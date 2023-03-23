METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA-ENTERPRISE BUDGET MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

Project: ENTERPRISE BUDGET MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

RFP NO. A2023-08

The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma will receive proposals for RFP# A2023-08 Enterprise Budget Management System by email only to procurement@tacomaparks.com until April 24, 2023 by 9:00a.m. Bids received after the date and time will be considered non-responsive. Please see the full RFP on Metro Parks Website: https://www.metroparkstacoma.org/about/contract-bidding/requests-for-proposals-qualifications/

Email Silvara McNeeley at procurement@tacomaparks.com

March 23, April 6, 13, 2023