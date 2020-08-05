Cause No. 17-2-05686-9

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC, Plaintiff(s),

vs.

VERONICA P. MACIAS; SHANNON J. SCHUETT; ET AL., Defendant(s).

TO: VERONICA P. MACIAS AND SHANNON J. SCHUETT, (IN REM), Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 21702 QUIET WATER LOOP AKA 21702 QUIET WATER LOOP EAST, LAKE TAPPS, WA 98391.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, September 18, 2020

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $640,055.22 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, July 29, 2020.

PAUL A. PASTOR, JR., SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A. Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOT 76, OF QUIET WATER, A P.D.D., ACCORDING TO PLAT RECORDED FEBRUARY 27, 2004, UNDER RECORDING NO. 200402275002, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR.

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

PARCEL NO.: 7001710760

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

JANEWAY LAW FIRM, LLC

JAMES A. CRAFT, ATTORNEY

1499 SE TECH CENTER PLACE, STE 255

VANCOUVER, WA. 98683

(360)260-2253

IDX-904935

August 5, 12, 19, 26, 2020