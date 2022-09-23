Neuro-Balance Therapy Reviewed

Neuro-Balance Therapy is a system designed to improve your balance and prevent falls.

By completing the Neuro-Balance Therapy program, you can regain balance without drugs or surgery, stop living in fear, and become more confident and active than ever.

Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about Neuro-Balance Therapy and whether or not it lives up to the hype today in our review.

What is Neuro-Balance Therapy?

Neuro-Balance Therapy is a balance therapy program sold exclusively online through NeuroBalanceTherapy.org

Available in physical or digital format, the program teaches you practical tips for improving your balance, reducing the risk of falls, and helping you become more self-reliant.

Your purchase includes books and printed guides along with a DVD. In the DVD, you can discover specific exercises, therapies, and movements to perform from the comfort of home to restore your balance.

Neuro-Balance Therapy was created by Chris Wilson, a Certified Balance Specialist. Over the years, Chris has helped hundreds of clients in-person and thousands of virtual clients improve their balance. The Florida-based personal trainer now wants to help anyone enjoy similar balance and stability benefits through the Neuro-Balance Therapy program.

Neuro-Balance Therapy Features & Benefits

According to the official website, Neuro-Balance Therapy can offer the following benefits:

Simple, 10-second ritual that could save your life

Science-backed process from a Certified Balance Specialist

No need to see a doctor, a physical therapist, or a chiropractor

No need to use special orthotics or buy other special equipment like a cane

Avoid going to the gym

Complete simple workouts at home to restore balance and stability

Overall, the goal of the Neuro-Balance Therapy is to help you stop living in fear around your home. Neuro-Balance Therapy gives you your life back, helping you become fall-proof, stable, and balanced within just days.

Who is Chris Wilson?

Neuro-Balance Therapy was created by a man named Chris Wilson. Chris is certified in Balance & Stability Instruction by the American Sports and Fitness Association (ASFA), making him a genuine Certified Balance Specialist.

Chris has treated hundreds of balance clients in-person and thousands of balance clients virtually. He collected all of that treatment experience into the Neuro-Balance Therapy program. Today, anyone can use that program to restore balance.

Chris has been married for 15 years and lives in Florida, where he has two kids. He works at the Punta Gorda Club, where he treats patients with balance problems.

The Story of MaryAnne’s Balance Problems

Chris had treated thousands of balanced patients before creating the Neuro-Balance Therapy program. However, it was the experience of one client, Mary-Anne, that pushed him to release the program.

One day, after struggling with balance problems for years, Mary-Anne slipped down her basement steps. She lay on her cold, dirty floor for 2 hours until a neighbor discovered her.

Mary-Anne had done everything she could to protect her home. She installed special rubber matting on hardwood floors, added rails to stairways, and added stability bars to her bathroom and tub. However, she could only do so much as a widow.

After the neighbor rescued Mary-Anne, doctors explained that she would have died from hypothermia if she had remained on the floor for 2 to 3 more hours. Her temperature was dangerously low, and she had 3 small bone fractures.

To make a long story short, Mary-Anne visited Chris’s balance clinic at the Punta Gorda Club for help. Chris Wilson told her about the Neuro-Balance Therapy program, and Mary-Anne used that program to restore her balance. Today, she lives happy, healthy, safe, and confident thanks to the protocol.

Common Mistakes that Increase the Risk of Falls

According to Chris Wilson, people make common mistakes that increase their risk of falls. By avoiding these mistakes, you could make yourself and your home significantly safer.

The common mistakes include:

Common Mistake #1: Overuse of Balance Exercises & Stability Balls: Many experts recommend using balance exercises and stability balls to improve stability. Chris, however, claims it’s easy to over-train or train the wrong way. Some people make the ligaments and tendons in their ankles looser with these exercises, for example, increasing the chances of tripping over your own ankle. Others fail to trail a specific nerve in the foot responsible for walking comfortably.

Common Mistake #2: Wearing the Wrong Shoes: Our feet evolved with nerves that stay connected to the ground. Most of us don’t walk around barefoot, which is why we’ve lost touch with the ground, increasing the risk of falls. When your feet struggle to sense the ground, it reduces balance and stability. Although some go barefoot to improve balance, Chris recommends simply wearing better shoes.

Common Mistake #3: Believing Balance Problems Are Inevitable with Age: Some people live to an advanced age with zero balance or stability problems, while others see balance and stability issues as an inevitable part of aging. Chris claims getting older isn’t guaranteed to increase the risks of slips and falls; in fact, he claims this is a myth. Otherwise, millions of people would die each year from slips and falls.

Neuro-Balance Therapy is Based on a Kenyan Tribal Secret

Chris Wilson bases his Neuro-Balance Therapy program on a single nerve in your feet. He discovered that nerve because of research on a tribe from Kenya.

The specific nerve has been turned off for decades because we’ve lost touch with the ground. Most of us wear complex shoes with multiple layers between our feet and the ground. This may be good for comfort, but it can lead to serious balance and perception problems.

As proof, Chris cites research performed on older men and women in the tribes of Kenya. These people have walked barefoot their entire life. Despite their advanced age, they have perfect balance.

Here’s what you need to know about the tribespeople in Kenya with perfect balance:

The tribespeople have thick, calloused soles on their feet; researchers believed these thick calluses would cause them to lose contact with the ground

However, despite their feet being 50% more calloused, the tribespeople had a 3x stronger connection with the ground

The researcher found zero incidents of trips and falls regardless of age

Tribespeople were walking, farming, and even hunting comfortably into their 70s and 80s with zero balance or stability issues

The tribespeople had walked barefoot for decades. They had never worn shoes. This gave the tribespeople a unique connection in the ground not seen in the modern world – and Chris Wilson based his Neuro-Balance Therapy program on a similar concept.

Neuro-Balance Therapy Targets a Single Nerve in Your Feet to Restore Balance

Chris Wilson analyzed the tribes people’s feet in Kenya, talked to the professor who conducted the initial research, and developed the Neuro-Balance Therapy program based on that research.

Chris’s research led him to discover the importance of the deep peroneal nerve. Here’s how that nerve works:

The deep peroneal nerve is responsible for firing all the little muscles in your foot, ankle, and lower leg that catch you from falling

The nerve also helps you remain upright and stable every time you take a step

When analyzing the tribespeople in Kenya, the Neuro-Balance Therapy team found the nerve in their feet was turned on 24/7

For average people, the deep peroneal nerve starts to fail soon after age 60, leading to a rising risk of trips, falls, and hospital visits

The Neuro-Balance Therapy program is designed to target the deep peroneal nerve using a 10-second ritual, awakening the nerve and keeping you upright and fall-proof.

How Neuro-Balance Therapy Works

Neuro-Balance Therapy works by reviving your body’s natural ability to move around.

Featuring a list of workouts, exercises, and at-home therapies, Neuro-Balance Therapy can help you feel strong, stable, and balanced with each step.

As mentioned above, Neuro-Balance Therapy is designed to target your deep peroneal nerve. This nerve is designed to support stable, long-lasting balance for people of all ages and backgrounds.

Plus, Neuro-Balance Therapy works with just a few minutes of basic therapy per day. You can perform the movements while you sit and watch TV.

You don’t need to be a fitness expert or an exercise pro to follow the Neuro-Balance Therapy program; instead, anyone can use it just by following the easy videos – all from the safety of home.

About the Neuro-Balance Therapy DVD

The core of the Neuro-Balance Therapy program consists of a DVD. Your purchase includes a physical version of that DVD, shipped directly to your address. It also includes a digital video file, accessible via any internet-connected device.

The Neuro-Balance Therapy DVD includes:

A video guide featuring Chris Wilson walking you through specific movements to restore balance and stability

A specific sequence of movements to activate your deep peroneal nerve

Beginner, intermediate, and advanced sequences for people with all levels of strength, skill, and experience

A personal spike ball to stimulate the nerve and revive the dead nerve in your foot

All DVD purchases include a spike ball. The ball has a specific, strategic number of spikes to gently release tension while stimulating the deep peroneal nerve.

Bonuses Included with Neuro-Balance Therapy

As part of a 2022 promotion, your Neuro-Balance Therapy purchase comes with all of the following bonuses:

Free Bonus #1: Top 20 Tips to Fall-Proof Your Home ($97 Value): This book teaches you practical tips for making your home fall-proof. You get a 20-item checklist to guarantee the safety and security of your home. You can discover foolproof techniques to enhance safety and security and prevent you from living in fear of your own home. Many are surprised by how dangerous common household areas can be – and how easy it is to protect your house.

Free Bonus #2: Downloadable Version of Neuro-Balance Therapy: All purchases of the Neuro-Balance Therapy program come with both a physical and digital version. You can use the physical DVD and physical book any time you like at home. Then, you can download the digital version to any tablet, computer, phone, or other device to access the program on-the-go. Whether you learn better from physical books and DVDs or from digital materials, the Neuro-Balance Therapy program comes with multiple options.

Neuro-Balance Therapy Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

The Neuro-Balance Therapy website is filled with reviews from customers who have experienced significant effects with the Neuro-Balance Therapy program.

Here are some of the testimonials and reviews shared by Neuro-Balance Therapy users:

One 81-year old customer used Neuro-Balance Therapy and no longer feels shaky or unstable. She had fallen twice in the past year and her kids had begged her to get help. After finding the Neuro-Balance Therapy video and program, her kids have stopped bugging her. She can get up and walk without issue, and she enjoys doing the movements while sitting in her recliner watching TV.

Another reviewer claims he walks up and down stairs without fear for the first time in years thanks to the protocol. He realized he needed to make a change when he suffered a serious fall 6 months ago. Thanks to Neuro-Balance Therapy, he has made a noticeable difference in his life.

One 75-year old reviewer claims he still works out with 45 year olds because of Chris Wilson’s expertise. That man has had Chris as a personal trainer for years, and he continues to stay fit, active, and healthy thanks to Chris’s work.

One customer praised Chris for making workouts fun and challenging while incorporating balance, stability, and daily fitness, making it vital for longevity in a variety of ways.

One customer claims she “felt grounded & sure on my feet” after completing the Neuro-Balance Therapy program. She also visited Chris in-person, where he worked on specific stability and lower body strengthening exercises.

One customer was afraid of walking up and down the stairs in his home after experiencing a serious fall. After completing the Neuro-Balance Therapy program and continuing to practice the exercises daily, his fear is “gone” and he walks without issue throughout his two-story house.

Overall, customers agree the Neuro-Balance Therapy program works as advertised to boost stability and balance, and most customers agree Chris Wilson is a qualified expert with years of professional experience in his craft.

Neuro-Balance Therapy Pricing

Neuro-Balance Therapy is priced at $47 to $77 per order, depending on which package you select from the official website.

Here’s how pricing breaks down when ordering Neuro-Balance Therapy online today:

Neuro-Balance Therapy Physical DVD with Spike Ball: $47 +Shipping

Includes physical copy of Neuro-Balance Therapy, including a DVD and spike ball

Includes digital version and bonuses

Double Offer: Neuro-Balance Therapy Physical DVD with Spike Ball x 2: $77 +Shipping

Includes 2 physical copies of Neuro-Balance Therapy, including 2 DVDs and 2 spike balls

Includes 2 digital versions and 2 copies of all bonuses

No matter which package you select, this is a one-time payment with no hidden fees or charges. You pay your fee, then get instant access to the digital program. The physical DVD and book arrive at your doorstep a few days later.

You can also add an eBook called The Most Common Drugs That Cause Trips & Falls to your order for an extra $9.

Neuro-Balance Therapy Refund Policy

All Neuro-Balance Therapy purchases are backed by a 60 day risk-free and satisfaction guarantee.

If you’re not thrilled with Neuro-Balance Therapy for any reason, then you can return the product for a full refund within the next 60 days.

Contact Neuro-Balance Therapy

You can contact the Neuro-Balance Therapy customer service team via the following:

Mailing Address: Attn: Neuro-Balance Therapy 15373 Roosevelt Blvd, Suite 203, Clearwater, FL 33760

Attn: Neuro-Balance Therapy 15373 Roosevelt Blvd, Suite 203, Clearwater, FL 33760 Email: sales@criticalbench.com

sales@criticalbench.com Phone: 1-727-351-3065

Final Word

Neuro-Balance Therapy is a balance and stability training program created by Chris Wilson, a personal trainer and Certified Balance Specialist.

After targeting balance and stability problems in hundreds of patients, Chris developed unique protocols for improving lower body strength, targeting specific nerves, and improving balance using 10-second exercises.

When you buy Neuro-Balance Therapy today, you get a DVD and book explaining the specific exercises to perform at home to restore nerve function, boost balance and stability, and avoid living in fear around your home.

To learn more about Neuro-Balance Therapy and how it works or to buy the protocol today, visit the official website at NeuroBalanceTherapy.org.

