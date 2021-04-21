NO. 21-4-00376-18

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KITSAP

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CHLOE ELAINE PARR, DECEASED The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing of the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as provided in RCW11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION Wednesday, April 21, 2021

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

LILY KAY SMITH

ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

RICHARD N. BOE

ADDRESS FOR MAILING/SERVICE

7914 Miami Beach Rd NW

Seabeck, WA 98380

DATED: _____, 2021

Richard N. Boe, WSBA #38695

Attorney for Estate and Personal Representative

IDX-925129

April 21, 28, May 5, 2021