Public Notice to Acquire Land into Trust – BIA Regional Director Decisions

ACTION: Notice of decision to acquire land into trust under 25 Code of Federal Regulations, Part 151. SUMMARY: The Regional Director, Bureau of Indian Affairs, U.S. Department of the Interior, on the below date, has made a determination to acquire real property in trust for TIFFANY HARRISON. The land referred to as former Harrison Property property, herein and is described as: See “Exhibit A” for legal descriptions. DATE: This determination was made on 06/13/2024. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: BIA NORTHWEST REGIONAL OFFICE, Bureau of Indian Affairs, 911 NE 11TH AVENUE, PORTLAND, OR 97232, telephone (503) 231-6702. SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION

This notice is published to comply with the requirement of 25 CFR § 151.12(d)(2)(iii) that notice be given of the decision by the authorized representative of the Secretary of the Interior to acquire land in trust. A copy of the determination is available [at the following website: n/a AND/OR from the office identified in the FOR FURTHER INFORMATION section of this notice]. Any party who wishes to seek judicial review of the Regional Director’s decision must first exhaust administrative remedies. The Regional Director’s decision may be appealed to the Interior Board of Indian Appeals (IBIA) in accordance with the regulations in 43 C.F.R. 4.310-4.340. If you choose to appeal this decision, your notice of appeal to the IBIA must be signed by you or your attorney and must be either postmarked and mailed (if you use mail) or delivered (if you use another means of physical delivery, such as FedEx or UPS) to the IBIA within 30 days from the date of publication of this notice. The regulations do not authorize filings by facsimile/fax or by electronic means. Your notice of appeal should clearly identify the decision being appealed. You must send your original notice of appeal to the IBIA at the following address: Interior Board of Indian Appeals, Office of Hearings and Appeals, U.S. Department of the Interior, 801 North Quincy Street, Suite 300, Arlington, Virginia 22203. You must send copies of your notice of appeal to (1) the Assistant Secretary – Indian Affairs, U.S. Department of the Interior, MS-4141-MIB, 1849 C Street N.W., Washington, D.C. 20240; (2) each interested party known to you; and (3) the Regional Director. Your notice of appeal sent to the IBIA must include a statement certifying that you have sent copies to these officials and interested parties and should identify them by names or titles and addresses. If you file a notice of appeal, the IBIA will notify you of further procedures. If no appeal is timely filed, this decision will become final for the Department of the Interior at the expiration of the appeal period. No extension of time may be granted for filing a notice of appeal. Case Number: 49239 Applicant Name: HARRISON, TIFFANY LEGAL DESCRIPTION EXHIBIT A Tract ID: Tract Name: HARRISON PARCEL Land Area :

115

Land Area Name:

PUYALLUP

Tract Number:

LTRO:

PORTLAND, OR

Region:

NORTHWEST REGIONAL OFFICE

Agency:

PUGET SOUND AGENCY Resources: All Minerals (Except O&G) Section:

6

Township: 020.00N Range:

004.00E

State:

WASHINGTON

County:

PIERCE

Meridian:

Willamette Acres:

.890 LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

THE SOUTH HALF OF THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED TRACT:

BEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE WEST LINE OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 6, TOWNSHIP 20 NORTH, RANGE 4 EAST OF THE W.M., IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON, 760 FEET NORTH OF THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID SUBDIVISION; THENCE EAST 350 FEET; THENCE NORTH 240 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO A POINT 345 FEET SOUTH OF THE NORTH LINE OF SAID SUBDIVISION; THENCE WEST 350 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 240 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; EXCEPT 62ND AVENUE EAST; SITUATE I THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASINGTON. IDX-998246

June 24, 2024