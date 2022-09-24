TruVarin Reviewed

TruVarin is a topical formula that claims to regrow hair.

By spraying TruVarin onto your scalp, bald spots, and receding hairline, you can purportedly regrow hair, restoring a full head of thick, strong, and healthy hair within weeks.

Keep reading to find out if TruVarin lives up to the hype – or if it’s yet another balding supplement scam.

What is TruVarin?

TruVarin is a hair growth formula sold exclusively online through TruVarin.com.

The formula was developed by Dr. Gregory Smith, a Harvard professor specializing in treating hair loss.

TruVarin works because it’s rich with hemp oil, which naturally contain varin. Varin is a natural chemical within the hemp plant that could accelerate hair growth. TruVarin is non-addictive, legal in all states, manufactured in the United States, and available without a prescription.

By spraying TruVarin onto your scalp regularly, you can purportedly improve hair growth by targeting DHT, temperature fluctuations, your endocannabinoid system, male and female hormones, and other bodily systems involved in hair loss.

TruVarin is priced at $79 per bottle and backed by a lifetime guarantee. If TruVarin does not work for you, then you can request a complete refund.

How Does TruVarin Work?

TruVarin contains a blend of natural ingredients chosen to provide different benefits. In addition to the varin-rich hemp oil mentioned above, TruVarin contains caffeine, saw palmetto extract, and MCT oil as a carrier.

These ingredients work in different ways but have similar goals: to stop the shed of hair caused by dihydrotestosterone (DHT).

Men lose hair because of the activity of a hormone called DHT. DHT causes the hair follicles on the head to shrink. DHT also shortens the growth cycle of hair.

Because of DHT, any hair you do grow on your head becomes thinner, shorter, and more brittle.

DHT also increases hair follicles on the rest of your body, causing you to grow less hair on your head and more hair on the rest of your body.

Women also lose hair because of hormones, although these are different hormones than DHT. Women tend to start losing hair around menopause.

TruVarin is targeted to both men and women who want to regrow hair and fix baldness. In before and after images shared online, we see photos of men and women who have achieved significant hair growth using TruVarin.

TruVarin contains a special nutrient that “blocks DHT” by blocking your DHT receptors. After blocking these receptors, you can stop the hair on your head from shrinking.

To understand how TruVarin works, it helps to understand the doctors who created the formula.

Who is Dr. Gregory Smith?

TruVarin was developed by a medical doctor (MD) named Dr. Gregory Smith. He did his residency at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Virginia, and he also served the United States in Operation Desert Storm in the 1990s.

Over the years, Dr. Smith has treated thousands of people with health problems. No matter how much treatment experience he had, however, he was unable to find a cure for his own baldness.

After spending years researching cures for baldness, Dr. Smith stumbled upon a rare nutrient from Mongolia. He tested the formula, mixed it with other ingredients, then created TruVarin.

Who is Dr. John Santino?

Dr. Gregory Smith teamed up with a man named Dr. John Santino to develop the TruVarin formula.

Dr. Santino is well-known in the hair growth space. He was the lead researcher for Rogaine and Propecia, playing a crucial role in getting the FDA to approve both drugs based on research.

Although Dr. Santino developed Rogaine and Propecia, he disliked both treatments because of their side effects. He wanted to create a more natural, side effect-free formula to target hair loss.

TruVarin Targets the Endocannabinoid System

TruVarin works by targeting the endocannabinoid system, helping to rebalance hormones linked to hair loss.

Targeting the endocannabinoid system is particularly important in women, as female hormone production is linked to the endocannabinoid system. The endocannabinoid system is linked to everything from stress hormone balance to body temperature regulation.

However, TruVarin also targets the endocannabinoid system in men to reverse hair loss. According to the makers of TruVarin, activating the endocannabinoid system “has positive effects on male hormones, too.”

Why target the endocannabinoid system? Your body has endocannabinoid receptors – including CB1 and CB2 receptors – throughout the body. These receptors regulate pain, control metabolism, and regulate countless bodily processes.

However, your hair follicles have more CB1 receptors than any other spot on your body. By targeting your endocannabinoid system, you can positively influence these CB1 receptors, leading to significant hair growth benefits.

TruVarin Lowers Cortisol by 35%

According to TruVarin.com, the active nutrient in TruVarin “has been shown to lower cortisol levels by 35%.”

Cortisol is a stress hormone. When your body is under heavy physical and mental stress, it produces higher levels of cortisol.

High levels of cortisol are linked to blood pressure problems, hair loss, and more. That’s why many people lose more hair during periods of high stress.

By targeting cortisol and the endocannabinoid system, TruVarin can help you regrow hair and restore a full head of thick, strong, shiny hair.

TruVarin Mimics Cold Weather to Inspire Hair Growth

TruVarin also works in a unique way to regrow hair and fix baldness: it tricks your body into thinking your scalp is exposed to cooler temperatures, leading to greater hair growth.

As far as we know, TruVarin is the only baldness supplement available today that claims to target body temperatures to accelerate hair growth.

Here’s how the creators of TruVarin explain the temperature-altering qualities of TruVarin:

Hair grows for one practical reason: to regulate body temperatures (thermos regulation); in other words, hair keeps your head warm

Studies show that people shed more hair during the summer months

Studies also show indigenous people who live closer to the equator tend to have less hair than indigenous people who live at colder latitudes

TruVarin targets CB1 receptors in the hair follicles within your scalp

Cold weather turns off the CB11 receptors in your hair follicles and your scalp, preventing you from growing hair

By applying TruVarin daily, you can purportedly mimic the effects of cold weather and regrow hair

TruVarin Uses Varin to Regrow Hair

The secret to TruVarin’s success is varin.

Varin is a natural chemical within the hemp plant. According to the makers of TruVarin, people in Mongolia have used varin-rich hemp for centuries to regrow hair, cure baldness, and enjoy thick and strong hair.

Some strains of hemp have a particularly high concentration of varin. This varin gives TruVarin its hair growth effects. According to the makers of TruVarin, most hemp in the United States and Europe has low varin levels. In Mongolia, however, hemp plants have high levels of varin. They also grow to be 20 feet tall.

After testing different formulas and concentrations, the makers of TruVarin settled on the TruVarin formula, which features a combination of hemp, caffeine, MCT oil, and other ingredients to regrow hair.

TruVarin Ingredients

TruVarin contains a blend of natural ingredients. By applying the ingredients topically to your scalp daily, you can purportedly regrow hair, accelerate hair growth, and enjoy other benefits.

Here are all of the ingredients in TruVarin and how they work:

Varin-Rich Hemp: Hemp is best-known for its use in creating cannabidiol (CBD) products. However, CBD is just one natural chemical within the hemp plant. Hemp plants also contain varin, a natural ingredient linked to hair growth. The makers of TruVarin claim to source a special type of hemp from Mongolia that has particularly high levels of varin – unlike the low-varin strains used in the United States and Europe.

Menthol & Peppermint Oil: TruVarin contains menthol and peppermint oil for similar reasons. These two ingredients are best-known for their scent and cooling sensation. The cooling sensation is important for TruVarin. The cooling sensation of menthol and peppermint oil tricks your scalp into thinking it’s cold outside, accelerating hair growth. As mentioned above, temperature may influence hair growth. By tricking your scalp into thinking it’s cold, you may be able to regrow hair. Some studies have shown menthol also stimulates receptors on hair follicles linked to a longer growth phase.

Caffeine: TruVarin also contains caffeine to “wake up sleeping hair follicles,” according to the official website. Many natural hair growth serums contain caffeine for similar reasons. You can also find shampoos with caffeine. Some studies have shown caffeine can help you stop shedding hair and even revive hair growth. When applied topically to your scalp, caffeine can stimulate hair growth and help you grow thicker and stronger hair. The amount of caffeine in TruVarin is similar to the dose in a few sips of coffee.

Saw Palmetto: Used for centuries in natural medicine, saw palmetto “lowers DHT uptake” in men and women, according to the makers of TruVarin. Dihydrotestosterone (DHT) is the #1 cause of hair loss for men. By targeting DHT, the saw palmetto in TruVarin can help with hair loss.

Green Tea Extract: Green tea extract has been shown to boost hair growth in men, helping to regrow hair when applied topically.

PurZorb Misting Technology: TruVarin comes in a spray bottle. You spray the liquid formula on your scalp daily to regrow hair. The spray bottle is made with something called PurZorb technology, which is designed to make oils (like varin-rich hemp oil) more water-soluble. According to the manufacturer, your scalp absorbs 79% of the solution with PurZorb.

TruVarin Side Effects

TruVarin is made from natural ingredients, and the manufacturer of TruVarin claims there are no negative side effects for that reason.

The formula is also non-addictive. Because it contains hemp, there are no addictive or psychoactive substances in the formula. It’s just ordinary hemp.

TruVarin is also specially formulated to be easy and safe to use on your skin.

In fact, the makers of TruVarin claim many clients have reported losing weight after taking the formula. So you might experience positive side effects.

Scientific Evidence for TruVarin

Most hair growth supplement companies don’t invest in clinical trials for two reasons: first, they’re expensive and take a long time to perform; and second, they typically don’t lead to significant results.

However, the makers of TruVarin claim to have conducted not one but two full clinical trials on the formula to verify it works.

Here’s what the makers of TruVarin found:

The studies were led by Dr. Gregory Smith, the creator of TruVarin, along with Rogaine researcher Dr. John Santino

The first study showed TruVarin improved hair count by 96%

The second study showed TruVarin increased hair count by 246%

In both studies, “every single person…saw new growth” according to TruVarin.com, and most users “saw at least 250% more hair” in the second study

The first study involved a group of 35 men and women. Researchers counted every single hair on one section of their head. Then, participants applied the TruVarin formula to their scalp daily for 6 months. After 6 months, researchers found participants had 93.5% more hair than they started with. 100% of participants had greater hair counts, and the average participant had nearly double the hair count. The study also found zero negative side effects.

This study genuinely took place. You can view details of the study on ClinicalTrials.gov. The study was also published online in 2021, and you can download a PDF of the trial from the official UCF.edu website. Although we can’t find any of the “several scientific journals” that published the study, the study appears to have genuinely taken place in October 2021.

In the second study, researchers conducted a similar test and saw a 246% increase in hair, on average. Participants got rid of bald spots, got thicker hair, and experienced major hair growth. That study may have led to greater hair growth because the team added caffeine, peppermint, and other ingredients to the formula – ultimately creating the same TruVarin formula we see online today.

TruVarin contains caffeine to accelerate hair growth. Some studies have linked caffeine to relief from baldness. In this study, for example, researchers found caffeine could cross the skin barrier when applied topically, which could make it an effective topical treatment for hair loss – with fewer side effects than drug-based approaches. Another study found specific evidence caffeine could manage the effects of androgenetic alopecia (AGA), which is the most common cause of hair loss in men and women.

Peppermint oil could help with hair loss, according to some studies. In this 2014 study, researchers found applying peppermint oil to the hair of mice led to greater hair growth benefits. In a separate study from 2020, researchers found similar benefits liked to menthol. TruVarin contains both menthol and peppermint oil.

Overall, TruVarin provides a blend of science-backed ingredients to support hair growth. However, there’s little concrete evidence TruVarin can regrow hair in areas where you’re already bald, cure baldness, or reverse a receding hairline, among other benefits advertised on TruVarin.com.

TruVarin Reviews: What to Expect

In TruVarin reviews posted online, we see users sharing before and after images of their scalps showing dramatic hair growth. Some customers eliminated bald spots, regrow hair on areas that were previously bare, fixed receding hairlines, and effectively cured baldness by applying TruVarin regularly.

Here are some of the reviews shared by customers on TruVarin.com:

One customer has given up on his hair and assumed he would “just be bald forever.” After applying TruVarin regularly in November, however, that man had a full head of hair by January. He doesn’t “have much bald spot left” and he plans to continue using TruVarin to get a fuller, thicker head of hair.

Other customers also like TruVarin for having a pleasant smell and soothing sensation. While other formulas have an awkward chemical scent or sting the scalp, TruVarin feels nice to apply.

Multiple customers also like TruVarin for being easy to apply. Just spray the formula on your hair to quickly regrow hair and fix baldness within weeks.

One woman praised TruVarin for being easy to use with zero side effects, and she claims to have thick hair again where her hair was previously thinning.

Another woman claims her “hair is growing back” after she started to apply TruVarin. She was doing weird treatments and wearing hats to hide her scalp. Then, she started to apply TruVarin instead and quickly regrew her hair.

TruVarin Pricing

TruVarin is priced at $89 per bottle, although the price drops significantly when ordering multiple bottles.

Here’s how much you pay when ordering TruVarin online today:

1 Bottle: $89 + Free US Shipping

$89 + Free US Shipping 3 Bottles: $178 ($59.33 per bottle) + Free US Shipping

$178 ($59.33 per bottle) + Free US Shipping 6 Bottles: $267 ($44.50 per bottle) + Free US Shipping

Each bottle of TruVarin contains 30mL, or a one month supply.

You can add a one month supply of Prosper Wellness Collagen + Biotin Gummies to your order for an extra $47. These gummies work in tandem with TruVarin to support hair growth. Collagen and biotin are crucial for hair growth. The makers of TruVarin describe TruVarin as “the engine for hair growth” while the gummies are “the fuel.”

TruVarin Refund Policy

All TruVarin purchases are backed by a lifetime guarantee. If you don’t experience significant hair growth with TruVarin, or if you’re unhappy for any reason, then you can request a complete refund at any point after your purchase.

Contact the manufacturer to initiate the refund process. You must return the bottles, even if empty, to complete the refund process.

About TruVarin

TruVarin is made in the United States in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility. The supplement was formulated by two medical doctors, including Dr. Gregory Smith and Dr. John Santino.

According to TruVarin.com, certain ingredients in the formula genuinely come from Mongolia. In fact, the company claims they have struggled to keep costs down because of the expense of shipping the ingredients – like varin-rich hemp – from Mongolia.

You can contact the TruVarin customer service team via the official website at TruVarin.com.

Final Word

TruVarin is a topical, oil-based spray that claims to fix bald spots, thicken hair, and regrow hair using a blend of natural ingredients.

Made from varin-rich hemp extract, TruVarin was formulated by a medical doctor searching for a natural cure for baldness.

To learn more about TruVarin or to buy the hair loss formula online today, visit the official website at TruVarin.com.

