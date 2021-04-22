NO. 15-4-01280-3
NOTICE OF FINAL REPORT AND
PETITION FOR DISTRIBUTION PER
RCW 11.76.040
SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
In re the Estate of:
WALTER CARL HAPGOOD, Deceased
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED pursuant to RCW 11.76.040 that Cynthia D. Boyd (“Personal Representative”), the Personal Representative of the Estate of Walter Carl Hapgood (“Estate”) has filed with the Clerk of the Pierce County Superior Court a Final Report and Petition for Distribution. The Personal Representative has requested of the Court that it settle the Final Report, distribute the Decedent’s property to the heirs or persons entitled thereto, and discharge the Personal Representative.
The time and place fixed for the hearing on such Final Report and Petition for Distribution is May 21, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. in the Pierce County Superior Court, 930 Tacoma Ave S., Tacoma, WA 98402.
Signed at Tacoma, WA, this 9th day of April, 2021
/s/Cynthia D. Boyd
Personal Representative of the Estate of Walter Carl Hapgood
Eisenhower Carlson
909 A Street, Ste 600, Tacoma, WA 98402
253-572-4500
IDX-925338
April 22, 2021