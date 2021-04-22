NO. 15-4-01280-3

NOTICE OF FINAL REPORT AND

PETITION FOR DISTRIBUTION PER

RCW 11.76.040

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Estate of:

WALTER CARL HAPGOOD, Deceased

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED pursuant to RCW 11.76.040 that Cynthia D. Boyd (“Personal Representative”), the Personal Representative of the Estate of Walter Carl Hapgood (“Estate”) has filed with the Clerk of the Pierce County Superior Court a Final Report and Petition for Distribution. The Personal Representative has requested of the Court that it settle the Final Report, distribute the Decedent’s property to the heirs or persons entitled thereto, and discharge the Personal Representative.

The time and place fixed for the hearing on such Final Report and Petition for Distribution is May 21, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. in the Pierce County Superior Court, 930 Tacoma Ave S., Tacoma, WA 98402.

Signed at Tacoma, WA, this 9th day of April, 2021

/s/Cynthia D. Boyd

Personal Representative of the Estate of Walter Carl Hapgood

Eisenhower Carlson

909 A Street, Ste 600, Tacoma, WA 98402

253-572-4500

IDX-925338

April 22, 2021