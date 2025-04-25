Walrath Trucking, Inc-Public Notice

PUBLIC NOTICE

Walrath Trucking, Inc., Tom Walrath, 11405 24th Ave E Tacoma, WA 98445-5140, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Sand and Gravel General Permit. The facility, known as Walrath Trucking, is located at 19304 38th Ave E in Tacoma, in Pierce County. Existing operations include soil blending using organic and inorganic amendments and the loading/unloading of materials and finished product. The facility will include Hardy Board recycling anticipated to start up on 6/2/2025. This facility will discharge stormwater to Groundwater. Ecology developed the Sand and Gravel General Permit with the expectation that sites covered under this permit will meet water quality standards including antidegradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this application may do so in writing within thirty days of the last date of publication of this notice. Comments shall be submitted to the Department of Ecology. Any person interested in the department’s action on this application may notify the department of their interest within thirty days of the last date of publication of this notice.

Comments can be submitted to:

ATTN: WQ Sand & Gravel Permit Coordinator

Washington State Department

of Ecology

Southwest Regional Office

P.O. Box 47775

Olympia, WA 98504-7775

IDX-1012562

April 25, May 2, 2025