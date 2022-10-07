NiagaraXL Reviews – Will It Work as Promised?

NiagaraXL is a sexual health supplement that uses a Biblical herb to give you better erections.

By taking two capsules of Barton Nutrition’s NiagaraXL daily, men can purportedly support testosterone, energy, strength, and sex drive, among other benefits.

Does NiagaraXL live up to the hype? How does NiagaraXL work? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Barton Nutrition’s new sexual health supplement today in our review.

What is NiagaraXL?

NiagaraXL is a nutritional supplement marketed to men who want to improve performance in the bedroom.

Each capsule of NiagaraXL contains a blend of natural ingredients to boost erection quality, sexual function, testosterone, energy, strength, and libido.

Barton Nutrition based the formula on a “mysterious Biblical herb” that “gets you stiff like Solomon.” By taking this specific herb daily, you can purportedly get “rock-hard erections” along with a higher libido and better confidence in the bedroom.

Although anyone can take NiagaraXL for sexual function, Barton Nutrition specifically markets the supplement to men with diabetes. Diabetes can damage blood vessels throughout your body – including in your penis – making it more difficult to get an erection.

Whether dealing with erectile dysfunction or trying to improve sex drive and overall sexual function, NiagaraXL aims to be the ultimate solution for men around the world.

How Does NiagaraXL Work?

NiagaraXL uses a blend of herbs, plants, vitamins, minerals, and nutrients to restore sexual function, eliminate erectile dysfunction, and boost sex drive, among other benefits.

The formula is marketed specifically towards men with diabetes-induced erectile dysfunction. Men with diabetes are 2 to 3 times more likely to have erectile dysfunction than other men.

The NiagaraXL formula is based on a secret herb from the Bible.

According to Dr. Scott Saunders, the physician who formulated NiagaraXL, a spice called saffron can help with erectile dysfunction. That spice is mentioned in the Bible just once – in the book of Solomon. Solomon had a legendary sex life – including 700 wives and 300 women in his harem. By taking the saffron and other ingredients in NiagaraXL daily, you can purportedly enjoy various sexual health benefits.

The Biblical herb and other ingredients in NiagaraXL work in different ways to improve your sex life, including:

Repair nerve damage in your penis caused by erratic blood sugar

Restore elasticity to blood vessels

Boost love chemicals in your brain to raise libido

Bulletproof your testosterone to counteract the effects of Metformin and other diabetes drugs

Give you bigger, harder erections for more pleasure and longer-lasting sessions

The creator of NiagaraXL originally took the formula as an unpleasant smoothie. However, by condensing the same ingredients into a convenient capsule, Barton Nutrition has made the formula more palatable, allowing anyone to take it and enjoy powerful sexual health effects.

Who Created NiagaraXL?

NiagaraXL was created by a man named Bill Richmond who nearly lost his sex-craved wife because of diabetes-induced erectile dysfunction.

Bill noticed erectile dysfunction issues start after being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and struggling with the condition for years. It started with him not being as hard as he used to get. Then, he started to go soft midway through sex. Finally, he failed to get an erection at all.

Bill talked to his doctor about a solution. His doctor prescribed ED medication, but it didn’t work, and Bill didn’t like the side effects.

After struggling with erectile dysfunction for years, Bill started to research natural cures for his condition. His search led him top a Biblical remedy that restored his sex drive and gave him “reliable throbbing erections” like he enjoyed when he was younger.

Men with Diabetes Are 2 to 3x More Likely to Have Erectile Dysfunction

NiagaraXL is marketed specifically to people with diabetes. Barton Nutrition’s supplements are popular with diabetics and pre-diabetics, and NiagaraXL can help diabetics support sexual health and function.

According to the official NiagaraXL website, men with diabetes are 2 to 3 times more likely to have erectile dysfunction than healthy men.

In fact, when men under 45 get erectile dysfunction, it’s “likely a sign they have type 2 diabetes and don’t know it yet,” according to Barton Nutrition.

How is blood sugar connected to erection quality? How can diabetes worsen your erections? Here are some of the connections between diabetes, erectile dysfunction, and sexual function, according to Barton Nutrition:

The connection between diabetes and erectile dysfunction is linked to your circulatory and nervous systems

When you have high blood sugar levels, it damages small blood vessels throughout your body, including the ones in your penis

Over time, this damage can make it increasingly difficult to get an erection

Normally, your arteries expand to increase blood flow to your penis, filling two tubes of spongy tissue in your penis and causing them to swell; when you have diabetes, however, there’s damage and inflammation in these areas, causing your blood vessels to get stiff and narrow instead of elastic and wide

All of these issues add up to a “lane closure” in your arteries that makes it difficult to get an erection

If you have diabetes-induced erectile dysfunction like the creator of NiagaraXL, then NiagaraXL may be able to help.

Diabetes Medication Increases Erectile Dysfunction

Diabetics also struggle with erections because of diabetes medication. Studies show diabetes medication like Metformin can:

Lower testosterone levels

Lower sex drive

Cause a low-testosterone induced form of erectile dysfunction

In other words, diabetics are experiencing erectile dysfunction for two different reasons – from their high blood sugar and blood vessel damage to their diabetes medication-induced ED. Fortunately, NiagaraXL aims to help with both types of ED to support overall sexual function.

Solomon Had Famously Hard Erections, According to the Bible

NiagaraXL works using an ingredient outlined in the Bible. According to the official NiagaraXL website, Solomon had famously high-quality erections and a legendary sex life.

To maintain his famously active sex life, Solomon took specific herbs. The creator of NiagaraXL, Bill Richmond, tested those herbs on himself, found they worked, and packaged them into the supplement known as NiagaraXL.

Here are some of the things we know about Solomon’s sex life and the herbs he used to maintain that sex life, according to Barton Nutrition and the Bible:

According to the Bible in 1 Kings 11:3, King Solomon had 700 wives and 300 concubines; in other words, he slept with at least 1,000 women

The Song of Solomon is a section of the Bible featuring Solomon’s poetry; the poetry is “dripping with sexual tension” between Solomon and a woman called the young Shulammite

Solomon describes the young woman’s breasts like “clusters” and wants to “climb the palm tree and lay hold of its fruit”

He also describes the woman’s mouth as “like the best wine”

Hidden within these erotic poems, Solomon mentions the herb “saffron;” in fact, this is the only time saffron is mentioned throughout the entire Bible

Because of these erotic poems in the Bible and Solomon’s famously large harem, we’re led to assume he had an active sex life – and that saffron may have helped Solomon keep up.

What to Expect After Taking NiagaraXL

After discovering saffron in the Bible, Bill Richmond approached Dr. Scott Saunders of Barton Nutrition to create a sexual health supplement based on saffron and other ingredients.

Dr. Saunders told Bill Richmond to take a specific blend of saffron with other vitamins, minerals, plant-based ingredients, and nutrients.

Here’s what happened to Bill Richmond after he took the cocktail:

Bill measured all of the ingredients recommended by Dr. Saunders and put them in a blender, adding some water and almond milk to help with the texture; he created “the worst smelling and most unappealing smoothie” he had ever seen

After plugging his nose and chugging the cocktail, Bill waited a few minutes for the effects

Bill claims within minutes of taking the smoothie, it was “like someone took a defibrillator to my penis,” zapping his penis back to life for the first time in months

Bill felt a tingling sensation race down to his penis so fast that he could feel his heart beating inside his shaft; his penis was about to “tear out the seams” of his pants

Bill called his wife and told her she needed to come home immediately to take advantage of the “first boner [he] had in months”

To make a long story short, Bill’s wife came home and they had the best sex of their lives. He eliminated his diabetes-induced erectile dysfunction using Dr. Saunders’ recommended herbs and nutrients, saving himself from a sexless marriage.

NiagaraXL Ingredients

In addition to saffron, NiagaraXL uses a blend of natural ingredients from around the world. Many of these ingredients have been used in traditional medicine for centuries as natural libido boosters and sexual health enhancers.

Here are all of the ingredients in NiagaraXL and how they work, according to Dr. Saunders and the Barton Nutrition team:

Saffron: Saffron is the superstar ingredient in NiagaraXL. Each serving of NiagaraXL contains a significant dose of saffron, a spice recommended in the Bible for helping with sexual function. Solomon purportedly used saffron to keep up with the 1,000 women he slept with. By taking saffron daily, you can enjoy similar benefits.

Mucuna Pruriens: Mucuna pruriens is prized in traditional Indian (Ayurvedic) medicine for its effects as an aphrodisiac and vitality booster. According to Barton Nutrition, the Mucuna pruriens in NiagaraXL can ramp up libido and sex drive while boosting sexual pleasure and performance. The plant works in two parts: to improve blood flow to your manhood while also fixing nerves in your penis damaged by erratic blood sugar. By fixing damaged nerves and blood vessels, Mucuna pruriens can have a powerful effect on sex drive.

Horny Goat Weed: Found in many male sexual health supplements sold online today, horny goat weed is a plant extract prized for its libido boosting benefits. Studies show horny goat weed can boost libido and sexual function. Some use horny goat weed for testosterone and erection quality. Barton Nutrition describes horny goat weed as a “powerful superherb” that can reverse penile nerve damage, increase nerve growth, and support blood flow to the pelvic region, among other benefits.

Ginseng: Described as a “natural sex enhancer,” ginseng can purportedly lead to a significant boost in sexual performance. According to one study cited by Barton Nutrition, ginseng can improve erection quality, penile tip rigidity, penetration, maintenance of an erection, and other measurements of sexual health.

Pine Bark: NiagaraXL contains pike bark extract, a natural plant that could enhance blood flow. Along with ginseng, L-citrulline, and L-arginine, pine bark is one of four ingredients in the “ultimate blood flow bundle” within NiagaraXL.

Amino Acids: NiagaraXL contains two amino acids to round out its blood flow formula, including L-citrulline and L-arginine. These two amino acids are found in some pre-workouts for their ability to enhance blood flow and pump before a workout. In erection dysfunction supplements, these same amino acids can provide similar blood flow benefits, increasing blood flow to your erection.

Maca Root: Maca root is native to South America, where it’s been used in traditional medicine for centuries to boost libido and sexual desire. Today, many people also use maca as a testosterone booster. According to Barton Nutrition, maca is ideal for reducing the stress that causes erectile dysfunction, making it easier to get an erection.

Cordyceps: NiagaraXL contains a mushroom extract called cordyceps. Used for centuries in traditional Chinese medicine for health and wellness, cordyceps is linked to various sexual health benefits. In one study, cordyceps increased sexual desire by 66%, for example.

Fenugreek: Fenugreek is one of two ingredients in NiagaraXL specifically designed to target testosterone. Fenugreek is a plant extract that, according to Barton Nutrition, will help restore your body’s natural production of testosterone. Diabetes drugs like Metformin can lower testosterone, and NiagaraXL aims to restore your testosterone to optimal levels. In one study from India, researchers found fenugreek increased testosterone by 46% while also boosting mood, energy, libido, and sperm count.

Zinc: Zinc is the second ingredient in NiagaraXL designed to support testosterone. Studies show men who are deficient in zinc tend to have lower levels of testosterone than men with normal levels of zinc. In fact, even a slight zinc deficiency can lead to significantly lower testosterone. In one study, men taking a zinc supplement nearly doubled their testosterone.

Solomon’s Seal: The final ingredient in NiagaraXL is called Solomon’s seal. Described as a “miracle plant,” this ingredient can purportedly boost longevity, virility, and overall quality of life while contributing to healthy aging, helping you and your partner enjoy great sex for years to come.

Barton Nutrition describes the formula as a “combination of ancient sex superfoods” that can fix erectile dysfunction, repair nerve damage in your penis, restore elasticity to blood vessels, restore testosterone to normal levels, and support a range of other benefits to give you the best sex of your life.

Scientific Evidence for NiagaraXL

Barton Nutrition cites dozens of studies to validate the claims made on the official NiagaraXL website. The formula was also created by a physician named Dr. Scott Saunders, giving it added legitimacy over other herbal sexual health supplements sold online today. We’ll review some of the evidence on NiagaraXL below.

The largest ingredient in NiagaraXL is fenugreek. Used for decades for sexual health and wellness, fenugreek is backed by multiple studies proving it can impact sex drive in various ways. In this 2011 study, for example, researchers gave 600mg of fenugreek extract or a placebo to a group of 60 healthy males between ages 25 and 52. Researchers found fenugreek had an overall beneficial impact on libido, quality of life, muscle strength, and energy.

NiagaraXL contains an equal dose of maca (250mg per serving). Maca, like fenugreek, has been used for centuries for health and wellness effects. In this 2010 study, researchers reviewed 17 trials on maca and found some evidence for maca improving sexual function. However, more large scale evidence is needed to verify these effects.

Saffron has also been studied for its effects on sexual function. In this 2019 study, researchers found saffron had significant effects on sexual function in men and women. Saffron (Crocus sativus) has been used as a spice and natural medicine since ancient times. In the 2019 review study, researchers reviewed 5 trials involving 173 participants, concluding saffron led to a statistically significant improvement in overall sexual function.

Some of the ingredients in NiagaraXL are designed to boost testosterone. In this 2009 study, researchers found zinc supplements led to increased sexual behavior in male rats – possibly because of higher testosterone levels.

A separate study showed zinc had a specific connection to testosterone and sexual function, with zinc supplementation associated with an increase in testosterone. However, this effect appears limited if you already get enough zinc. If you are deficient in zinc, then taking a zinc supplement could support testosterone. If you already get enough zinc, then you may not experience significant benefits.

Overall, NiagaraXL contains a proven blend of ingredients to tackle ED in different ways. Some ingredients have been shown to boost libido. Others have been linked to testosterone, blood flow, or stress relief.

NiagaraXL Ingredients Label

Barton Nutrition discloses all ingredients and dosages in NiagaraXL upfront, making it easy to compare the supplement to other ED supplements sold online today.

Here are all of the ingredients, dosages, and concentrations in each two capsule serving of NiagaraXL:

250mg of fenugreek

250mg of maca

180mg of pine bark extract (with 95% proanthocyanidins)

150mg of Mucuna pruriens seed extract

150mg of Solomon’s seal

100mg of Korean ginseng

100mg of horny goat weed (with 10% flavones as icariins)

100mg of cordyceps

50mg of L-arginine

50mg of L-citrulline

11mg of zinc (100% DV)

10mg of saffron (with 2% safranal)

Other (inactive) ingredients, including hypromellose (to create the capsule), magnesium stearate, and silicon dioxide

NiagaraXL Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

Most customers agree NiagaraXL works as advertised to help with erectile dysfunction. Many NiagaraXL customers are diabetics who have struggled with ED – but like using NiagaraXL to help. Overall, NiagaraXL has an average rating of 4.6 stars out of 5 on the official Barton Nutrition online store.

Here are some of the reviews from NiagaraXL customers:

One customer claims he feels more energetic and confident after taking NiagaraXL for a month

Multiple customers praise NiagaraXL for working as advertised to improve erections

Other customers like NiagaraXL for working without side effects; plus, the formula contains all-natural ingredients

Others use NiagaraXL to raise testosterone – particularly if they feel their testosterone is lower after taking diabetes medication like Metformin, which is linked to lower testosterone levels

One customer claims he’s been taking NiagaraXL for 21 days and has not yet experienced an erection, suggesting NiagaraXL may not be an immediate solution for everyone with sexual function issues

NiagaraXL Pricing

NiagaraXL is priced at $67 per bottle, with discounts available when buying multiple bottles.

Here’s how pricing breaks down when buying NiagaraXL online today:

1 Bottle: $69 + Shipping

$69 + Shipping 3 Bottles: $177 + Free US Shipping

$177 + Free US Shipping 6 Bottles: $294 + Free US Shipping

Each bottle contains 60 capsules, or 30 servings. You take two capsules of NiagaraXL daily to support sex drive. Unlike Viagra and other prescription ED medication, NiagaraXL does not need to be taken immediately before sex to work; instead, the formula works to target the root causes of sexual dysfunction, giving you long-term improvements in sexual function.

All NiagaraXL purchases are backed by a 365-day moneyback guarantee. You can request a complete refund on your purchase within 365 days of your original purchase date if unsatisfied for any reason.

About Barton Nutrition

Barton Nutrition is a nutritional supplement company founded by Joe Barton. The company works closely with medical advisors, including physician Dr. Scott Saunders, to formulate its supplements.

In addition to NiagaraXL, Barton Nutrition makes popular supplements like CinnaChroma, TurmericBP+, and HealthyGut Restore, among many others.

You can contact the Barton Nutrition team by email, phone, or mail:

Phone: 866-942-3288

866-942-3288 Mailing Address: PO Box 50, Brandon, SD 57005

PO Box 50, Brandon, SD 57005 Email: support@bartonnutrition.com

NiagaraXL is manufactured in the United States at an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility.

Final Word

NiagaraXL is an erectile dysfunction supplement marketed specifically to men with diabetes-induced erectile dysfunction.

Men with diabetes are 2 to 3 times more likely to have erectile dysfunction, but the natural ingredients in NiagaraXL can help. The ingredients include vitamins, minerals, plant-based nutrients, and herbs to support testosterone, sex drive, libido, blood flow, and overall erection quality, among other benefits.

To learn more about NiagaraXL and how it works or to buy the ED supplement today, visit the official website.