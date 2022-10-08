GuideLight Reviews – Is Guide Light LED Pathway Light Worth Buying?

GuideLight is a night light and outlet cover anyone can install in seconds to brighten their home.

Just screw the outlet cover on top of an existing outlet to get an LED pathway light and automatic night light in your home. You can install GuideLight in hallways, child’s bedrooms, bathrooms, and anywhere else you need light at night.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Snap Power’s GuideLight and how it works today in our review.

What is GuideLight?

GuideLight is a trendy night light available online through GetTheGuideLight.io. Made by Snap Power, the night light looks like an ordinary electrical outlet. Hidden at the bottom of the outlet, however, are a series of LED lights to brighten the floor beneath the night light.

Each GuideLight provides subtle illumination in your home, making it easy to light up hallways, bathrooms, bedrooms, and any other part of your home.

GuideLight also has automatic motion detection. You can set it to stay dark when not in use, then light up when someone walks by.

The makers of GuideLight have sold over 4 million units to date. The product also has 13,000+ reviews and an average rating of 5 stars. All purchases are backed by a one year warranty.

How Does GuideLight Work?

GuideLight uses a patented design to light up your home. You can install it into any electrical outlet with no batteries, bulbs, wires, or electricians required. Even if you have zero DIY skills or technical expertise, you can easily install GuideLight in your home.

Just unscrew an existing electrical outlet in your home, then screw in GuideLight over top.

There’s no need to rewrite the electrical outlet. GuideLight draws electricity from the outlet, providing easy illumination with no batteries, charging, or electrical work required.

It takes just seconds to install GuideLight, and each night light can last for up to 25 years.

The goal of GuideLight is to make dark corners of your home safer and more beautiful. Some install GuideLight at the top of staircases, for example, while others install GuideLight in bathrooms or bedrooms. You can set GuideLight to run all the time. Or, you can set it to detect motion automatically, helping you see the floor and avoid obstacles when walking around at night.

Overall, GuideLight aims to be the most ingenious night light ever invented.

GuideLight Features & Benefits

GuideLight offers all of the following features and benefits:

Elegant Design: GuideLight does not look out of place in any home. Unlike some night lights that protrude from your wall, GuideLight fits seamlessly into your wall without detracting from your décor. It has a neutral, white design that fits against all wall colors.

Install in Minutes: It takes just a few minutes to install GuideLight. Just unscrew the existing electrical outlet using an ordinary screwdriver, then install the new GuideLight over top. GuideLight automatically connects to your wiring without any electrical work required.

Instantly Improve Nighttime Visibility & Safety: GuideLight can improve nighttime visibility and safety, making it easier to see your way to the bathroom at night, light up a child’s bedroom, and spot hidden hazards throughout your home when walking in the dark.

4 Million Units Sold to Date: GuideLight has sold over 4 million units to date, making it one of the internet’s best-selling nightlights.

Backed by 1 Year Warranty: If you find any manufacturing defects with your GuideLight within the first year of use, then you can request a replacement under warranty.

Rated 5 Stars with 13,000+ Reviews: GuideLight has a 5 star rating with 13,000+ reviews. Customers are generally happy with their GuideLight and how it works.

Avoid Bulky Traditional Nightlights: Ordinary nightlights take up a lot of space. Pets can bump against them. They’re easy to dislodge. And some just look out of place. GuideLight is different because it replaces your existing electrical outlet cover, giving you the convenience of a nightlight without taking up any extra space. You already have electrical outlets throughout your home; GuideLight turns those outlets into valuable nightlights.

Lasts for Up to 25 Years: GuideLight’s LEDs are designed to last for up to 25 years without replacement. There’s no need to replace batteries, replace lights, or charge the unit at any point. Instead, you just install it, then leave it in your wall for up to 25 years to enjoy long-term nightlight coverage.

Make Dark Corners of Your Home Safe & Beautiful: GuideLight adds soft lighting to dark areas of your home. You can install GuideLight at the tops of stairways, in bathrooms, in children’s bedrooms, and anywhere else you need to illuminate space at night.

Automatic Motion Detection: Want GuideLight to light up every time someone walks by? You can set it to automatic activation mode, which means the nightlight turns on every time it detects motion nearby.

Easy to Install with No DIY Skills or Electrical Work Required: Even if you have zero DIY skills or technical ability, you can install GuideLight in minutes. If you can use a standard screwdriver, then you can install GuideLight easily. The outlet snaps into place in seconds, and there’s no need to hire an electrician.

The Right Level of Lighting Without Blinding: Some nightlights are too bright. They emit an excessive amount of light, and they blind you at night. GuideLight, on the other hand, provides a soft glow, giving you the visibility you need without waking you up.

Costs Less than 10 Cents Per Year: Each GuideLight can run all year while costing less than 10 cents in electricity.

Save Power with Automatic Shutoff: GuideLight’s automatic shutoff function automatically saves power when not in use, reducing your electricity bill.

Automatic Light Detection: In addition to automatic motion detection, GuideLight has automatic light detection. The nightlight will be at its lowest brightness when the room is completely dark, then slowly dim as the room gets darker, which means the light appears to stay at a consistent intensity, relative to the surroundings, at all times of day and night.

Free Up Your Outlets: An ordinary nightlight takes up space in an electrical outlet. GuideLight does not. You can use the same two electrical outlets after installing GuideLight, and GuideLight does not interfere with the electricity of those outlets in any way.

How to Use GuideLight

GuideLight is easy for anyone to use. Here’s how to install the device with no electrical skills or DIY expertise:

Step 1) Turn off your power by flipping the switch of your electrical panel.

Turn off your power by flipping the switch of your electrical panel. Step 2) Remove your outlet cover by unscrewing the screws.

Remove your outlet cover by unscrewing the screws. Step 3) Snap GuideLight into place, screwing it in to secure it to the wall.

GuideLight has an easy snap and go installation system and patented technology. Installation is so easy, in fact, that the manufacturer hesitates to even call it an installation.

GuideLight Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

GuideLight features a patented design, and the makers of GuideLight have sold over 4 million units to date. GuideLight also has 13,000+ reviews, an average rating of 5 stars, and plenty of positive testimonials online from customers who are satisfied with their purchase.

Here are some of the reviews shared by verified purchasers online:

One customer described GuideLight as “the greatest invention,” claiming she gets many compliments on the lights and people want to know where she bought them.

Another customer was “skeptical” the nightlight would work as advertised, but she found it was super easy to install and provided the “perfect” amount of lighting.

Many reviewers have installed GuideLight in the homes or bedrooms of elderly parents to light up the space and reduce the risk of falls – all without being as intrusive as an ordinary nightlight.

Alternatively, parents install GuideLight in kid’s rooms, hallways, and bathrooms to make it safer to walk around – without stepping on toys or other obstructions.

Another customer had previously purchased 3 lighted wall plates from a different brand and found they had inconsistent quality, including different levels of brightness; with GuideLight, that’s not an issue, as the amount of light output is the same for both her GuideLights

GuideLight Pricing

GuideLight is priced at $24.99 per light, although the price drops as low as $15 per light when ordering multiple lights.

Here’s how much you pay when ordering online today:

1 x Light: $24.99 + Shipping

$24.99 + Shipping 3 x Lights: $59.98 + Free US Shipping

$59.98 + Free US Shipping 5 x Lights: $89.97 + Free US Shipping

$89.97 + Free US Shipping 8 x Lights: $119.96 + Free US Shipping

GuideLight is available in two styles, including Duplex (featuring rounded edges around the electrical outlets) and Décor (featuring a rectangular shape). You can also mix and match different shapes if buying multiple lights.

GuideLight Refund Policy

Each GuideLight comes with a 100% satisfaction guarantee. Your item must be in its original condition and in its original packaging to qualify for a refund.

All GuideLights also come with a one-year moneyback guarantee. If you notice any manufacturing defects with your GuideLight within one year, then you can file a warranty claim.

About GuideLight

GuideLight was created by an electrician named Jeremy Smith, who has 40 years of electrical industry experience. Jeremy Smith founded the Snap Power brand.

Over his career, Jeremy installed thousands of safety lights in home. Installing each light required rewiring the home, ripping out walls, and installing new electrical boxes. He knew there must be a better way.

One day, after a particularly tough project, Jeremy came up with an easier solution. After years of research and development, he finalized the design for GuideLight. Today, thousands of people have enjoyed GuideLight’s patented design to protect and light up their homes.

GuideLight is made in the United States, and the company provides fast shipping to Canada and Mexico.

You can contact the GuideLight customer service team via the following:

Email: guidelight@giddyup-support.com

guidelight@giddyup-support.com Mailing Address: Snap Power GuideLight 426 E. 1750 N, Unit D, Vineyard, UT 84059

GuideLight is ETL listed in the United States in Canada, and the company has designed its product in conjunction with safety engineers and UL staff to meet and exceed UL standards. All company products are also tested by Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratories.

The GetTheGuideLight.io website is operated by The GiddyUp Group, Inc. That company is an ecommerce firm that partners with the original inventors of products like GuideLight. Buying from GetTheGuideLight.io is the best way to support the original inventors.

You can contact GiddyUp via the following:

Email: support@giddyup.io

support@giddyup.io Mailing Address: The GiddyUp Group, Inc. 20 N. Oak St. Ventura, CA 93001, USa

Final Word

GuideLight is an innovative nightlight sold online through GetTheGuideLight.io

Featuring a hassle-free installation process, automatic lighting, and other advanced features, GuideLight provides greater visibility throughout your home without taking up an electrical outlet.

To learn more about GuideLight and how it works or to buy the nightlight online today, visit the official website.

