13.040, 6.15.010, and 6.15.060 of the Revised Code of Washington, in the manner described in those statutes.

Attorneys for Plaintiff:

JANEWAY LAW FIRM, LLC

JAMES A. CRAFT #47763

1499 SE TECH CENTER PL, # 255

VANCOUVER, WA. 98683

(360) 260-2253

IDX-904940

August 5, 12, 19, 26, September 2, 9, 2020