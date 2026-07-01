CAUSE NO. 24-2-10165-4

ORDER OF SALE

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

CAPRI AT LAKELAND CONDOMINIUM

ASSOCIATION, Plaintiff(s), vs. CASSAUNDRA CARROLL, ET AL.,

Defendant(s).

TO: CASSAUNDRA CARROLL, Judgment Debtor: An ORDER OF SALE has been issued in the above captioned case, directed to the Sheriff of Pierce County, commanding the sheriff as follows: THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: The Pierce County Sheriff

A Judgment and an Order of Lien Foreclosure and Priority (hereinafter “Judgment”) as to Defendant Cassaundra Carroll was entered in the above entitled court on April 9, 2026, in favor of Plaintiff, for the sum of $14,490.93, plus the Pierce County Sheriff’s Fee of $800.00 and the filing for this Order of Sale in the sum of $26.00 for a current judgment balance total of $15,316.93. The Judgment specifies that the Judgment amounts shall bear interest at the rate of 12% per annum.

The Judgment is a foreclosure of a lien filed by Plaintiff against the following described real property commonly known as:

6121 HAZEL AVE SE, UNIT 4F, AUBURN, WA 98092 and legally described as:

UNIT F, BUILDING 4, OF CAPRI AT LAKELAND PHASE 1, A CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING TO DECLARATION THEREOF RECORDED UNDER PIERCE COUNTY RECORDING NO. 200406240417 (BEING A RE-RECORD OF DECLARATION RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 200405270042) AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO; SAID UNIT IS LOCATED ON SURVEY MAP AND PLANS RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 200405275001, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON

Please note that this Order of Sale will not extinguish Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC’s priority under that Deed of Trust recorded under Pierce County Recording Number 201610130540, such Deed of Trust is superior to plaintiff’s lien and is not foreclosed herein.

THEREFORE, in the name of the State of Washington, you are hereby commanded to seize and sell the above described property, forthwith, and without appraisement, in the manner provided by law. The sale is exempt from homestead under RCW 6.13. The redemption period following the sale shall be twelve (12) months.

You are further directed to make due return hereof within 60 days, showing how you have executed the same.

WITNESS the Honorable SUSAN ADAMS, Judge of the Superior Court and seal of said Court, affixed on 6/10/26, at Tacoma, Washington.

Iván Sandoval, Superior Court Clerk

By Deputy Clerk

ENTERED JUDGMENT #25-9-00768-6

The sale date has been set for August 21, 2026. YOU MAY HAVE A RIGHT TO EXEMPT PROPERTY from the sale under statutes of this state, including sections 6.13.010, 6.13.030, 6.13.040, 6.15.010, and 6.15.060 of the Revised Code of Washington, in the manner described in those statutes.

OSERAN HAHN, P.S.

DAVID M. TALL, WSBA #12849

Attorney for Plaintiff

11225 SE 6th St, Ste 100

Bellevue, WA 98004

(425) 455-3900

THIS ORDER IS EXTENDED 30 DAYS FOR THE PURPOSE OF THE SALE.

IDX-1033094

July 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, July 5, 2026