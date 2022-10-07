Lookout Security Camera Reviews – Worth Buying or Waste of Money?

Lookout Security Camera is a smart home security camera featuring a 360-degree view with limited installation required.

Just plug Lookout Security Camera into an ordinary light socket, connect it to Wi-Fi, then control and view the camera from your mobile device. You get the perks of a high-end security system without the added cost.

Does Lookout Security Camera live up to the hype? How does it work? Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about Lookout Security Camera and how it works today in our review.

What is Lookout Security Camera?

Lookout Security Camera is a home security camera that installs into any standard bulb outlet with no batteries required.

Anyone can install a Lookout Security Camera as easily as installing a lightbulb. There’s no wiring required. You don’t even need to install batteries.

After screwing the Lookout Security Camera into a socket, you connect to the camera using any iPhone or Android. You can control it using a mobile app, monitoring activity, viewing recorded video, and tracking movement with motion sensing technology.

Overall, the goal of Lookout Security Camera is to give anyone the benefits of a high-end security system without the cost or complex installation.

How Does Lookout Security Camera Work?

Lookout Security Camera works by drawing electricity from your lightbulb socket. Then, it uses this electricity to run motion sensors, lights, and the camera.

You don’t need wires or batteries to install Lookout Security Camera. Instead, the device works with zero external power required.

After screwing Lookout Security Camera into a lightbulb socket, you connect to the device with your phone, install the mobile app for Android or iOS, then customize your security camera however you like.

By default, Lookout Security Camera uses motion sensing technology to track all movements. You can setup the camera to automatically record footage when movement is detected, for example.

You can record Lookout Security Camera footage onto a 64GB SD card using the included SD card slot.

Lookout Security Camera also has advanced features many don’t expect on a security system at this price, including a two-way intercom system. You can speak and listen at the same time, for example, and interact with people at your door.

Lookout Security Camera Features

Lookout Security Camera offers the following features:

1080p Resolution: Lookout Security Camera records in 1080p resolution, displaying crystal clear images on your phone’s screen or tablet.

Multiple Users Can Access the Camera: Multiple users can access the same Lookout Security Camera. If you want to share Lookout Security Camera with your partner, roommate, parents, or anyone else, for example, then you can easily do that.

Supports iPhone or Android: Lookout Security Camera comes with a QR code that works with iPhone or Android. Just point your phone at the QR code to install the pre-loaded app, then start to use your Lookout Security Camera immediately.

Works Indoors and Outdoors: Lookout Security Camera works indoors and outdoors. Some people use it to monitor indoor environments, while others use it to cover doors, backyards, and garages. Although Lookout Security Camera is not designed to withstand direct exposure to rain, it’s rated for both indoor and outdoor use.

Save Onto 64GB SD Card: Lookout Security Camera comes with a 64GB SD card slot. You can bring your own 64GB SD card. Or, you can buy one for $19.95 from the Lookout Security Camera sales page. All video recordings are saved onto this SD card, making it easy to access your footage at any future point.

Hassle-Free Installation & Setup Process that Takes Minutes: Anyone can install Lookout Security Camera in minutes. Just plug the camera into any lightbulb socket, download the app for iPhone or Android, then follow the instructions. Even if you have zero technical skills or DIY expertise, you can install Lookout Security Camera in minutes.

30 Day Moneyback Guarantee: All Lookout Security Camera purchases come with a 30 day moneyback guarantee. If you’re unsatisfied with Lookout Security Camera for any reason, then you can request a complete refund within 30 days.

Includes Toolkit for Installation: You shouldn’t need to spend more than a few minutes installing Lookout Security Camera. However, your purchase comes with an installation kit that includes small screws, helping your camera stay secure and attached to the socket.

Connect to Wi-Fi: Lookout Security Camera has a built-in Wi-Fi sensor and is designed to connect to your home’s Wi-Fi. After connecting the Lookout Security Camera to your Wi-Fi, you can monitor the security camera from any internet-connected device.

Monitor Activity from Mobile Device: You can check in on your Lookout Security Camera at any point using a mobile device – like a tablet, computer, smartphone, or any other internet-connected device. Just open the app to check your Lookout Security Camera.

Motion Sensing Technology: Lookout Security Camera has motion sensing technology to track all movements. The camera automatically records video after sensing motion.

Infrared Technology for Day & Night Detection: Lookout Security Camera detects movement day and night, monitoring activity at all times of day. Even when it gets dark, your Lookout Security Camera uses infrared technology to detect and record movement in the darkness.

360-Degree Panning: You can rotate Lookout Security Camera 360 degrees, giving you a complete panorama of the area surrounding the camera. You can change the view of the camera to focus on your door, the street, a specific area of the room, or anything else you want to monitor.

Detects Even the Smallest of Movements: Some motion detection systems aren’t very sensitive, and they let plenty of movement go past without detection. Lookout Security Camera, on the other hand, turns on upon detecting even the smallest of movements.

Power Protect Technology to Automatically Reconnect After Power Outages: Lookout Security Camera has something called Power Protect Technology to automatically reconnect to electricity and Wi-Fi safely after a power outage. Although Lookout Security Camera won’t work when the electricity is off (there’s no backup power or batteries), it will reconnect as soon as electricity comes back on.

Easy to Use Interface: You can access Lookout Security Camera from any device via the easy-to-use interface. The app makes it easy to access all of the features of your Lookout Security Camera.

Data Encryption for Secure Recordings: Lookout Security Camera uses data encryption technology so only designated users can view the recordings.

2-Way Intercom System: Lookout Security Camera has a 2-way intercom system, allowing you to speak and listen at the same time. You can ask questions when someone is at your door, for example, and communicate with someone via the camera. Some use it to speak to their dogs when they’re not at home.

Lookout Security Camera Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

Lookout Security Camera is backed by strong reviews online, including numerous 5-star reviews shared on the official website.

Here are some of the experiences, reviews, and thoughts shared by real Lookout Security Camera purchasers online:

Multiple customers were skeptical about Lookout Security Camera before they bought it, but they were ultimately satisfied with the device and how it worked

Multiple customers were impressed with how easy it was to install Lookout Security Camera, claiming it was easy to setup and use the camera even with zero technical skills or experience

Customers also like the peace of mind that comes with having a security camera, allowing them to check up on their home at any time to verify it’s secure

Some buy multiple Lookout Security Cameras for use in the front yard and backyard, the office, at a vacation property, or elsewhere

Whether looking for porch pirates or getting peace of mind with pets, reviewers find Lookout Security Camera works as advertised to provide a superior security camera experience.

Lookout Security Camera Pricing

Lookout Security Camera is priced as low as $29 per camera when taking advantage of bulk discount options. Alternatively, you can buy a single camera for $46 and receive a high-end security system for a competitive price. Some buy multiple Lookout Security Cameras for use around their own house, while others buy multiple cameras for friends or as gifts.

Here’s how pricing breaks down when ordering through the official website today:

1 x Camera: $46 + $7.95 Shipping

$46 + $7.95 Shipping 2 x Cameras: $92 ($46 per camera) + $7.95 Shipping

$92 ($46 per camera) + $7.95 Shipping 3 x Cameras: $117 ($39 per camera) + Free Shipping

$117 ($39 per camera) + Free Shipping 4 x Cameras: $156 ($39 per camera) + Free Shipping

$156 ($39 per camera) + Free Shipping 5 x Cameras: $195 ($39 per camera) + Free Shipping

$195 ($39 per camera) + Free Shipping 10 X Cameras: $290 ($29 per camera) + Free Shipping

Lookout Security Camera ships to customers around the world, including to the United States, Canada, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, and Australia.

You can pay online using any major credit card, PayPal, or Google Pay.

Lookout Security Camera Additions

You can add multiple items to your order, included an extended warranty and accessories:

Extended Protection (+$21): For an extra $21, you can add an extended protection and replacement warranty to your purchase, which means your camera is protected for two total years.

64GB SD Card (+$19.95): Lookout Security Camera comes with an SD card slot, but it does not include an SD card. You can pay an extra $19.95 to add a 64GB SD card to your order. Instead of paying $20 per month ($240 per year) for cloud storage, you can store hours of video on a secure SD card.

6 Inch Extension Pole (+$12.95): Add a 6-inch extension pole to your purchase to give your Lookout Security Camera a clear viewpoint. This extension pole allows you to reach your Lookout Security Camera further away from a wall, lamp, or light socket to give you a better view of your surroundings. Depending on where you install Lookout Security Camera and the type of light socket, you may need a 6 inch extension pole.

What’s Included with Lookout Security Camera?

Your Lookout Security Camera purchase includes four items, including:

1 x Lookout Security Camera

1 x tool kit for easy installation

1 x printed instruction manual

30 day money back guarantee

Lookout Security Camera Refund Policy

All Lookout Security Camera purchases are backed by a 30 day moneyback guarantee. You can request a complete refund on your purchase within 30 days if you’re unsatisfied with your order for any reason.

About Lookout Security Camera

Lookout Security Camera is made by a company that does business under the same name. That company ships products around the world.

You can contact the company and the Lookout Security Camera customer service team via the following:

Phone: +1 (855) 761-9424

+1 (855) 761-9424 Mailing Address: 11551 E 45th Ave Unit C, Denver, CO 80239

11551 E 45th Ave Unit C, Denver, CO 80239 Email: support@lookoutsecuritycamera.com

Final Word

Lookout Security Camera is a smart security camera sold exclusively online through LookoutSecurityCamera.com.

Priced at $46 per camera, Lookout Security Camera offers the functionality and features of a high-end home security system without the high price.

To learn more about Lookout Security Camera and how it works, or to buy Lookout Security Camera online today, visit the official website.

