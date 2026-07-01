Cause No. 24-2-10165-4-SHERIFF’S SALE
Published 1:30 am Wednesday, July 1, 2026
Cause No. 24-2-10165-4 SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
CAPRI AT LAKELAND CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION,
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
CASSAUNDRA CARROLL, ET AL.,
Defendant(s).
TO: CASSAUNDRA CARROLL, Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 6121 HAZEL AVE SE, UNIT 4F, AUBURN, WA 98092.
The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, August 21, 2026
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $14,490.93 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, June 26, 2026.
KEITH SWANK
SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,
Room 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
UNIT F, BUILDING 4, OF CAPRI AT LAKELAND PHASE 1, A CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING TO DECLARATION THEREOF RECORDED UNDER PIERCE COUNTY RECORDING NO. 200406240417 (BEING A RE-RECORD OF DECLARATION RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 200405270042) AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO; SAID UNIT IS LOCATED ON SURVEY MAP AND PLANS RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 200405275001, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON
PARCEL NO.: 9004870120
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
OSERAN HAHN P.S., ATTORNEYS AT LAW
DAVID M. TALL, ATTORNEY
11225 SE 6TH ST STE 100 BELLEVUE, WA. 98004
(425)455-3900
IDX-1033090
July 1, 8, 15, 22, 2026