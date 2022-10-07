CinnaChroma Reviews – Is It Legit or Waste of Money?

CinnaChroma is a blood sugar support supplement featuring cinnamon and chromium.

Formulated by world-class physician Dr. Scott Saunders, CinnaChroma is marketed to anyone who wants help supporting healthy blood sugar levels – including diabetics and pre-diabetics.

Does CinnaChroma live up to the hype? How does CinnaChroma work? Can cinnamon and chromium really help support your blood sugar? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about CinnaChroma today in our review.

What is CinnaChroma?

CinnaChroma is a blood sugar supplement created by Barton Nutrition.

Available online through the official website, Amazon, and certain online retailers, CinnaChroma uses a combination of vitamins, minerals, and natural extracts to help support healthy blood sugar.

Two of the most important ingredients in CinnaChroma, as you may have guessed from the name, including cinnamon bark extract and chromium. Many diabetics are deficient in chromium, and chromium appears linked to blood sugar control issues. Meanwhile, cinnamon has demonstrated evidence it could help blood sugar, cholesterol, blood pressure, and more.

CinnaChroma is priced at $49 to $67 per bottle when ordering online today. Each bottle contains a 30 day supply of CinnaChroma, or 30 capsules.

CinnaChroma Benefits

According to Dr. Saunders and Barton Nutrition, people who use CinnaChroma as directed can reduce blood glucose, resume eating their favorite foods again, and enjoy other benefits “without having to worry about becoming diabetic.”

Here are some of the advertised benefits of CinnaChroma, according to the official website:

Reduce blood glucose levels

Curb appetite and reduce binge eating

Cut down sugar cravings

Regulate longer-term glucose metabolism

Avoid heart disease, liver problems, osteoporosis, and diabetes

Fight inflammation and reduce the risk of stroke

Approximately 10% of Americans are diabetic. However, millions more are pre-diabetic. They have the early warning signs for diabetes, and their condition could develop into diabetes if they don’t make changes. CinnaChroma is marketed to anyone who wants help controlling blood sugar.

How Does CinnaChroma Work?

CinnaChroma works using a blend of six active ingredients, including cinnamon bark, chromium, vitamin D3, vitamin K2, vanadium, and selenium. These ingredients work in different ways to support healthy blood sugar.

Using cinnamon to support blood sugar may seem unusual. However, Dr. Saunders, the physician who formulated CinnaChroma, used cinnamon because of its long history of use as a natural remedy.

Using cinnamon to alleviate blood sugar issues dates back to 1341 BCE, according to Barton Nutrition. Moses was commanded to release cinnamon in a place called the “Tent of Meeting.” Today, cinnamon is seen as a divine spice that can help with blood sugar in various ways.

Here are some of the methods of action that take place when you take CinnaChroma:

Maintain Healthy Blood Sugar: CinnaChroma is designed to help maintain healthy blood sugar. To do that, the formula uses ingredients like cinnamon and picolinate. Specifically, CinnaChroma has a 10:1 concentration of cinnamon bark extract, which means you need 10 doses of regular cinnamon to match 1 dose of CinnaChroma. Chromium, meanwhile, is crucial for supporting blood sugar, and many diabetics take chromium daily to support healthy blood sugar.

Support Weight Loss: CinnaChroma is also designed to support weight loss. In fact, according to reviews on the official website, many people have lost weight while taking CinnaChroma.

Minimize the Effects of Carbs: When you eat too many carbs at once, it raises blood sugar. CinnaChroma is designed to minimize the effects of carbs, making it easier for your body to support normal blood sugar. This effect can also help with weight loss.

Support Healthy Inflammation: Diabetics tend to have higher levels of inflammation than non-diabetics, which can make it difficult to lose weight and maintain overall health. CinnaChroma contains several ingredients to target inflammation. The Vitamin K2 and selenium, for example, can purportedly reduce inflammation linked to elevated blood sugar and remove inflammation from cells to support overall health and longevity.

Lower Carb Cravings: Many diabetics struggle with food cravings. Fluctuating blood sugar levels can make it difficult to control appetite. CinnaChroma is designed to help curb cravings, making it easier to control blood sugar and lose weight.

How Cinnamon Works for Blood Sugar

The largest and most important ingredient in CinnaChroma is cinnamon. The supplement contains a 10:1 dose of cinnamon extract. That means you’d need to take 10 servings of other cinnamon products to get the equivalent of 1 dose of CinnaChroma.

However, there’s a difference between the cinnamon in your spice rack and the cinnamon in CinnaChroma. You can’t just take cinnamon as a spice daily to support blood sugar; instead, you need a specific type of cinnamon used in supplements like CinnaChroma.

It’s called “false cinnamon.” It’s different from ordinary cinnamon: Ceylon cinnamon or Cinnamomum zeylanicum. False cinnamon is the one that’s used to fight diabetes. It’s called Chinese cassia, and it’s been linked to blood sugar effects in multiple studies.

According to studies cited by Barton Nutrition on the official CinnaChroma sales page, the cinnamon in the formula can lead to benefits like:

In one study, 18 people with type 2 diabetes took cinnamon over 12 weeks. All of the subjects in the cinnamon group “had a statistically significant decrease in their blood sugar levels.”

In fact, researchers in that study found cinnamon led to a similar decrease in blood sugar as conventional drugs – but without the harmful side effects of traditional diabetes medication.

Because of these benefits, Barton Nutrition describes cinnamon as “diabetes fighting nutrient #1.”

On its own, cinnamon is powerful enough to support healthy blood sugar. However, CinnaChroma contains other ingredients to complement the effects of cinnamon and help with symptoms of diabetes.

Other Diabetes Fighting Nutrients in CinnaChroma

Barton Nutrition has condensed six diabetes fighting nutrients into a single formula. Those nutrients work in different ways to support blood sugar.

Barton Nutrition labels these ingredients as “Diabetes Fighting” or “DF” ingredients for their ability to fight diabetes. CinnaChroma is marketed specifically to people with prediabetes and type II diabetes for that reason.

Some of the diabetes fighting ingredients in CinnaChroma and how they work include:

Cinnamon bark extract to help reduce blood glucose levels

Chromium picolinate to curb appetite and reduce binge eating

Selenium, an antioxidant that could help with long-term glucose metabolism

Vanadium, a miracle mineral to reduce sugar cravings

Vitamin D3 to help avoid heart disease, liver issues, diabetes, and osteoporosis

Vitamin K2 to reduce the risk of stroke and fight overall inflammation

We’ll break down each DF ingredient in CinnaChroma in further detail below.

CinnaChroma Ingredients

CinnaChroma features a blend of multiple active ingredients to support blood sugar in various ways. Here are all six ingredients in CinnaChroma and how they work, according to Dr. Saunders and the Barton Nutrition team:

Cinnamon Extract: The superstar ingredient in CinnaChroma is cinnamon bark extract. Used since Biblical times as a spice, perfume, and natural remedy, cinnamon has demonstrated modern evidence for supporting healthy blood sugar. Barton Nutrition cites one study where cinnamon bark extract reduced blood glucose by 29% in 40 days. That’s why Barton Nutrition describes cinnamon a “diabetes fighting nutrient #1.”

Chromium Picolinate: CinnaChroma contains a specific version of chromium and chromium picolinate. Your body struggles to absorb chromium naturally, which is why dietary chromium may not be providing you with sufficient amounts of the crucial mineral. Many diabetics have lower levels of chromium than recommended, and some take a chromium supplement to help. CinnaChroma uses chromium to reduce fasting blood glucose by 300% and lower post-meal glucose by 200%. Barton Nutrition describes chromium as “diabetes fighting nutrient #2” and “the binge eating protector” for its ability to support healthy blood sugar.

Vitamin D3: Vitamin D3 is a regulatory hormone that acts like a vitamin. It plays an important role in a number of biological processes. It affects glucose uptake into cells, for example, which makes it easy for your body to manage blood sugar. It also supports insulin release. Each serving of CinnaChroma contains 5,000 IUs of vitamin D3, which is the dose recommended by Dr. Saunders. It’s a strong dose, but it could support various effects. Vitamin D3 is “diabetes fighting nutrient #5,” according to Barton Nutrition, because of all of these benefits.

Vitamin K2: Vitamin K2 is often paired with vitamin D3 for added absorption. By taking vitamin K2 daily, you can reduce inflammation linked to elevated blood sugar while supporting overall health. The mineral works directly with vitamin D3 to influence blood sugar in various ways. Vitamin K2 is “diabetes fighting nutrient #6” for its ability to fight inflammation and support healthy blood sugar in various ways.

Vanadium: Vanadium is one of the lesser-known minerals in CinnaChroma, but it’s crucial for blood sugar and overall health. Dr. Saunders describes vanadium as “a powerful trace element” crucial for moving glucose from the blood into cells to be used for energy. If you have low levels of vanadium, then your body may struggle to move sugar from your blood to your cells, leading to lower energy and higher blood sugar. Vanadium is “diabetes fighting nutrient #4,” according to Barton Nutrition, and it works in tandem with chromium to ensure the combination of chromium and selenium doesn’t lead to diabetes. When taken on their own, chromium and selenium can increase the risk of diabetes. Vanadium, meanwhile, can mitigate that risk.

Selenium: CinnaChroma contains selenium, another mineral that influences blood sugar and overall health and longevity. The selenium in CinnaChroma can purportedly remove inflammation from cells and support overall health and longevity. Barton Nutrition describes selenium as “diabetes fighting nutrient #3” and claims it may be “the most powerful, yet misunderstood nutrient in the world.” According to Barton Nutrition, the selenium in CinnaChroma can act as an antioxidant, reduce your risk of cancer, prevent heart disease, slow mental decline, support thyroid health, and boost your immune system, among other benefits.

Scientific Evidence for CinnaChroma

Most of the ingredients in CinnaChroma are backed by scientific evidence showing they can impact blood sugar in a positive way. Many reviewers on the official website claim to have experienced significant drops in blood sugar and A1C after taking CinnaChroma. We’ll review some of the scientific evidence on CinnaChroma below.

Cinnamon appears to genuinely support healthy blood sugar. In one 2003 study published in Diabetes Care, researchers gave cinnamon extract to a group of 60 people (30 men and 30 women) with type 2 diabetes. After 40 days, researchers found cinnamon reduced mean fasting serum glucose by 18% to 29%, triglycerides by 23% to 30%, LDL cholesterol by 7% to 27%, and total cholesterol by 12% to 26%, compared to no significant changes in the placebo group.

In a more recent study from 2019, researchers repeated the study with 3g to 6g of cinnamon. Researchers gave cinnamon to a group of healthy adult individuals, then found significant drops in blood sugar after 20 to 40 days of taking cinnamon.

However, cinnamon is not guaranteed to lower blood sugar, fix A1C scores, or alleviate all symptoms of diabetes overnight. In a 2013 study, researchers tested the effects of 1g of cinnamon on a group of people with type 2 diabetes. After 60 days of taking cinnamon, researchers found no difference between blood glucose in the cinnamon group compared to a placebo.

Chromium, another crucial ingredient in CinnaChroma, has also been linked to insulin resistance and blood sugar support. In this 2004 study, researchers found chromium picolinate was specifically linked to reduced insulin resistance, a reduced risk of heart disease, and a reduced risk of type 2 diabetes.

Overall, CinnaChroma contains a blend of active ingredients to support blood sugar in various ways.

CinnaChroma Ingredients Label

Barton Nutrition discloses all ingredients and dosages within CinnaChroma upfront. There are no proprietary formulas or hidden dosages; instead, CinnaChroma has transparent ingredients and concentrations.

Here’s what you get inside each 1 capsule serving of CinnaChroma:

250mg of cinnamon bark extract (10:1 concentration)

5,000 IU of vitamin D3 (625% DV)

300mcg of vitamin K2 (250% DV)

200mcg of selenium (364% DV)

200mcg of chromium (571% DV)

200mcg of vanadium

Other ingredients, including gelatin, cellulose, magnesium stearate, and silicon dioxide

CinnaChroma Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

CinnaChroma is backed by positive customer reviews online, and most customers find CinnaChroma works as advertised to support healthy blood sugar. Overall, CinnaChroma has an average rating of 4.4 stars out of 5 with 180+ reviews on the official website.

Here are some of the experiences shared by customers online:

One customer claims his A1C was 8.7; after taking CinnaChroma for six months, his A1C is 5.7, which is why he describes CinnaChroma as “a life saver”

Another customer claims his A1C has been “dropping steadily” since he started taking CinnaChroma

One customer started lowered his A1C from 11.5 to 6.7 after taking CinnaChroma for three months along with additional supplements and medication

Another customer described CinnaChroma as “amazing” for its ability to maintain blood glucose metabolism

Another customer claims his sugar level “has been pretty stable” since he started taking CinnaChroma

One 75-year old reviewer has lost 10lbs and lowered her blood pressure with CinnaChroma

Some customers lose weight while taking CinnaChroma; one customer claims she dropped from size 16 to a size 10-12 while taking the supplement

One customer claims his “fasting glucose test is back to normal” after taking CinnaChroma for 3 months, claiming his test “had been very high”

Another customer used to take 10 units of medication before each meal, and now he only takes 6 units before breakfast and no units before other meals; CinnaChroma has lowered his fasting blood sugar from the 130s to the low 80s, and he is “so close to seeing a complete reversal” of his symptoms

One customer claims CinnaChroma “helped my type 2 diabetes disappear” after taking the supplement daily for four months

One customer found CinnaChroma lowered her cholesterol, dropping her triglycerides from 250 to 169, total cholesterol from 204 to 159, and LDL cholesterol from 106 to 78.2 – all within just 5 weeks of taking CinnaChroma for the first time; that customer also dropped her A1C from 6.5 to 6.1 and has noticed better blood sugar numbers overall

Overall, most customers agree CinnaChroma works as advertised to support healthy blood sugar, and many customers claim to have experienced significant drops in blood sugar, weight, and A1C and improvements in overall health after taking CinnaChroma. However, Barton Nutrition is careful to explain that customer experiences vary widely between users.

CinnaChroma Pricing

CinnaChroma is priced as low as $49 per bottle, depending on the number of bottles you order. The ordinary retail price is $67. All purchases are backed by a 365-day moneyback guarantee, and you can pay online using any major credit card.

Here’s how pricing breaks down when ordered through the official Barton Nutrition website today:

1 Bottle: $67 + Shipping

$67 + Shipping 3 Bottles: $177 + Free US Shipping

$177 + Free US Shipping 6 Bottles: $294 + Free US Shipping

Each bottle contains 30 capsules, or a 30 day supply of CinnaChroma. You take one capsule daily to support blood sugar.

CinnaChroma Refund Policy

All CinnaChroma purchases have a 365-day moneyback guarantee.

If you’re unsatisfied with the effects of CinnaChroma for any reason within one year of your purchase, or if you did not achieve the results you expected, then you are entitled to a complete refund.

About Barton Nutrition

Barton Nutrition is a nutritional supplement company founded by Joe Barton. The company offers a range of popular supplements targeting various health and wellness goals.

In addition to CinnaChroma, other popular Barton Nutrition supplements include FiberGreens, Nervala, HealthyGut Restore, RefluxReliever, and TurmericBP+, among others.

Some Barton Nutrition supplements are formulated by physicians, including Dr. Scott Saunders. The company also hosts online events like the Fix Blood Sugar Webinar, where Joe Barton and Dr. Scott Saunders answer questions live about fixing blood sugar issues.

You can contact Barton Nutrition and the CinnaChroma customer service team via the following:

Phone: 866-942-3288

866-942-3288 Mailing Address: PO Box 50, Brandon, SD 57005

PO Box 50, Brandon, SD 57005 Email: support@bartonnutrition.com

Barton Nutrition manufactures CinnaChroma in the United States in an FDA-registered facility.

Final Word

CinnaChroma is a blood sugar supplement featuring a blend of cinnamon, chromium, and other nutrients.

By taking CinnaChroma daily, diabetics and pre-diabetics can purportedly support healthy blood sugar, drop blood glucose levels, and support overall health in multiple ways.

To learn more about CinnaChroma or to buy the blood sugar supplement today, visit the official website.

