Metro Parks Tacoma-Public Hearing Notice

Metro Parks

Board of Park Commissioners

Metro Parks Headquarters

4702 S 19th St.

Tacoma, WA 98405

Monday, July 8, 2024

Metro Parks Tacoma

Notice of Public Hearing

On Monday, July 8, 2024, the Metro Parks Tacoma Board of Park Commissioners will conduct a Public Hearing on Resolution No. RR41-24 Surplus and Sale of Real Property at South End Recreation Area (SERA) to the City of Tacoma for Future Construction of Fire Station #7. The Public Hearing will be held at 5:30pm at Metro Parks Tacoma Headquarters building at 4702 S. 19th St. Tacoma, WA 98405. For additional details and to view the resolution in full Fire Station 7 Relocation at SERA | Social Pinpoint (mysocialpinpoint.com) Summary: The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma (“Metro Parks”) is the owner of South End Recreation Area (SERA), located at 6002 S. Adams Street, Tacoma. This park property is currently home to the STAR Center, athletic fields, community park amenities, walking trails and undeveloped natural areas consisting of approximately 7.8 acres of land and unimproved hillside on the northwest corner of the 60+-acre MPT property. The City is requesting the opportunity to purchase approximately 2.3-acres of the unimproved MPT property. The new station would strategically place TFD in a better location to respond more effectively to the growing South End community. The portion of the SERA campus proposed for surplus and sale is currently undeveloped, has been significantly impacted by prior site grading and disturbance, and due to its isolation from other active areas of the park has historically been the subject of illegal activities, including dumping. This location has been identified as a favorable location for a new City of Tacoma fire station. Moving Station #7 to this vacant corner of the SERA campus near 60th and Tyler would strategically place TFD in a better location to respond more effectively to the growing south end community, while also co-locating these vital emergency response resources on the campus which is a designated disaster/crisis response site. The Public Hearing will be conducted both virtually and in-person. To attend in-person, the Public Hearing will be held in the Board Room at the Metro Parks Tacoma Headquarters Building at 4702 S. 19th St. Tacoma, WA 98405. The meeting can be heard by dialing 253-215-8782 or through Zoom at https://metroparkstacoma-org.zoom.us/j/87327838295 Webinar ID: 873 2783 8295 Oral comments will be taken at the hearing. If you are attending virtually, please press the Raise Hand button near the bottom of your Zoom window or *9 on your phone. If you are attending in person, please sign in at the back of the room. Those wishing to submit written comments may do so by email to the Board Secretary at jenniferb@tacomaparks.com or by mail at 4702 S. 19th St. Street, Tacoma, WA 98405, by 4:00 p.m., on Monday, July 8, 2024. Written comments will be compiled and forwarded to the Board. Staff Contract:

Debbie Russell,Director of Business Administration & Planning at Debbie.russell@tacomaparks.com or 253-305-1086 IDX-998240

June 21, 2024