Cause No. 24-2-10165-4-SHERIFF’S SALE

Cause No. 24-2-10165-4 SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

CAPRI AT LAKELAND CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

CASSAUNDRA CARROLL, ET AL.,

Defendant(s).

TO: CASSAUNDRA CARROLL, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 6121 HAZEL AVE SE, UNIT 4F, AUBURN, WA 98092.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, August 21, 2026

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $14,490.93 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, June 26, 2026.

KEITH SWANK

SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,

Room 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

UNIT F, BUILDING 4, OF CAPRI AT LAKELAND PHASE 1, A CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING TO DECLARATION THEREOF RECORDED UNDER PIERCE COUNTY RECORDING NO. 200406240417 (BEING A RE-RECORD OF DECLARATION RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 200405270042) AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO; SAID UNIT IS LOCATED ON SURVEY MAP AND PLANS RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 200405275001, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON

PARCEL NO.: 9004870120

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

OSERAN HAHN P.S., ATTORNEYS AT LAW

DAVID M. TALL, ATTORNEY

11225 SE 6TH ST STE 100 BELLEVUE, WA. 98004

(425)455-3900

IDX-1033090

July 1, 8, 15, 22, 2026